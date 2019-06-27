Virat Kohli had become the fastest to 11,000 ODI runs during India's win against Pakistan and now he has added another milestone to his ever-growing list of records broken. He is now the fastest to 20,000 runs in international cricket. India had come into the match against West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester 37 runs shy of the record. He brought that up with a single to mid on, off Jason Holder.

Kohli is the 12th batsman to the landmark of 20,000 runs and third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs) and Rahul Dravid (24,208 runs).

Kohli now has over 11,124 runs in ODI cricket, 6613 in Tests and 2263 in T20Is - fastest to 20,000 runs ahead of Tendulkar and Brian Lara. Both Tendulkar and Lara took 453 innings to accumulate as many runs whereas Kohli has amassed the same figure in 417 innings. Kohli is playing his 224th ODI and has also played 131 Tests and 62 T20Is.

The third in the list for fastest to 20,000 international runs is former Australia captain and current assistant coach Ricky Ponting. He had taken 468 innings to this feat.

The India skipper Kohli has had a stellar World Cup thus far. Even though he's been unable to score a ton, he has scored a hat-trick of fifties: 82 against Australia, 77 against Pakistan and 67 against Afghanistan. He had 244 runs from four matches coming into Match 34 of the World Cup at an average of 61 with an average of 102.09.

It is hard to keep up with Kohli's records list. He has the fastest century by an Indian cricketer in ODIs and is fastest to 8000, 9000, 10000 and 11000 runs in the fifty over format. Beyond that, he is also the fastest to 30, 35 and 40 centuries in ODIs.

Arguably the next biggest milestone he's chasing is that of most centuries in ODIs held by Tendulkar. The 'Master Blaster' had scored 49 tons during his career while Kohli has 41 to his name.

