First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 12 Aug 26, 2019
CAY vs BER
Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
NZ in SL Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah will remain indebted to Virat Kohli for hat-trick like I am to Sadagopan Ramesh, says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh believes Jasprit Bumrah will remain indebted to Virat Kohli for his hat-trick, just like Singh is grateful to Sadagopan Ramesh for his incredible catch.

Press Trust of India, Sep 01, 2019 12:29:02 IST

New Delhi: Harbhajan Singh believes Jasprit Bumrah will forever remain indebted to Virat Kohli's "gut feeling", which got him the hat-trick, just like he is grateful to Sadagopan Ramesh for an incredible catch at forward short-leg 18 summers ago.

Harbhajan, India's first-ever hat-trick man in Test cricket, lauded Bumrah, who became only the third (Irfan Pathan was second) from the country to achieve the milestone in the longest format.

India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah will remain indebted to Virat Kohli for hat-trick like I am to Sadagopan Ramesh, says Harbhajan Singh

Virat Kohli reviewed the umpire's decision which got Jasprit Bumrah his hat-trick. AP/Ricardo Mazalan

In 2001, Harbhajan's hat-trick against the mighty Australians (Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne) set the tone for the series. On Saturday, Bumrah got Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase.

"This hat-trick belongs to Virat as much as it belongs to Bumrah. The bowler wasn't convinced but the skipper had a gut feeling. What if Virat wouldn't have gone for that DRS? It was a brilliant call by the skipper which complemented his magnificent effort," Harbhajan told PTI on Sunday.

The Turbanator still feels that without Ramesh's flash of brilliance, he wouldn't have been able to create history.

"I remember that I discussed with Dada (Sourav Ganguly) and we decided to keep it on stumps and try for a third leg before but Warne flicked it.

"Now, to be honest, Ramesh wasn't the most athletic of the guys in that team. Yet at forward short-leg, he pulled off that stunner with a less than split-second reaction time. Whenever I have later met Ramesh, I told him, 'buddy my hat-trick belongs to you'," Harbhajan fondly recollected.

"That's why I believe that some things happen that come together and such a beautiful thing happens. It was Ramesh's brilliance then and it's Virat's conviction now," said the owner of 711 international wickets.

The most endearing thing, according to Harbhajan, was Rahul Dravid's celebration.

"I have never seen Rahul so excited, jumping with joy. Perhaps, he also didn't believe Ramesh can pull off such a catch," he said.

For Harbhajan, Bumrah is the biggest blessing that Indian cricket could have had.

"Indian cricket is blessed to have a match-winner like Bumrah. This hat-trick will only help his legend grow but even without that he is an incredible performer. I mean 5 wickets in 7 overs in last game and 6 wickets in 9 overs in this game. You can't ask for more. He is a rare diamond," said Harbhajan.

What makes it more credible is that the hat-trick has come in a Test match.

"A hat-trick is always a praiseworthy feat but if it happens in Test cricket, it's all the more credible," he felt.

"In ODIs, you are always in with a chance in the death overs — say from 47th to 50th when batsmen are attacking. If they attack you will always fancy your chances of a bowled or a catch in the deep," he explained.

"But in Test matches, it is a different ball game. The batsmen are not always attacking. The defence will be tighter and their skill comes into play. Look at Bumrah's deliveries. The length and how it was tailing in. That's pure skills," he said.

Harbhajan is not liking people raising questions about the quality of West Indies batting.

"Obviously Sir Viv (Vivian Richards) and (Brian) Lara won't be playing on forever. They are playing their best Test team, the same outfit that beat England this year. And for Bumrah, he is the best fast bowler in world cricket at the moment," Harbhajan concluded.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2019 12:29:02 IST

Tags : Adam Gilchrist, Cricket, Darren Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, India Cricket Team, Irfan Pathan, Jasprit Bumrah, Ricky Ponting, Roston Chase, Sadagopan Ramesh, Shamarh Brooks, Shane Warne, Test Cricket, Virat Kohli, West Indies Vs India 2019

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
6 Sri Lanka 3681 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all