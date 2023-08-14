Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs West Indies Highlights, 5th T20I in Lauderhill: West Indies hammer India by eight wickets, win series 3-2

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell and India counterpart Hardik Pandya in action during the five-match T20I series. AP

West Indies Vs India At Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida, 13 August, 2023

13 August, 2023
Starts 20:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

165/9 (20.0 ov)

5th T20I
West Indies

West Indies

171/2 (18.0 ov)

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets

Live Blog
01:05 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of India's tour of the Caribbean and the United States, with the West Indians giving their fans something to smile for after a couple of turbulent months with a emphatic victory in the T20I series decider. India, though, will be pleased with their performances in the Tests and the one-dayers, and the fact that they managed to take the T20I series to a decider from 0-2 down.

Though India tour Ireland next, the focus for the team as well as for its fans will surely be on the Asia Cup that kicks off towards the end of August, with India playing its first match against Pakistan on 2 September in Kandy.

For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!

00:48 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

Nicholas Pooran has been adjudged the Player of the Series!

00:46 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

Romario Shepherd is the Player of the Match for his career-best T20I figures of 4/31!

00:41 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

Did you know?

— This is West Indies' first bilateral series victory against India in any format in a series comprising a minimum of three matches since their 4-1 ODI series win in 2006! West Indies had defeated India 1-0 in a two-match T20I series in 2016, and won a one-off T20I a year later.

— This is also the first time India have lost three matches in a bilateral T20I series

— It's also India's first bilateral series defeat in men's T20Is in two years.

00:33 (IST)
six

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 18 overs,West Indies 171/2 ( Brandon King 85 , Shai Hope 22)

SIX! Shai Hope finishes off in style with a straight six off Yashasvi Jaiswal's bowling as West Indies hammer India by eight wickets to take the five-match T20I series 3-2! After defeating South Africa in South Africa earlier this year, the West Indies have conquered another mighty opponent in the shortest format — the world No 1 side at that!

A much-needed victory for the West Indies who have been going through turbulent times with disappointing outings in the last two T20 World Cups and missing out on the ICC ODI World Cup for the first time in the 48-year history of the tournament!

00:30 (IST)
six

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 17 overs,West Indies 160/2 ( Brandon King 83 , Shai Hope 13)

DROPPED! Little had been going India's way today, and now Varma's dropped a catch off his own bowling. King then piles further misery on the Men in Blue by collecting a four and a six off the next two deliveries to bring the equation down to single digits! Ends the over with a single to retain the strike. West Indies need 6 off 18
 

00:27 (IST)
six

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 16 overs,West Indies 148/2 ( Brandon King 72 , Shai Hope 12)

SIX! SIX! Expensive end to Chahal's spell as he gets smashed for back-to-back maximums off his last two deliveries of the day. Bowls the fifth delivery into the slot, and King obliges by smashing the ball over long on. The opening batter then gets down on one knee and slog-sweeps towards deep midwicket, moving to 72 and bringing the equation down to less than run a ball. West Indies need just 18 more to win from four overs!

00:21 (IST)
four

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

FOUR! Hope doesn't take long to collect his first boundary, going for an inside out loft over cover off a full delivery from Axar. WI 132/2; need 34 off 32

00:19 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 14 overs,West Indies 124/2 ( Brandon King 57 , Shai Hope 3)

Shai Hope walks out to bat after Pooran's dismissal, and gets off the mark right away with a brace off his first delivery, driving through the covers. King ends the over with a brace after pulling through the midwicket region. Five runs and a wicket from Varma's first over in international cricket.

00:15 (IST)
wkt

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! Tilak Varma gets a wicket off his second delivery in international cricket, and breaks the marathon partnership between King and Pooran by dismissing the latter. Pooran attempts a reverse sweep, but ends up getting a glove-pad deflection towards slip, where Hardik Pandya collects the catch. Nicky P misses out on a half-century. WI 119/2; need 47 off 40

Pooran c Pandya b Varma 47(35)

23:32 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

And the players are off once again! This is the third time inclement weather had held up play at Lauderhill today, though this time it's not rain but a lightning alert that forces the umpires to call the players to their respective dressing rooms.
23:27 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

