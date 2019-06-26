First Cricket
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 3 Jun 26, 2019
MDV vs THA
Maldives beat Thailand by 2 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 32 Jun 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Australia beat England by 64 runs
ICC CWC Jun 27, 2019
WI vs IND
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 28, 2019
SL vs SA
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
India vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Tomorrow 27 June Match: Schedule, Time, Venue

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs West Indies match

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 26, 2019 13:55:20 IST

West Indies paceman Sheldon Cottrell has handed plenty of batsmen their marching orders at the Cricket World Cup and seen his unique celebration win an army of followers online.

A serving member of the Jamaica Defence Force, Cottrell's march and salute has been his trademark since bursting onto the international scene in 2013 and the distinct send-off has caught the imagination of fans at the World Cup.

The left-arm quick returned figures of 4-56 in his team's five-run loss to New Zealand on Saturday to take his tally for the tournament to nine.

"It's a military-style salute. I'm a soldier by profession. Me saluting is just to show my respect to the Jamaica Defence Force," Cottrell told the BBC.

"I do it every time I get a wicket. I practised it for six months when I was training in the army," he said.

Among the many videos of the Cottrell imitation on Twitter, a clip of a young boy and girl copying the bowler's salute in a British street has gone viral.

The person who shot the video of the young fans asked the paceman where he could buy a West Indies jersey with his name at the back.

Cottrell responded by inviting the youngsters to the West Indies' next match against India on Thursday, but is concerned about them missing school for the clash at Old Trafford.

"I'm looking into it for you," Cottrell replied on Twitter.

However, not everyone is a fan of Cottrell's flamboyance, with England coach Trevor Bayliss telling ESPNCricinfo it annoys older cricket-watchers.

West Indies players have always been synonymous with innovative celebratory styles.

The Darren Sammy-led side celebrated their World Twenty20 title win with a trademark "Champion Dance" in 2016 just as the 'Gangnam-Style' dance was used during their first T20 triumph in 2012.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs West Indies match:

When will India vs West Indies match take place?

India vs West Indies match will take place on 27 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

India vs West Indies match will take place at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

What time does the match begin?

India vs West Indies match will begin at 3.00 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The India vs West Indies match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD formats.

How do I watch the match online?

The India vs West Indies match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads:

India Team Players:Rohit SharmaShikhar Dhawan(injured), Virat Kohli(c), Vijay ShankarMS Dhoni(w), Kedar JadhavHardik PandyaRavindra JadejaMohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulDinesh KarthikKuldeep YadavYuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies Team PlayersChris GayleEvin LewisDarren BravoShimron HetmyerNicholas Pooran(w), Ashley NurseAndre RussellJason Holder(c), Carlos BrathwaiteShai HopeFabian AllenKemar RoachOshane ThomasShannon GabrielSheldon Cottrell.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 13:57:07 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
New Zealand 6 5 0 1 11
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Pakistan 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
