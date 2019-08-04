India batsman Rohit Sharma broke Chris Gayle's record of most T20 International sixes on Sunday during the second T20I between India and West Indies at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida.

West Indies' Gayle previously held the record with a total of 105 maximums, a total that he reached in 58 games. Sharma had 104 sixes to his name before the match but slammed three during his stay to overtake Gayle and get to 107 career T20I sixes.

With the big-hitting Jamaican having hinted at an imminent retirement from international cricket, the next closest batsmen to Sharma are the Kiwi pair of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, who have 103 and 92 sixes respectively.

Sharma was caught out in the match against West Indies, after slamming a quick-fire 67 off 51 runs, as India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat.

After winning the low-scoring opener of the series a day earlier at the same venue and on the same pitch, India retained an unchanged team with Kohli opting to bat instead of bowling first as he did on Saturday in the belief that the surface will become increasingly difficult for batting as the day wears on.

West Indies, who need to win this match to keep the series alive ahead of the third match in Guyana on Tuesday, have made one change with left-armer Khary Pierre offering the Caribbean side an additional spin option in place of opening batsman John Campbell. Sunil Narine will open the innings alongside Evin Lewis, it was made clear by Carlos Brathwaite at the toss.