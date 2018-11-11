Following a lean patch in the ODI series and in the first T20I, Shikhar Dhawan finally seems to get back his mojo. The left-hander got some important runs in Lucknow and tonight he is of to a start once again. Ahead of the three-T20I series in Australia, it is a sigh of relief for the Indian team management.

FOUR ! Pant goes for the reverse paddle off a length delivery from Pollard, guiding the ball towards the vacant third man region; IND 74/2

Pollard returns to the attack. Pant uses the reverse-paddle to good effect, guiding the ball towards the vacant third man region to collect his third boundary. Seven off the over, with India fairly well-placed at the halfway stage of their innings.

SIX ! First maximum of the Indian innings, with Pant getting under the ball and hooking it over the square-leg fence! IND 85/2

SIX! Dhawan makes the most of the free hit, smacking the ball from the middle of his bat and clearing midwicket! IND 93/2

Pant collects the first big hit of the innings with a hook over the square-leg fence. Thomas oversteps in the fourth delivery, and is hit for a six over midwicket by Dhawan in the free hit. Huge over for the Indians, with Thomas’ confidence taking a hit as he leaks 18 off his third.

Fabian Allen brought into the attack in the 12th over.

FIFTY partnership up between Dhawan and Pant , and this has come in real quick time — off 36 deliveries. Dhawan brings up the milestone with a single in the 12th over.

FIFTY for Shikhar Dhawan — and a much-needed one for the Indian opener in order to justify his position in the Indian team! Collects a double to bring up his half-century off 36 balls. IND 102/2

Eight off the over, with Dhawan bringing up the half-century, and the pair also completing the fifty-stand between them. India, having crossed the 100-run mark with eight wickets in their kitty, are in control of proceedings right now.

This is the first time two openers from a team has scored 500-plus runs each in a calendar year in T20Is - Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in 2018.

FOUR ! Creamed through extra cover by Dhawan off the third delivery of the 13th over! IND 111/2

SIX ! Pant clobbers this over the cow corner fence with a one-handed shot to collect his second big hit! IND 120/2

Pollard returns to the attack, with both Pant and Dhawan collecting a boundary each, before the former ends the over with a one-handed six over cow-corner. West Indies ought to be worried about the game slipping away from their grasp, and desperately need a breakthrough to keep their hopes alive.

SIX ! Another big hit for Pant, as he hammers this towards the deep square-leg fielder! IND 129/2

10 runs off the over, with Pant collecting his third six with a slog towards the square-leg fence! Pant just one hit to the boundary away from his half-century now.

The Windies fast bowlers haven't been deceptive enough in these middle overs. They have tried to change the pace but the pitch hasn't assisted them like it did to the Indian pacers when they bowled those slower ones. Interestingly, the dew hasn't quite come in, yet the slowness of the pitch which was evident in the first half of the match, seems to be missing now.

Carlos Brathwaite brings himself back into the attack in the 15th over.

FOUR ! Dhawan rolls his wrists to perfection once again, flicking the ball towards the midwicket fence for a four! IND 135/2

Skipper Brathwaite brings himself back into the attack, conceding nine off his third over, with Dhawan flicking one towards the midwicket fence for his eighth boundary.

Keemo Paul returns to the attack in the 16th over. It is India's game to lose now.

FOUR ! What a way for Pant to bring up his maiden T20I fifty — scooping a full delivery from Paul towards fine leg, with the fielder putting in a dive in vain near the boundary rope. It's taken 30 deliveries for the gentleman tipped as MS Dhoni's successor to bring up the milestone. IND 143/2

SIX ! That brings up the 100-stand between Dhawan and Pant , with the former hammering it down the ground for a clean hit! IND 150/2

Series of milestones reached in this over, starting with Pant bringing up his maiden T20I fifty with a boundary. Dhawan then clears the long off fence for a six to complete the 100-stand for the third wicket! 14 off the over, and India are now within touching distance of the finish line.

Oshane Thomas brought back for his final over. Can he get a wicket to give his side something to smile about in what has been a very depressing second half of the match for them?

A sensible knock by Rishabh Pant tonight. He came in at a time when India were under a little bit of pressure. Since then, the left-hander has paced his innings beautifully. Also, despite the format, this knock will be beneficial for Pant's quest towards cementing his place in the Indian ODI side as well.

FOUR ! Dhawan shuffles forward, and slices the back-of-length delivery over point to get India all the closer to the target! IND 159/2

FOUR ! This time cleared down the ground by Dhawan, and it's turning out to be easier than expected for the hosts! IND 163/2

Thomas finishes off what has been an average day in office with 10 runs off his final over, including two boundaries to Dhawan. Just a touch over run-a-ball is all that the hosts need now.

Brathwaite starts off with a no-ball, called for height, at the start of the over, and concedes a wide and a single in the subsequent free-hits. Umpire signals a wide after Pant moves his feet away to avoid a full-pitched delivery from the WI skipper, with the decision being termed harsh by the on-air commentators. Single collected off each of the last four deliveries. 11 off the over.

