India vs West Indies: Hosts announce unchanged 12-man squad for 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam

India have announced an unchanged 12-man squad for the second ODI against Windies after winning the first match by eight wickets.

FirstCricket Staff, October 23, 2018

India announced an unchanged 12-man squad for the second ODI against Windies at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The team management has decided against making any changes to the shortlist after winning the 1st ODI at Guwahati by eight wickets. The final XI will be announced at the time of toss.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the only player from the shortlist to miss out on the first ODI as India opted for a three-man pace attack including Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed. The second ODI, however, could see Kuldeep making a return to the playing XI in place of a seamer to restrict the flow of runs and also considering the fact that the Vizag pitch is on the slower side.

Virat Kohli and Co won the first ODI of the five-match series with 47 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the series as the captain smashed 140 and Rohit Sharma scored 152 not out to help the hosts easily chase down the target of 323.

Earlier, India defeated Windies 2-0 in the two-match Test series.

India's 12-man squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed.

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018

