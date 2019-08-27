India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah could have been part of fearsome Windies bowling attack of past, says Curtly Ambrose
Jasprit Bumrah took a five wicket haul in the second innings against the West Indies in the first Test. He moved on to 55 wickets from just 11 Test matches.
Jasprit Bumrah took 5/7 — the least expensive five-wicket haul by an Indian in Tests — to accelerate India's triumph over the West Indies in the first Test at North Sound, Antigua. That five-for took Bumrah, playing his 11th Test, to another milestone in an ever-growing list. He became the first bowler from Asia to take five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, Australia and West Indies. His tally in Test matches growing to 55 wickets at an average of 20.63.
Jasprit Bumrah took 5/7 as India defeated West Indies by 318 runs. AP
In a growing list of admirers are West Indian bowling greats Andy Roberts and Curtly Ambrose. "In my time, it was all spin. Good ones, but they wouldn't win you matches overseas. India had Kapil Dev and some others, but we never thought they could produce someone as lethal as Bumrah. He's the best Indian fast bowler I have seen," Roberts was quoted as saying by Indian Express.
Roberts termed Bumrah as a "quick learner", adding that the pacer has developed the right sort of awareness for the game very early in his career.
Ambrose likened Bumrah's smartness and adjustment to his long-time new-ball partner Courtney Walsh. Roberts and Ambrose also acknowledged that Bumrah would have fit into the fearsome bowling attack that West Indies boasted of in the 80s and 90s.
“At times, he rekindles memories of our prime. The pace, aggression, the hostility, the craft. The way he outclasses the batsmen, the way he out-thinks them. He could have been one of us, he’s so complete a bowler that he could have played in any era," said Ambrose.
Ambrose also clarified that the aggressive cricket is not about demeanour and the body language alone. It is about how the bowler goes about his job and attacks the opposition.
Updated Date:
Aug 27, 2019 17:07:27 IST
