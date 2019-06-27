India vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitterati hail MS Dhoni's catch, clinical Indian performance at Old Trafford
Here's how Twitter users reacted to India's 125-run victory over West Indies at the Old Trafford in Manchester, the defeat knocking the Jason Holder-led side out of the tournament.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|India
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|New Zealand
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|England
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Pakistan
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|West Indies
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|South Africa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
India continued their unbeaten streak with a 125-run victory at Old Trafford that ended any slight hope West Indies had of reaching the World Cup semi-finals.
It was a fifth win for Virat Kohli's India lineup and a rebound in form following a close call against Afghanistan. It was a fifth loss in six games for the West Indians since a commanding opening win over Pakistan and it makes them the third team to drop out of semi-final contention.
The West Indies bowling attack did its job when Kemar Roach (3-36) took three wickets and skipper Jason Holder (2-33) snared two to contain India to 268-7 in 50 overs. Only Kohli, with 72 from 82 balls, and MS Dhoni, with an unbeaten 56, posted half-centuries for India.
But India paceman Mohammed Shami dismissed Chris Gayle (6) and No 3 Shai Hope (5) in his opening spell and, after an innings building 55-run partnership between Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Ambris, it all went downhill for West Indies.
Let us now take a look at how the Twitterati reacted to India's victory:
A sea of blue at the Old Trafford today
All that was needed after that catch was this photoshop
"Fly like a bird"
From 71/2 to 112/8, and eventually 143 all out
The No 4 debate is back
One man's loss could be another's gain
Updated Date:
Jun 27, 2019 23:17:47 IST
