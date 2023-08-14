That brings us to the end of our coverage of India's tour of the Caribbean and the United States, with the West Indians giving their fans something to smile for after a couple of turbulent months with a emphatic victory in the T20I series decider. India, though, will be pleased with their performances in the Tests and the one-dayers, and the fact that they managed to take the T20I series to a decider from 0-2 down.

Though India tour Ireland next, the focus for the team as well as for its fans will surely be on the Asia Cup that kicks off towards the end of August, with India playing its first match against Pakistan on 2 September in Kandy.

For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!