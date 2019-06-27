First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 33 Jun 26, 2019
NZ vs PAK
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 3 Jun 26, 2019
MDV vs THA
Maldives beat Thailand by 2 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 27, 2019
WI vs IND
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 28, 2019
SL vs SA
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets extended nets session as MS Dhoni practices sweep shots ahead of Old Trafford clash

Bhuvneshwar Kumar seemed to have attained full fitness as he did single wicket bowling for a considerable time with chairman of selectors MSK Prasad keeping wickets during India's training session on the eve of their World Cup clash against West Indies.

Press Trust of India, Jun 27, 2019 00:14:58 IST

Manchester: Bhuvneshwar Kumar seemed to have attained full fitness as he did single wicket bowling for a considerable time with chairman of selectors MSK Prasad keeping wickets during India's training session on the eve of their World Cup clash against West Indies.

File image of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. AP

File image of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. AP

At the batting nets, it was Mahendra Singh Dhoni, not a natural sweeper of the cricket ball, trying the stroke against slow bowlers. Sweep is always considered to be an effective shot against spinners when the conventional shots don't fetch runs.

Prasad later also collected powerful throws from the deep as the reserve keeper Rishabh Pant got an extended run at the nets and also practiced outfielding, taking a few aerial catches.

While it's any indication or not can't be ascertained as Vijay Shankar has been Indian team management's first choice and they haven't shown any intent of changing it.

Thursday was the first time when Bhuvneshwar wore bowling spikes and bowled from full run-up as Prasad, a former India keeper, wore the big gloves.

The seamer, who had sustained an injury during India's victory over Pakistan, seemed upbeat as he spoke to physio Patrick Farhart and bowling coach Bharath Arun.

In fact, Arun made it clear that if Bhuvneshwar is deemed fully match-fit, he will replace Mohammed Shami despite his last-over hat-trick against Afghanistan.

However there may be a possibility that India give him rest for one more game.

"Bhuvneshwar's injury is not of any great concern. It is just a niggle for which we didn't want to take a chance. And it was also an opportunity for us to plug Shami into the games. But the fact he's done exceptionally well all goes well for us; it's an embarrassment of riches," Arun said.

"And we would take a call as per the conditions, but Bhuvi has done exceptionally well, so I think it's a pretty good headache to have," he dropped a hint as to what he thought.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 00:14:58 IST

Tags : Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, MS Dhoni, MSK Prasad, World Cup, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all