India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was involved in a situation he would prefer to forget during the second T20I against West Indies in Guyana.

Kishan, who has been India’s first-choice wicketkeeper across formats since Rishabh Pant met with an accident last December, was attempting to stump Windies captain Rovman Powell off Ravi Bishnoi’s bowling during the seventh over of the innings.

Bishnoi had bowled one wide of the leg stump and after collecting the ball cleanly, Kishan waited for Powell to lift his back foot in order to catch him off guard.

Powell did raise his back foot momentarily, presenting Kishan an opportunity to stump him. The 25-year-old, however, was too late in whipping the bails off and allowed the middle-order batter to ground his foot again.

Watch the moment unfold here:

Ishan Kishan waited, and waited! But ended up waiting too long, perhaps! Watch it till end!#INDvWIAdFreeonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/ZEkBsYULN9 — FanCode (@FanCode) August 6, 2023

This is by no means the first time the Mumbai Indians and Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter has attempted to cheeky behind the stumps. Kishan had attempted a similar stumping of Jason Holder off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling a couple of times during the first Test at the Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

Powell, who was batting on 2 at the time of Kishan’s attempted stumping, would go on to score 21 off 19 deliveries, collecting a four and a six along the way. More importantly, he stitched a crucial 57-run fourth-wicket partnership with Nicholas Pooran, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his game-changing knock of 67 off 40 deliveries.

While Pooran’s blazing innings would lay the foundation for a successful chase, the task would ultimately be completed by the ninth-wicket pair of Akeal Hosein (16 not out) and Alzarri Joseph (10 not out).

Hosein and Joseph forged an unbroken partnership worth 26 to help West Indies collect a thrilling two-wicket win, and go 2-0 up in the five-match series in the process.