First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 1st T20I Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
NZ in SL Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
The Ashes Sep 04, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Old Trafford, Manchester
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Ishant Sharma not focusing on 100-Test milestone, says he wants to go one match at a time

India's senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma is only eight games away from entering the elite '100 Test club' but he doesn't want to lose focus by thinking about the coveted milestone.

Press Trust of India, Sep 02, 2019 21:28:49 IST

Kingston: India's senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma is only eight games away from entering the elite '100 Test club' but he doesn't want to lose focus by thinking about the coveted milestone.

On his 31st birthday, the most-capped cricketer in the current team, said that it is better to focus on job at hand to avoid cluttering the mind.

India vs West Indies: Ishant Sharma not focusing on 100-Test milestone, says he wants to go one match at a time

File image of Ishant Sharma. AP

Ishant, who is playing his 92nd Test match, has 277 wickets going into the fourth day and is third in the list behind Kapil Dev (434 wickets) and Zaheer Khan (311 wickets).

"I remember few years back, Zaheer was telling me something about 100 Tests but then he didn't also complete the milestone (92 Tests). I mean if I play another four-five years, yes I might complete but I don't want to think about it," Ishant, who surpassed Kapil Dev for maximum number of wickets by an Indian pacer outside Asia, told host broadcasters Sony Sports Network.

"I believe if you start thinking too far ahead, then you can get confused, so it is better to start taking one Test match at a time," said Ishant.

Asked about what are new variations he has brought in his bowling, Ishant said,"Now I am able to move the ball away from the left-hander coming from round the wicket and also get to straighten the deliveries."

Ishant also seemed happy how Jasprit Bumrah has turned out to be a lethal weapon in such a short span of time.

"Boom is fantastic. Even before we are well warmed up into our spell, he is getting five or six wickets. I jokingly tell him that please wait till we get warmed up," he said.

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2019 21:28:49 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, Ishant Sharma, Kapil Dev, Sports, Test Cricket, West Indies, West Indies Vs India 2019, Windies, Zaheer Khan

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
6 Sri Lanka 3681 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all