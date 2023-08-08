Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs West Indies Highlights, 3rd T20I in Guyana: India win by 7 wickets, head to Florida with series still alive

India vs West Indies, Latest Update, 3rd T20I: IND 164/3; Tilak Varma remains unbeaten on 49 while skipper Hardik Pandya hits the winning six as India win with seven wickets and 13 deliveries to spare!

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE Score: India skipper Hardik Pandya with West Indies counterpart Rovman Powell during toss in the third T20I at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

West Indies Vs India At Providence Stadium, Guyana, 08 August, 2023

08 August, 2023
Starts 20:00 (IST)
Match Ended
West Indies

West Indies

159/5 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
India

India

164/3 (17.5 ov)

India beat West Indies by 7 wickets

Live Blog
23:33 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the third T20I between India and West Indies, and it also marks the end of the Caribbean leg of India's tour as the two teams fly to Florida in the United States from Guyana for the remaining T20Is, which take place over the weekend. Here's hoping the two matches give fans in the 'Sunshine State' their money's worth and the tour ends on a competitive note.

For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!

23:29 (IST)

Suryakumar Yadav is the Player of the match for his 83 off just 44 deliveries!

23:29 (IST)

The way the West Indians were motoring along earlier today, it appeared as if a match-winning score in the range of 170-180 was on the cards for the home team. In the end, the fell a good 10 runs short and Kuldeep Yadav's dismissal of Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King in one over during his excellent haul of 3/28 played a major role in restricting the Windies to a manageable total.

India's top-order woes continued at the start of the chase with both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill departing for single-digit scores inside the powerplay, and the hosts would've been smelling a series-clinching victory at the point. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma though, would produce the kind of game-changing partnership that they had sorely missed in the first two games, adding 87 runs for the third wicket in just 50 deliveries which took the game far away from the Men in Maroon.

SKY though, would've been disappointed to miss out on what would've been a deserved match-winning hundred. Tilak Varma too remained stranded on 49 as Hardik Pandya collected the winning runs with a six. The two, however, will be more than pleased with the manner with which they bossed the Windies attack today, and will hope to carry their form over to the United States for the remaining games of the series.

23:20 (IST)
six

After 17.5 overs,India 164/3 ( Tilak Varma 49 , Hardik Pandya (C) 20)

SIX! India skipper Hardik Pandya finishes off in style with a six off the bowling of West Indies counterpart Rovman Powell, sending the ball several rows back over long off! With that, India hammer West Indies by seven wickets to stay alive in the five-match series, chasing the 160-run target down with 13 deliveries to spare! Tilak Varma, meanwhile, remains unbeaten on 49, missing out on back-to-back fifties by a whisker!

23:13 (IST)

After 17 overs,India 154/3 ( Tilak Varma 47 , Hardik Pandya (C) 12)

Khatam karna hai (have to finish the job),” is what Hardik Pandya is heard telling Tilak Varma on the stump mic. The India skipper wants Tilak to know what it feels like to finish the job, and collect a second half-century on the trot in the process! Alzarri Joseph, meanwhile, bowls out his final over and nearly collects a third wicket for himself after a thick leading edge off Pandya’s bat in the penultimate delivery lands well beyond Akeal Hosein’s reach near the covers. Pandya collects a single off the final delivery to retain the strike as Joseph signs off with quality figures of 2/25.

23:08 (IST)
four

After 16 overs,India 148/3 ( Tilak Varma 44 , Hardik Pandya (C) 9)

FOUR! Thick outside edge off skipper Pandya's bat, and the ball runs away to the third man fence for a boundary! IND 148/3, need 12 off 24

23:05 (IST)
six

SIX! Less than 20 needed now for the Indians after Tilak pulls a back-of-length delivery from Shepherd behind square leg, his shot aided by the wind! IND 141/3; need 19 off 29

23:03 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 135/3 ( Tilak Varma 37 , Hardik Pandya (C) 3)

Roston Chase too finishes wicketless at the end of his quota, although he is slightly more economical, conceding 28 compared to Hosein's 31. Five off the over, with India needing 25 to win off 30.

