India vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitterati hail MS Dhoni's catch, clinical Indian performance at Old Trafford

Here's how Twitter users reacted to India's 125-run victory over West Indies at the Old Trafford in Manchester, the defeat knocking the Jason Holder-led side out of the tournament.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 27, 2019 23:17:47 IST

India continued their unbeaten streak with a 125-run victory at Old Trafford that ended any slight hope West Indies had of reaching the World Cup semi-finals.

It was a fifth win for Virat Kohli's India lineup and a rebound in form following a close call against Afghanistan. It was a fifth loss in six games for the West Indians since a commanding opening win over Pakistan and it makes them the third team to drop out of semi-final contention.

The West Indies bowling attack did its job when Kemar Roach (3-36) took three wickets and skipper Jason Holder (2-33) snared two to contain India to 268-7 in 50 overs. Only Kohli, with 72 from 82 balls, and MS Dhoni, with an unbeaten 56, posted half-centuries for India.

But India paceman Mohammed Shami dismissed Chris Gayle (6) and No 3 Shai Hope (5) in his opening spell and, after an innings building 55-run partnership between Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Ambris, it all went downhill for West Indies.

Let us now take a look at how the Twitterati reacted to India's victory:

A sea of blue at the Old Trafford today

All that was needed after that catch was this photoshop

"Fly like a bird"

From 71/2 to 112/8, and eventually 143 all out

The No 4 debate is back

One man's loss could be another's gain

With inputs from AP

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 23:17:47 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, MS Dhoni, Sports, TweetFeed, Vijay Shankar, West Indies, Windies, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 West Indies

