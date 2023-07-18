West Indies have made one change to their squad for the second Test against India, bringing in spin-bowling all-rounder Kevin Sinclair in place of batting all-rounder Raymon Reifer. The second Test will start on 20 July at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Reifer scored 13 runs in two innings of the first match and failed to take any wickets in his four overs. He however will remain with the team as an injury replacement.

India won the first match by an innings and 141 runs and hold a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Sinclair has already played seven ODIs and six T20Is for West Indies but is still to feature in a Test match. He was the leading wicket-taker for West Indies A in a three-match series against Bangladesh A and was also part of the senior side in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe where the team failed to qualify for the ICC event in India.

Rahkeen Cornwall, who faced a chest infection issue in the first Test, has retained his place.

The addition of a spinner indicates the second Test could also witness a spin-friendly track. In the first Test at Dominica, Ravichandran Ashwin took 12 wickets as the match got over within three days.

West Indies squad for the second Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Sinclair, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.