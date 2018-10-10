India vs West Indies: Hyderabad Test offers Virat Kohli an opportunity to try bench strength ahead of Australia tour
During India's recent victorious Asia Cup campaign, in an inconsequential fixture against Afghanistan, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma sat out along with four other first XI cricketers to give all the reserve players an opportunity to prove their mettle. Will Virat Kohli do the same in Hyderabad?
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by an innings and 272 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Phantom Films, All India Bakchod and #MeToo in India: The rise and fall of the 'edgelords'
-
Alok Nath's flippant and dismissive response to Vinta Nanda's rape allegation reeks of arrogance
-
Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of ignoring farmers and poor, says PM's industrialist friends 'cleaned money from banks'
-
2018 Kundiman Poetry Prize winner Rohan Chhetri: A book-length poem is something I want to do
-
Reserve Bank of India to inject Rs 12,000 cr into system on 11 October to manage liquidity
-
Nikki Haley steps down as US ambassador to UN, says she won't run for president in 2020
-
Premier Badminton League: Aggressive game, dual utility spell windfall for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
-
At Delhi's Yashwant Place Market — the fur and leather goods haven for Russian shoppers
-
यूपी: रायबरेली में पटरी से उतरी न्यू फरक्का एक्सप्रेस, 7 की मौत, 21 घायल
-
जम्मू कश्मीर निकाय चुनाव LIVE: दूसरे चरण का मतदान जारी, कठुआ में 17 फीसदी वोटिंग
-
साइक्लोन तितली आंध्र-ओडिशा की तरफ बढ़ा, स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद, रेड अलर्ट जारी
-
गुजरात: प्रवासी मजदूरों का पलायन जारी, 533 लोग गिरफ्तार, 61 मामले दर्ज किए गए
-
जाटलैंड में मोदी: जाटों और किसानों को जोड़े रखने की कोशिश
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4515
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
It is hardly a secret anymore that India are using the ongoing two-Test series against the Windies as an audition for their upcoming tour of Australia. Following the defeats in South Africa and England, the team management is now desperate to get their act together prior to the all-important four-match Test series Down Under. Hence, in this low-profile home series, the think-tank has tried to test of new talents and we can expect more such experimentation in the second and final Test of the series, starting in Hyderabad from next Friday.
Second Test offers skipper Virat Kohli an opportunity to try out the newcommers. Reuters/ File
At Rajkot, India made two major moves — opened with debutant Prithvi Shaw and played Ravindra Jadeja in the all-rounder's slot. Both experiments were immensely successful. Going forward, in Hyderabad, ideally, the rest of the bench-strength of the squad should get assessed as well.
When the Indian XI was busy thrashing the below-par Windies on the field in the first Test, uncapped opener Mayank Agarwal had extended sessions at the outdoor nets of the SCA ground, under the watchful eyes of batting coach Sanjay Bangar. Thanks to his strong performances at domestic as well as India 'A' level, the 27-year-old Karnataka boy has been knocking the door for a while now. And the Hyderabad Test, which will be India's only international red-ball assignment before the first Test of the series against Australia in Adelaide, seems like an ideal scenario to hand him his maiden Test cap.
In the near future, if KL Rahul fails to sort out his issues with the incoming deliveries, India might require a third opener in Australia. And Agarwal's credentials perfectly suit the job. But ideally, before Australia, he should get a look-in in Hyderabad first.
Nevertheless, at least in this series, the team management is not in favour of changing the opening combination. Skipper Virat Kohli has already made it clear.
"We will give these guys enough space and chances to feel comfortable at that position. We want them to be comfortable about what they are doing," he said in a recent interaction with the media. Hence, in the presence of Shaw and KL Rahul, the opening slot may not be available for Agarwal and if he plays, the right-hander will bat down the order in the second Test.
Furthermore, middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari is also waiting in the wings. This author believes that despite Vihari's impressive debut at the Oval recently, not keeping him in the XI in the very next fixture at Rajkot does not convey the right message to the youngster. Against the versatile English attack on that dicey track, unlike some of his teammates, the Andhra batsman stood tall with his compact technique and temperament. However, here in his home conditions, the management opted to drop him. Amid such insecurities, his confidence level must have gone for a toss.
In Hyderabad, India have to rectify this mistake.
So, who goes out then? Will Kohli do a Rohit Sharma?
Well, ideally he should.
During India's recent victorious Asia Cup campaign, in an inconsequential fixture against Afghanistan, stand-in skipper Rohit made a huge statement by sitting out along with four other first XI cricketers in order to give all the reserve players an opportunity to prove their mettle. Here, under similar circumstances, Kohli should also opt himself out of the XI in Hyderabad, leaving the leadership duties on Ajinkya Rahane to allow the likes of Agarwal or Vihari to get a game.
In fact, ideally, along with Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara can also be rested in this Test. Both are proven performers and they can hardly achieve anything significant by milking the harmless Windies bowling attack once more. Instead, both Agarwal and Vihari can feature in the XI and if they manage to get some runs under their belt, it will do a world of good to their confidence level.
Similarly, in the bowling department, local boy Mohammed Siraj should get a game on his home turf. For this to happen, one of Mohammed Shami or Umesh Yadav has to sit out, which neither of them should mind.
There is also Shardul Thakur in the squad, who is eyeing the much-awaited Test debut. But will the think-tank risk going with two debutant pacers in the Test match?
Highly unlikely.
Updated Date:
Oct 10, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Battered hosts start as favourites in quest for red-ball redemption, look to solve opening dilemma
India vs West Indies: Youngster Prithvi Shaw says Virat Kohli made him comfortable by conversing in Marathi
India vs West Indies: Crucial series for Ajinkya Rahane as middle-order batsman searches for elusive form