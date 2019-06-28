First Cricket
India vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Despite Windies getting knocked out, pacer Kemar Roach believes team's future is bright

Veteran West Indies pacer Kemar Roach believes that a bright future awaits the current batch of players despite a poor show in the World Cup.

Press Trust of India, Jun 28, 2019 10:30:57 IST

Manchester: Veteran West Indies pacer Kemar Roach believes that a bright future awaits the current batch of players despite a poor show in the World Cup.

West Indies' Kemar Roach celebrates the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma. AP

Since beating Pakistan in their opener, West Indies lost five of their next six matches to join Afghanistan as the second team to crash out of the tournament.

Asked what went wrong, Roach defended the young team after their 125-run demolition at the hands of title contenders India.

"It's tough to say. I think, obviously after the first innings against Pakistan, the guys were confident going forward into the World Cup. I think (we lost) a couple of close games against Australia and New Zealand," Roach said.

"But I think the guys, you know, should be keeping our heads up. We're out now, but obviously there's a future for us. I think we're still learning, couple of young guys in the team, have got a great future ahead of them. And it's all about being positive and looking forward," the 31-year-old said.

Roach feels that with some able guidance, the juniors in the squad like Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas can do wonders for West Indies cricket.

"We have some quality players around. Hetmyer and Oshane, the younger guys, once they get some good guidance, they'll do well for West Indies. And I have confidence in these guys.

"There's a couple of guys back home doing well as well. So hopefully we'll see these guys filter into the West Indies team in the probably near future," he expected.

Signing off, he said what lovers of Old Calypso brand of cricket would love to hear.

"I'll always be a fan of West Indies cricket for sure. And there's no doubt about it."

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019

