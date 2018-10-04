India vs West Indies: Jason Holder was carrying ankle injury from training camp in Dubai, says fielding coach Nic Pothas
Windies fielding coach Nic Pothas did not reveal much about Jason Holder's ankle injury, which ruled him out of the first Test, but said the skipper was carrying the pain and injury from the preceding training camp in Dubai.
- W IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 58 runs
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Petrol, diesel prices cut: Amit Shah says decision shows govt's sensitivity, P Chidambaram mocks it as 'tokenism'
-
Petrol, diesel prices reduced by Rs 2.50: Duty rates have been cut on fuel, but how long can this be sustained?
-
Jammu and Kashmir local body polls, Part VI: In Srinagar, local residents file nomination papers to ensure BJP loss
-
Loveyatri star Aayush Sharma: I want to show that I deserve to be here and prove myself as an actor
-
Donald Trump's South Asia policy hard on Pakistan but seeks to use India to counter China; Afghanistan remains challenge
-
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Under Edachery Bhaskaran, Tamil Thalaivas look to replicate U Mumba's winning blueprint
-
LIVE UPDATE: भारत पहुंचे रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन, पीएम मोदी से की मुलाकात
-
रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों को वापस भेजने के फैसले को मानवाधिकार हनन के चश्मे से मत देखिए
-
'हाथी' जैसे-जैसे 'हाथ' छोड़ रहा है 'कमल' खिलने की सुगबुगाहट तेज
-
पेट्रोल-डीजल प्राइस: केंद्र ने 2.5 रुपए सस्ता किया, इन राज्यों में 5 रुपए की कमी
-
मायावती 50 सीटें मांग रही थीं, BSP से गठबंधन न होने से कांग्रेस पर नहीं पड़ेगा असर: कमलनाथ
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4395
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Rajkot: Windies fielding coach Nic Pothas did not reveal much about Jason Holder's ankle injury, which ruled him out of the first Test, but said the skipper was carrying the pain and injury from the preceding training camp in Dubai.
The West Indian team had trained in Dubai for a week before coming to India. Missing out Holder from the line-up was a big blow to the visitors as is handy with both bat and ball. The team struggled on day one with India reaching a commanding 364 for four.
"I am not in a position to discuss Jason's injury but he felt something in Dubai in our pre-season camp. Obviously it has not settled down as much as he or the medical staff would have liked. He will be monitored on a daily basis and we will wait and see how that pans out," said Pothas, who has also worked with Sri Lanka.
File image of Windies captain Jason Holder. AFP
"But more importantly on the day (Day One) itself, I think we could have probably started the day a little bit better and having said that Prithvi (Shaw) played really well early on, we probably did not execute as well as we would have liked on the plans but we dragged the game back very well," said the South African.
In the absence of Kemar Roach, pacer Shannon Gabriel was the standout bowler while the rest of the Windies' attack looked ordinary.
"Shannon has had a fantastic year, through the series against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka he bowled quick. But we know that Shannon Gabriel can bowl quick, but the most exciting part for me was at the back end of the day he was still getting it up to 145 kilometres an hour, towards the end of a very hot day on a pretty docile wicket," he said.
When asked to comment on Shaw's hundred on debut, Pothas said: "He is obviously a very exciting prospect for the future. But I think it would be a mess of me to make a judgement call on a very good young cricketer having seen him play only once. But certainly on today's performance, hats off to him."
He also defended the field placements of stand-in skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, who opened the field quite early in the game.
"You getting a spinner coming on in the first innings in the first day of the Test match is pretty new. He is not going to be spinning it past the outside edge of the bat. You put two batters in who were scoring pretty freely, it is a game of chess. You do not want the game to run away from you early in a Test match.
"I thought Kraigg did fantastically well today. I think I have also learnt having played against India a lot, Virat (Kohli) would do something pretty similar. It is tough conditions and what you do not want is to have a day that goes in excess of 400 or 420 because you keep fielders in attacking positions for too long."
Updated Date:
Oct 04, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Will Jason Holder suffer the Darren Sammy fate or solidify talk of team progress?
India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw's refreshing approach steals the show on Day 1 as hosts hold sway in Rajkot
India vs West Indies: Visitors captain Jason Holder says team can push World No 1 side despite lack of experience