India vs West Indies: Indore ODI likely to be shifted as BCCI-MPCA spar over free tickets
The second ODI between India and Windies on 24 October could be shifted out of Indore due to a tussle between BCCI and Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) for complimentary passes.
New Delhi: The second ODI between India and Windies on 24 October could be shifted out of Indore due to a tussle between BCCI and Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) for complimentary passes.
As per new BCCI constitution, 90 percent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium should be put on public sale which effectively means 10 percent of complimentary tickets left with state units.
In this case, the Holkar stadium has capacity to accommodate 27,000 fans and MPCA will be left with 2700 complimentary tickets.
Indian players during an ODI in Indore. Reuters
The BCCI also demands its share of free passes for its sponsors and thus the bone of contention.
"The managing committee of MPCA has decided that it is not possible to organise the second ODI between India and West Indies in Indore if BCCI doesn't back down from it's demand of complimentary tickets. We have intimated BCCI,'' MCA joint secretary Milind Kanmadikar told PTI.
"We cannot accept BCCI's demand for hospitality tickets. We have only 7000 seats in the pavilion (hospitality) gallery and going by 10 percent, we would be left with only 700 seats. Now if we give five percent of that, we are left with only 350 hospitality tickets,'' Kanmadikar said.
"Even we have to cater demands of our members, various government agencies. We also have only 10 percent complimentaries in our state unit's constitution but from that we can give the amount (five percent from each gallery) BCCI wants,'' he said.
The clamour for free passes during international games has always been an issue with BCCI affiliated units but BCCI brass termed it as ''blackmailing tactic'' from Kanmadikar.
''We don't want to shift the match from Indore but if they create issues we have to prepare an alternate venue. This is pure blackmailing tactic from Kanmadikar,'' a senior BCCI official said.
The official also suggested that the issue is not that of tickets but something else.
''During India's tour of West Indies in 2017, Milind Kanmadikar was supposed to be the administrative manager but CoA chief Vinod Rai scuttled it as he felt that it was a glorified junket for state unit officials. Kanmadikar has not forgotten that slight and this is his way of getting back,'' the official said.
Updated Date:
Sep 30, 2018
Also See
Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Bawne power Board President's XI to 360/6 against West Indies on Day 1 of warm-up game
India vs West Indies: Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj earn maiden Test call-ups; Shikhar Dhawan gets the axe
Indian selectors must be praised for showing long-term planning by picking mix of potential and experience for West Indies