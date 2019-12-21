India vs West Indies: I never used to take responsibility in beginning of my career says Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer said 'I was a flamboyant player when I started playing first-class cricket. I never used to take responsibility. I just used to back my instincts and go with the flow.'
Cuttack: Shreyas Iyer on Saturday said he was flamboyant but not responsible in the beginning of his career, a far cry from the present day matured man who is displaying both in equal measure while solving India's number four conundrum.
Shreyas Iyer raising his bat to celebrate his half-century. AP
The 25-year-old is gradually settling into the critical number four position in a team that has struggled to find one for the longest time.
The Mumbaikar showed his worth with half centuries in the first two One-day Internationals against the West Indies.
"I think that comes with maturity and responsibility. I was a flamboyant player when I started playing first-class cricket. I never used to take responsibility. I just used to back my instincts and go with the flow," Iyer told reporters on the eve of the series-deciding third ODI.
"Lately, I've realised that once you play at the highest level, you got to take that maturity to another stage. I can even play strokes and I can even nudge the ball and take single, so I know my game really well right now and I can play accordingly.
Updated Date:
Dec 21, 2019 15:47:06 IST
