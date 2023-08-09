India captain Hardik Pandya was a relieved man after his team secured a seven-wicket win in the third T20I against West Indies to stay alive in the five-match series. Suryakumar Yadav’s blazing 83 from 44 balls helped India complete the 160-run chase inside 18 overs and captain Hardik said that the SKY innings proved India don’t need eight batters in their T20I side but need the batters in the side to take responsibility.

Apart from Tilak Varma, none of the Indian batters were able to make a mark in the first two T20Is as India went behind 2-0. The consecutive defeats led to criticism of India’s decision to play just seven batters in the side.

“As a group we have decided to bat with seven batters and we have to take responsibility, like it happened today if the batters score runs then you don’t need someone at number eight,” Hardik said after India made it 1-2 in the series with two games to go. “As Surya mentioned, they (SKY and Tilak) play together and spend time together, good to have someone like SKY in the team and when he takes responsibility it sends a message to the others.”

Hardik also said that a few losses will not force the team into changing its plans and added that Nicholas Pooran dropping down to No 4 allowed the team to use out the spin bowlers early on

“Very important (to win). We spoke as a group that these three games will be exciting. Two losses or two wins does not change the long term plans. We have to show we are ready when it comes to such (must-win) games,” he added.

“Nicky (Pooran) didn’t come out to bat and that allowed us to keep our pacers back, also allowed Axar to bowl his four overs. If Nicky wants to hit, let him hit me and that was the plan, I enjoy such competition. I know he is going to hear this and will come hard at me in the fourth T20I.”

West Indies captain Rovman Powell who scored a valiant 40 not out off 19 felt that his team was short by 10-15 and needs new plans for the upcoming matches.

“We were 10-15 runs short. But having said that, credit to the batting unit especially the opening partnership, that’s the kind of start what we asked for. In hindsight you can say that (sending Pooran at number 3) but we wanted to give Charles an opportunity, we know what Pooran can do and what kind of form he is in. We bowled with too much pace on the ball and that made it easy for the Indian batters. We have a few days gap and we have to come up with better plans,” Powell said.