India vs West Indies: Hosts announce unchanged 12-man squad for 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam
India have announced an unchanged 12-man squad for the second ODI against Windies after winning the first match by eight wickets.
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 wickets
- Australia in UAE, Only T20 International, 2018 UAE Vs AUS Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
CBI vs CBI: Delhi HC gives relief to Rakesh Asthana until 29 October; asks agency head Alok Verma to respond
-
Saudi Arabia on Jamal Khashoggi's murder: Denials, contradictory explanations and deception using a lookalike
-
Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Ajit Jogi's JCC liability for both Congress, BJP; ex-Congress man playing cards right with BSP, CPI as allies
-
German football seems to lack responsibility and accountability: Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann tells Firstpost
-
Films to look out for at 20th MAMI Film Festival: Birds of Passage, Mehsempur, Blackkklansman, Bulbul Can Sing
-
Hyundai Santro makes comeback in India; two variants launched, introductory price starts from Rs 3.89 lakh
-
#MeToo must address the power imbalance that hurts women — which climate change could worsen
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018: महारानी के गढ़ में रोड शो करके बीजेपी को कैसे घेर रहे हैं राहुल गांधी?
-
राकेश अस्थाना को दिल्ली HC से राहत, 29 अक्टूबर तक नहीं होगी गिरफ्तारी
-
आखिर क्यों हर पार्टी में हाशिए पर चले गए हैं मुस्लिम नेता
-
छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव 2018: रमन सिंह को घेर पाएंगी अटलजी की भतीजी करुणा शुक्ला?
-
पुलिस मेमोरियल- CBI में रार और वर्दी से तकरार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6881
|127
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
India announced an unchanged 12-man squad for the second ODI against Windies at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
The team management has decided against making any changes to the shortlist after winning the 1st ODI at Guwahati by eight wickets. The final XI will be announced at the time of toss.
Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the only player from the shortlist to miss out on the first ODI as India opted for a three-man pace attack including Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed. The second ODI, however, could see Kuldeep making a return to the playing XI in place of a seamer to restrict the flow of runs and also considering the fact that the Vizag pitch is on the slower side.
Virat Kohli and Co won the first ODI of the five-match series with 47 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the series as the captain smashed 140 and Rohit Sharma scored 152 not out to help the hosts easily chase down the target of 323.
Earlier, India defeated Windies 2-0 in the two-match Test series.
India's 12-man squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed.
Updated Date:
Oct 23, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: With Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant in middle, hosts look to plug gaps against hapless Windies
India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant set for ODI debut as hosts announce 12-man shortlist for Guwahati match
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli says Ambati Rayudu is the right person for No 4 slot