India vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India bowling coach Bharat Arun says team's sole focus is on upcoming clash and not on colour of jersey

India are likely to wear an orange jersey rather than their traditional blue colour jersey during their clash against England in the ongoing World Cup on 30 June.

Asian News International, Jun 26, 2019 20:35:48 IST

Manchester: Amid row concerning colour of Indian cricket team's new jersey, India bowling coach Bharat Arun said that their focus is not on the colour.

"To be very honest we are not aware what colours we are going to be wearing, we haven't given any thought to that and all our focus is only on the match tomorrow. We are focusing on the game and not aware of the colour we are getting. We bleed blue and blue is going to be predominantly the colour that is it," Arun said during a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

India bowling coach Bharat Arun said that their focus is not on the colour of the jersey. AP

However, it did not go well with the opposition parties, who have accused the government saying that the orange jersey for the team is government's attempt to saffronize everything.

Earlier, an ICC source told ANI that colour options were given to BCCI and they chose the colour combination that looked the best to them. Source also said that the design (orange) is taken from India's old T20 jersey which had orange in it.

India will next face West Indies on 27 June.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 20:35:48 IST

