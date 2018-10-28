First Cricket
India vs West Indies: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah credits Windies lower order for smart batting, defends Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India suffered a 43-run defeat at the hands of West Indies as the visitors levelled the series to stay alive in the five match rubber.

Press Trust of India, October 28, 2018

Pune: West Indies lower-order batsmen made the difference in the outcome of the third ODI against India with their smart batting, said pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies were reduced to 227 for eight one stage but they went on to post 283 for nine with Ashley Nurse (40) and Kemar Roach (15) rasing a 56-run stand.

File image of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. AFP

"I think we bowled well as a unit, till the 35th over we were pretty good, yes we gave a little bit of runs in the end, so may be that could be the difference. Overall the bowling performance was not to bad. They played well as well and you have to give credit to the batsmen. It's a combination of both," Bumrah told reporters at the post match press conference.

"If you say that their bowlers made 90 runs, then Jason Holder is an all-rounder. They batted well down the order."

He also defended his pace colleague Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had a bad in office as he leaked 70 runs in his 10 overs.

"Bhuvi started well, but in the middle or in the end, it can happen sometimes. When you bowl at the depth, it is difficult. It is not necessary that all bowlers will click every-time, he said.

India play the next game in Mumbai on Monday.

Updated Date: Oct 28, 2018

Tags : Ashley Nurse, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cricket, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, Jason Holder, Jasprit Bumrah, Kemar Roach, West Indies