SIX! Brandon King dances down the track and smashes Yuzi Chahal over long off with a one-handed slog that would have made Rishabh Pant proud! Brings up not just his seventh T20I half-century with the maximum, but also completes the century stand with Nicholas Pooran in the process! WI 117/1
23:16 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 10 overs,West Indies 96/1 ( Brandon King 45 , Nicholas Pooran (W) 34)

Tidy third over from Kuldeep, with five coming off it including a wide. The West Indians are perhaps looking to see through his overs without losing a wicket. Mukesh Kumar introduced for the first time in the 10th over, and concedes six in the first five deliveries before conceding a boundary to King off the final delivery. At the halfway stage of the chase, West Indies are cruising towards the target, needing just 70 more to win off 60 balls with nine wickets in hand.
22:58 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

FOUR! Pooran brings up the fifty partnership with King for the second wicket, with the pair consuming just 29 deliveries along the way! Tossed up delivery from Kuldeep, Pooran reverse sweeps this past point. WI 65/1
22:35 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! Arshdeep draws first blood for the Men in Blue as Mayers perishes after mishitting the ball towards mid off, where Yashasvi Jaiswal holds on to the catch! WI 12/1
 

Mayers c Jaiswal b Arshdeep 10(5)
22:15 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 20 overs,India 165/9 ( Yuzvendra Chahal 0 , Mukesh Kumar 4)

FOUR! Mukesh Kumar ends the innings with a boundary, getting a thick outside edge that beats keeper Nicholas Pooran's dive to his right as India finish on 165/9 after opting to bat. The surface at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium might not be as batting friendly today as it was yesterday, but the West Indies will still be backing themselves to chase this score down and register a rare series triumph over the Men in Blue!
22:13 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! Holder ends Axar's cameo in the penultimate delivery of the innings. Bowls a slower bouncer outside off, with Axar nicking the ball to Shepherd at third man to give the senior all-rounder his second wicket of the day. IND 161/9

Axar c Shepherd b Holder 13(10)
22:07 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

Rain holds up play... again!

Rain makes its way back to the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium after making a brief appearance earlier today, this time holding up play at a time when just two deliveries are left to be bowled in the Indian innings!

India are 159/8 after 19.4 overs with Axar Patel batting on 13 off 9 deliveries.
22:00 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! Maiden four-fer for Romario Shepherd in T20Is as he traps Kuldeep Yadav LBW in the penultimate ball of his final over! Another good review by the West Indies after the umpire initially shakes his head, with ball-tracking showing three reds that results in Kuldeep getting dismissed for a golden duck. Shepherd closes out his spell with a dot to sign off with career-best figures of 4/31. IND 149/8 after 19

Kuldeep LBW Shepherd 0(1)
21:57 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

BOWLED! Wicket number three for Romario Shepherd as he deceives Arshdeep with a slower ball that goes on to clip the off stump. Arshdeep departs right after collecting a six. IND 149/7

Arshdeep b Shepherd 8(4)
21:51 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! Massive blow to the Men in Blue as Jason Holder traps Suryakumar Yadav LBW in the 18th over! Holder fires a yorker that hits SKY's front pad on the full, and the umpire thinks it's going down leg while shaking his head. Windies skipper Powell decides to review, and sure enough, the hosts get three reds on ball-tracking with the ball shown to be hitting the base of leg. Surya departs after a well-made 61 off 45 deliveries, and his dismissal might just have shaved off 10-15 runs off West Indies' target. IND 140/6

Surya LBW Holder 61(45)
21:46 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! How often have we seen a wicket fall right after a boundary in this series! Pandya perishes while attempting to collect back-to-back maximums, with Jason Holder collecting a fine catch running to his right from long on as Romario Shepherd collects his second wicket! IND 130/5

Pandya c Holder b Shepherd 14(18)
21:28 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 15.5 overs,India 121/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 53 , Hardik Pandya (C) 8)

RAIN HALTS PLAY IN LAUDERHILL! Looks like inclement weather decided to make one last appearance in India's tour after preventing them from completing a 2-0 sweep in the Test series and also making appearances in the ODI and T20I series. Umpire Gregory Brathwaite beckons the groundstaff to bring the covers out with one delivery left in the 16th over after the drizzle gets heavier.
21:22 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

