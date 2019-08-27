First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 12 Aug 26, 2019
CAY vs BER
Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
IND in WI | 1st Test Aug 22, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 318 runs
IND in WI Aug 30, 2019
WI vs IND
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah could have been part of fearsome Windies bowling attack of past, says Curtly Ambrose

Jasprit Bumrah took a five wicket haul in the second innings against the West Indies in the first Test. He moved on to 55 wickets from just 11 Test matches.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 27, 2019 17:07:27 IST

Jasprit Bumrah took 5/7 — the least expensive five-wicket haul by an Indian in Tests — to accelerate India's triumph over the West Indies in the first Test at North Sound, Antigua. That five-for took Bumrah, playing his 11th Test, to another milestone in an ever-growing list. He became the first bowler from Asia to take five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, Australia and West Indies. His tally in Test matches growing to 55 wickets at an average of 20.63.

India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah could have been part of fearsome Windies bowling attack of past, says Curtly Ambrose

Jasprit Bumrah took 5/7 as India defeated West Indies by 318 runs. AP

In a growing list of admirers are West Indian bowling greats Andy Roberts and Curtly Ambrose. "In my time, it was all spin. Good ones, but they wouldn't win you matches overseas. India had Kapil Dev and some others, but we never thought they could produce someone as lethal as Bumrah. He's the best Indian fast bowler I have seen," Roberts was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Roberts termed Bumrah as a "quick learner", adding that the pacer has developed  the right sort of awareness for the game very early in his career.

Ambrose likened Bumrah's smartness and adjustment to his long-time new-ball partner Courtney Walsh. Roberts and Ambrose also acknowledged that Bumrah would have fit into the fearsome bowling attack that West Indies boasted of in the 80s and 90s.

“At times, he rekindles memories of our prime. The pace, aggression, the hostility, the craft. The way he outclasses the batsmen, the way he out-thinks them. He could have been one of us, he’s so complete a bowler that he could have played in any era," said Ambrose.

Ambrose also clarified that the aggressive cricket is not about demeanour and the body language alone. It is about how the bowler goes about his job and attacks the opposition.

 

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 17:07:27 IST

Tags : Andy Roberts, Courtney Walsh, Cricket, Curtley Ambrose, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2019, Jasprit Bumrah, West Indies Vs India, West Indies Vs India 2019

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
6 Sri Lanka 3681 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all