India vs West Indies: IPL is the ultimate aim for young Windies cricketers, rues former captain Carl Hooper
Former West Indies captain Carl Hooper says the lure of bagging an IPL contract has hurt the Caribbean outfit in Test cricket
- W IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 58 runs
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Petrol, diesel prices cut; LIVE updates: 9 states reduce fuel cost; Yogi Adityanath hails 'great relief' to common man
-
Chanda Kochhar era over at ICICI Bank: Why the timing of CEO's 'early retirement' raises more questions
-
Jammu and Kashmir local body polls, Part VI: In Srinagar, local residents file nomination papers to ensure BJP loss
-
Loveyatri star Aayush Sharma: I want to show that I deserve to be here and prove myself as an actor
-
La Liga: In age of rampant commercialisation and instant success, Athletic Bilbao content to stay loyal to philosophy
-
'हाथी' जैसे-जैसे 'हाथ' छोड़ रहा है 'कमल' खिलने की सुगबुगाहट तेज
-
तेल के बढ़ते दाम पर जेटली ने कहा- 2.5 रुपए सस्ता होगा पेट्रोल-डीजल
-
मायावती 50 सीटें मांग रही थीं, BSP से गठबंधन न होने से कांग्रेस पर नहीं पड़ेगा असर: कमलनाथ
-
लोकसभा और विधानसभाओं में आरक्षण क्यों खत्म होना चाहिए
-
यूपी में ठाकुर वोटबैंक में सेंध लगाने के लिए नई पार्टी लॉन्च कर सकते हैं राजा भैया!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4395
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Former Windies captain Carl Hooper says the lure of bagging an IPL contract has hurt the Caribbean outfit in Test cricket as most talented youngsters' "ultimate goal" is to play in the cash-rich T20 league.
The past disputes between the players and the Windies Cricket Board are well-documented and the IPL has contributed to the team's travails in the longest format, feels Hooper.
File image of Carl Hooper. Reuters
The veteran of 102 Tests and 10,000-plus international runs is back in India after 16 years to commentate on the two-Test series.
"We should have seen this coming (IPL impact on Windies cricket). T20 cricket is here to stay. You got more leagues in play than what it was five years ago. It is crazy. It is going to affect us because for most young Windies players, the ultimate aim is sign a contract with an IPL side," he said.
"So it would have a bearing on his availability for Windies cricket including Tests," Hooper told PTI.
Owing to pay disputes and with the option of playing T20 leagues around the world, the likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine preferred playing the shorter formats.
"The IPL is just a six-week window but we have had situations where we have had someone like Sunil Narine, who picked up six wickets in his last Test (in 2013), has not played for us again. Same goes for Gayle and Kieron Pollard.
"I am not saying they were finished products in the longest format but at 26-27, lets say if Pollard played Test cricket, who knows he could have developed as a good Test cricketer.
"But he stuck to the shorter formats. So we are missing players. Evin Lewis just decided to push back on a central contract. He is good enough to play Test cricket. So the shorter versions of the game curtail our progress. Having said that, it would be unfair to blame the players for making the choice (of playing IPL). We all want to be financially secure at the end of the day," said the 51-year-old from Guyana.
Hooper cited another example which could hurt the Test team.
"Someone like a Shimron Hetmyer, who has had very good CPL, is highly rated. Now he can be picked up in the IPL next season and I would hate to lose him to the IPL."
Despite playing for close to 20 years, Hooper was not able to secure his future financially. He moved to Adelaide 21 years ago, married an Australian and is now a happy owner of Paparazzi, a multi-cuisine restaurant which serves butter chicken and pasta at the same time.
"I am not going to judge players who choose IPL for Windies. You cannot be upset with a guy who doesn't want to sign a central contract as he wants to play in other leagues. It is a tough situation. Virat Kohli can stop playing today if he wants to but none of our guys can afford to do that," said Hooper.
With the Windies not able to arrest the slide, Hooper has been sad for a long time.
"But I am still optimistic. The board needs to implement policies that take the game in the right direction. Your first-class level is probably good enough and that is why you can test Prithvi Shaw at such a young age. But ours is failing and to revive that, lot of work needs to be done at U-16 and U-19 level," he said.
Hooper also feels that Windies cricketers need to be paid better and corruption can never be rooted out of the game.
"Corruption is everywhere man, not just in cricket. It is what is," he said with a wry smile.
Talking about his love for India, where he played his first and last Test, Hooper could go on and on.
"I have just arrived after 16 years and everything is so different. Business must be good."
His fondest memories are from cricket itself but he also vividly remembers his relationship with a young girl in Visakhapatnam (then Vizag).
"That was a long long time ago man," said the now father of two.
Updated Date:
Oct 04, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Pacer Kemar Roach to miss opening Test against India at Rajkot
West Indies train for India tour in United Arab Emirates after BCCI fails to provide training facilities
Indian selectors must be praised for showing long-term planning by picking mix of potential and experience for West Indies