23:01 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 130/3 ( Tilak Varma 33 , Hardik Pandya (C) 2)

Thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's blitzkreig, the Men in Blue need just 30 more to win with six wickets and seven overs remaining, and should be able to collect the remaining runs in a canter. Tilak Varma's batting on 33 at the moment and will hope to finish the job for his side today. Akeal Hosein meanwhile finishes wicketless for 31 runs at the end of his quota.

22:57 (IST)
four

FOUR! Tilak moves into the 30s with a boundary off Chase, pulling a half-tracker through the midwicket region! IND 127/3; need 33 off 41

23:29 (IST)

23:20 (IST)

SIX! India skipper Hardik Pandya finishes off in style with a six off the bowling of West Indies counterpart Rovman Powell, sending the ball several rows back over long off! With that, India hammer West Indies by seven wickets to stay alive in the five-match series, chasing the 160-run target down with 13 deliveries to spare! Tilak Varma, meanwhile, remains unbeaten on 49, missing out on back-to-back fifties by a whisker!
22:53 (IST)

OUT! Suryakumar Yadav ends up playing a shot too many, and in the process misses out on the opportunity to score a match-winning hundred. Slower full toss from Joseph, Pandya flicks this towards fine leg but ends up hitting the ball down Brandon King's throat. Still, his 44-ball 83 has turned the game on its head and has put the Men in Blue in the driving seat. Hardik Pandya joins Tilak Varma at the centre. IND 121/3
 

Suryakumar c King b Joseph 83(44)
22:37 (IST)

After 10 overs,India 97/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 64 , Tilak Varma 23)

SIX! FOUR! Off-cutter from Shepherd, dug in short, and SKY somehow still manages to produce his trademark ramp shot over fine leg after crouching low to his right! The Indian vice-captain follows it up with a cracking cut over backward point off a shorter ball outside off. That brings up the fifty partnership for the third wicket with Tilak Varma! Single off each of the last two deliveries of the over as India sit comfortably on 97/2 at the halfway stage, needing another 63 off 60. Time for the players to have a drink.
22:30 (IST)

After 8 overs,India 79/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 51 , Tilak Varma 18)

FOUR! FOUR! What a way for Suryakumar Yadav to bring up his 14th T20I half-century — and his first of the ongoing tour! Guides the ball behind point on both occasions at the start of Romario Shepherd's first over of the day, getting a thick outside edge off a low full toss in the second delivery! Brings up the milestone in just 23 deliveries, collecting seven fours and two sixes along the way!
22:14 (IST)

OUT! India lose both openers to pace inside the powerplay as Gill joins Jaiswal in the dressing room after getting a thick top-edge off an attempted pull. Johnson Charles runs to his right to complete the catch as West Indies tighten their grip on the match! Meanwhile, the rain's starting to get heavier at the Providence Stadium. IND 34/2

Gill c Charles b Joseph 6(11)
22:03 (IST)

OUT! Yashasvi Jaiswal doesn't quite get his white-ball international career off to the kind of start that he had achieved in Tests, perishing for 1 off Obed McCoy's bowling in the very first over of the Indian chase. The left-hander ends up getting a thick top-edge while attempting a wild heave towards the leg side, resulting in a simple catch for Alzarri Joseph near mid on. IND 6/1

Jaiswal c Joseph b McCoy 1(2)
21:21 (IST)

OUT! Mukesh Kumar strikes off his first delivery of the day after finally being brought into the attack in the 17th over. Hetmyer looks to go big downtown, but doesn't get the timing needed to clear the fence. Tilak Varma collects a good catch running to his left. WI 123/5

Hetmyer c Varma b Mukesh 9(8)
21:10 (IST)

OUT! Kuldeep gets rid of both set batters in his final over, and more importantly, bags his 50th T20I wicket in the process! King looks to pull, but fails to pick the wrong 'un and ends up fetching the ball from well outside off, guiding it in the bowler's direction. Kuldeep bowls a dot to sign off with figures of 3/28. Could this be the over that changes the course of the game, and perhaps the series? WI 106/4 in 15

King c and b Kuldeep 42(42)
21:04 (IST)

OUT! HUGE WICKET for Team India, as Kuldeep Yadav gets Nicholas Pooran stumped before he can cause any further damage! Pooran charges down the track, but doesn't quite get to the pitch of the delivery, with the ball sneaking past his inside edge. Simple enough stumping for Samson. WI 105/3