SIX! FIFTY TO Suryakumar Yadav — his second of the series and his 15th in T20Is. Brings up the milestone with a maximum off Alzarri Joseph's bowling, taking 38 balls to get there! Full and wide from the pacer, and SKY decides to take the aerial route with an inside-out shot. IND 118/4 in 15.1
21:03 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! Romario Shepherd strikes on the other side of the drinks interval as Sanju Samson ends up getting a thick outside edge to get caught-behind for 13. Good catch by Windies keeper Pooran. IND 87/4

Samson c Pooran b Shepherd 13(9)
20:51 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 10 overs,India 86/3 ( Suryakumar Yadav 28 , Sanju Samson (W) 13)

FOUR! Juicy full toss from Chase well outside off, an absolute gift and one that Sanju Samson isn't going to ignore. Smashes it through the covers and the ball races away to the fence unchallenged. Single collected off each of the next four deliveries as India reach 86/3 at the halfway mark.
20:45 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! What a catch by Roston Chase off his own bowling! Tilak Varma has to depart after getting off to a promising start. Tilak looks to drive the flighted delivery down the ground, but fails to keep it close to the ground. Chase runs to his right and has to stretch every muscle in his body to pluck the catch. The umpires have a quick word and consult the TV umpire before giving Tilak the marching orders. IND 66/3

Varma c and b Chase 27
20:17 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! That's two wickets in as many overs for Akeal Hosein, and this time he gets rid of the other opener Shubman Gill, who ends up getting trapped LBW while attempting a sweep. Gill, who had collected his first boundary just two balls before getting dismissed, decides against going for the review, although replays later show the ball to be missing the leg stump. IND 17/2

Gill LBW Hosein 9(9)
20:11 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 1 over,India 6/1 ( Shubman Gill 1 , Suryakumar Yadav 0)

OUT! Hosein draws first blood for the West Indies! Quicker delivery from the left-arm spinner takes Jaiswal by surprise, and the southpaw ends up offering the bowler a simple return catch with a leading edge while shaping for a pull. Just the start the West Indians were looking for. IND 6/1

Jaiswal c and b Hosein 5(4)
19:44 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score


Teams:


West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph


India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar
19:37 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score


Captain speak:


Hardik Pandya: Looks like a good track. We’ve been good with chasing. It would be nice to put up a total. It played much better than how it played last year. Taking wickets was key and that’s exactly what we did. In these wickets you need to be courageous, not afraid to get hit. We’re going to play the same team.


Rovman Powell: Happy to bowl first. Any total India make, we can get it. Getting back-to-back T20 wins against two very good nations would not just put smiles on our faces but smiles on the people of the Caribbean. It’s a pretty good surface to be honest. Bowlers just need to hit their straps. Roston Chase comes in as a spin option for Odean Smith and Alzarri Joseph comes in as the premier pace option in place of Obed McCoy.
19:37 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score


TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Hardik Pandya opts to bat

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I preview: India on Saturday looked to be in full control as they dominated the fourth T20 against West Indies and won the must-win game by nine wickets with three overs to spare. The cake-walk win was headlined by a 165-partnership between Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill as India successfully chased down a target of 179. While Yashasvi Jaiswal ended 84* off 51, Shubman Gill fell at 77 off 51.

Earlier in the first innings it was Arshdeep Singh who took the three wickets for India, followed by Kuldeep Yadav’s two. Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar, all took one wicket each.

Now, on Sunday both teams will meet at the same venue. With the series levelled 2-2, pressure will be on both sides.

When will the 5th T20I match between India vs West Indies will be played?

The 5th T20I match between India vs West Indies will be played on 12 August, Sunday.

What time will the IND vs WI 5th T20I match start?

The IND vs WI 5th T20I match will start at 8 pm (IST) on Sunday.

Where will the IND vs WI 5th T20I match take place?

The IND vs WI 5th T20I match will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies’ 5th T20I match live?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be televised on the Doordarshan Network in India. The match will also be LIVE streamed on JioCinema and FanCode.

Weather Prediction:

With an 80 per cent probability of precipitation, a couple of hours of rain is predicted as 66 per cent cloud cover will hover over the area.

The temperature will go to a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius.

The wind is expected to flow at 15 km/h.

Teams:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

Published on: August 13, 2023 18:30:00 IST

