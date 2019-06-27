India continued their unbeaten streak with a 125-run victory at Old Trafford that ended any slight hope West Indies had of reaching the World Cup semi-finals.

It was a fifth win for Virat Kohli's India lineup and a rebound in form following a close call against Afghanistan. It was a fifth loss in six games for the West Indians since a commanding opening win over Pakistan and it makes them the third team to drop out of semi-final contention.

The West Indies bowling attack did its job when Kemar Roach (3-36) took three wickets and skipper Jason Holder (2-33) snared two to contain India to 268-7 in 50 overs. Only Kohli, with 72 from 82 balls, and MS Dhoni, with an unbeaten 56, posted half-centuries for India.

But India paceman Mohammed Shami dismissed Chris Gayle (6) and No 3 Shai Hope (5) in his opening spell and, after an innings building 55-run partnership between Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Ambris, it all went downhill for West Indies.

Let us now take a look at how the Twitterati reacted to India's victory:

A sea of blue at the Old Trafford today

All that was needed after that catch was this photoshop

"Fly like a bird"

Age is 37 years old but Dhoni fly like a bird to take the catch. pic.twitter.com/LoxVqqtA8A — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 27, 2019

From 71/2 to 112/8, and eventually 143 all out

This West Indies batting performance pic.twitter.com/jiRIcegZtx — Out of Context Cricket (@OOCCricket_) June 27, 2019

The No 4 debate is back

A weak Number 4 further weakens the middle order. Always had reservations about Vijay Shankar #IndvsWI — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 27, 2019

One man's loss could be another's gain

Critical innings played by Vijay Shankar.. to get Rishabh Pant in the team. #INDvsWI — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 27, 2019

With inputs from AP

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here