Pooran st Samson b Kuldeep 20(12)
21:03 (IST)

FOUR! And now it's Brandon King's turn to smash the ball down the ground off Pandya's bowling. Clears his front leg and decides to flat-bat a short-of-length delivery from the seamer down the ground to bring up the 100 for the West Indies! Turning out to be quite the dangerous little partnership from India's perspective. WI 103/2
20:48 (IST)

OUT! Kuldeep Yadav strikes shortly after the halfway mark, trapping Johnson Charles leg-before-wicket, although skipper Hardik Pandya has to take this upstairs after it is initially ruled in favour of the batter. Charles missed the ball completely while attempting another wild heave towards the leg side off the left-arm wrist spinner. WI 75/2

Charles LBW Kuldeep 12(14)
20:37 (IST)

OUT! Axar Patel with the breakthrough as Kyle Mayers perishes while attempting a slog sweep, getting a thick top-edge towards deep backward square leg, where Arshdeep Singh has to cover some distance in order to collect the catch. WI 55/1

Mayers c Arshdeep b Axar 25(20)
20:36 (IST)

After 7 overs,West Indies 50/0 ( Brandon King 28 , Kyle Mayers 21)

FIFTY of the opening partnership comes up between Kyle Mayers and Brandon King, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single off the final delivery of the seventh over. Ideal start for the Windies.
19:44 (IST)

Teams:

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
19:41 (IST)

Rovman Powell: Looks a little slow wicket. Holder in the last game picked up a niggle to his knee and he misses out. Roston Chase comes in.


Hardik Pandya: Don't mind chasing. Obviously would've preferred to bat looking at the surface. Might get slower. Two changes, Yashasvi makes his debut, Kuldeep comes in for Bishnoi. Ishan misses out.
19:35 (IST)

TOSS: West Indies win the toss, and skipper Rovman Powell opts to field
19:20 (IST)

JUST IN: Yashasvi Jaiswal has been handed his maiden T20I cap! Whether he replaces Ishan Kishan or Shubman Gill at the top of the order, though, remains to be seen

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I preview: Team India will eye for an improved performance when they face hosts West Indies in the third T20I on Tuesday. More importantly, Tuesday provides the Men in Blue a last chance to keep themselves alive in the five-match series, after the Windies currently lead the series 2-0.

India’s batting display has been below-par to say the least. Barring Tilak Varma, who scored 39 in the first T20I and a half-century in the second, most of their core batters have failed to live upto expectations. The likes of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have got starts, but have been unable to convert them into big knocks.

And on Tuesday, it will be paramount that the batters fire in unison. Skipper Hardik Pandya will have a tough time on deciding his playing XI, although one of the changes could be bringing in Yashasvi Jaiswal, the talented youngster. Either Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson could miss out if Jaiswal is included.

Kuldeep Yadav could also return if he is fit. The wrist spinner missed the second T20I after being hit during a nets session, and was replaced by Ravi Bishnoi. Bishnoi ended wicketless figures for 31 runs.

West Indies, meanwhile, may not make much changes to their winning combination, but will hope Kyle Mayers to come good. Mayers had a productive debut IPL season with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), scoring 379 runs from 13 matches, but has struggled to find form in the ongoing T20I series, with scores of 1 and 15 so far.

Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd all came good against India in the second T20I with two wickets apiece, and the Windies will be hoping their bowlers maintain their consistency on Tuesday.

Ahead of the third T20I, here’s all you need to know as far telecast and live streaming is concerned:

When is India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

The third T20I between West Indies and India will be played on 8 August, 2023 (Tuesday).

Where will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I take place?

The third T20I between West Indies and India will take place at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What time will India vs West Indies third T20I start?

The third T20I between West Indies and India will start at 8 PM IST, with the toss scheduled to take place 30 minutes prior (7:30 PM IST).

Where to watch India vs West Indies third T20I?

The third T20I between West Indies and India will be broadcast across the Doordarshan Network, including DD National and DD Sports. The match can also be streamed LIVE on Fancode and JioCinema. You can also follow LIVE scores on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (C), Kyle Mayers (VC), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas

Published on: August 08, 2023 18:35:52 IST