BOWLED EM! Pant looked for another cheeky scoop, but missed the ball completely and ended up getting his middle-stump knocked over! Brings the 130-run third-wicket stand to an end as well. IND 175/3

Pant gets his middle stump knocked over while looking to scoop a full delivery from Keemo Paul towards third man. Superb over from Paul, with just three runs and a wicket coming off it, although it might have come a tad late for the visitors. He signs off with respectable figures of 2/32.

Fabian Allen to bowl the final over of the innings.

This is Shikhar Dhawan's highest score in T20Is, going past his previous highest score of 90 which came against Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS) in 2018.

OUT! Dhawan holes out to Pollard at long on while looking to finish the game with a flourish! IND 181/4; need 1 off 1

Fabulous bowling by the Windies in the last two overs, dismissing both Pant and Dhawan to make things a lot more interesting towards the end. Dhawan holed out to Pollard at long on while looking to finish things off with a flourish.

INDIA WIN BY SIX WICKETS, WHITEWASH THE T20I SERIES 3-0! Came down to one needed off the last ball, and Pandey tapped the ball towards the non-striker's end for a quick single. Both the bowler, as well as Brathwaite at short mid on fumble, allowing Pandey to complete the winning single!

Most bilateral T20I series win of three or more matches:

Rishabh Pant : I'm feeling very lucky today because after a long time I got runs in T20 cricket for India. Me and Shikki bhai were talking in the middle that it wasn't that easy for batsmen to score. (On his aggressive hitting) I've decided that I'll play according to the situation.

What a dramatic finish in the end! Excellent fightback by the Windies following the wicket of Pant. They kept India waiting till the very last ball of the innings. However, in the end of the series a 3-0 result in favour of India is a fair reflection perhaps. By far, the hosts have been the better side in the series and in the first two matches, the Windies were not up to the mark.

We have a lot of young, promising talent coming up in West Indies.

Carlos Brathwaite, WI captain: We did not get the result we wanted but it is good to see the fight and effort that we put into the match.

Dhawan : Today finally I got a big score. We lost two early wickets, and then I knew I had to stay at the crease till the end. Really happy the way I and he (Pant) played. I knew that he was going after the bowlers, so I made sure I kept one end safe. Later on I joined the party. It is big score, and I’m very happy. It doesn’t matter to me what people say. I just back myself.

Shikhar Dhawan is the Player of the Match for his innings of 92 off 62 balls!

Kuldeep Yadav is the Player of the Series! Due to his absence, his spin buddy Chahal collects the award on his behalf.

Rohit Sharma, India captain: These games happen. I have been part of these games in IPL, when you get the last-ball finish. We spoke at the start that we wanted to be ruthless and we never took a back seat. We did not turn complacent. There will be times when the batsmen will put you under pressure and this is what the bowlers will run with every game.

That's it from us in our coverage of the third T20I between India and West Indies, with the former collecting a six-wicket victory in the end to whitewash the T20I series 3-0. Both Dhawan and Pant will be very pleased with their knocks, having bolstered their confidence in white-ball cricket with match-winning fifties. West Indies head to Bangladesh now, while India are set to travel Down Under, starting their long tour with a three-T20I series.

Toss news: West Indies won the toss and they are batting first.

Brilliant save from Shikhar Dhawan at deep mid-wicket as he catches the ball, then timely throws the ball away as he fell outside the ropes.

OUT! Chahal comes into the attack and Hope has perished trying to hit the ball over the deep mid-wicket. He has been caught at the same position by Sundar. Shai Hope c Washington Sundar b Chahal 24(22)

OUT! It was a quiet over and Hetmyer was getting a bit restless. It was not the best ball, pitched outside the off stump but Hetmyer hits it up in the air and has been caught at deep cover by Pandya senior. Hetmyer c Krunal Pandya b Chahal 26(21)

DROPPED! Krunal drops one off his own bowling as Ramdin hit it straight at him, he jumped, got hold of the ball but it slipped out of his hands.

OUT! Finally a wicket for Sundar, quicker one from him, Ramdin tried to cut the ball which was targetted at stumps and he played it on to the stumps. Ramdin b Washington Sundar 15(15)

FOUR! Reverse-sweep from Pooran and this is fifty from Pooran as the ball beats the short fine leg to go to boundary.

Windies post 181/3 thanks to his and Bravo's effort. India will not be a happy side.

Phew, what an innings from Pooran. When he came he looked really ordinary, was beaten consistently by Bhuvi. But boy o boy, how beautifully made a comeback and smashed the bowlers all around the field. Gets to his fifty and that too in style.

OUT! What a start for the Windies! Keemo Paul removes the dangerous Rohit Sharma for just 4, with the Indian captain holing out to his West Indian counterpart standing at mid off! IND 13/1

OUT! Rahul's innings turns out to be short-lived, as he gets an audible outside edge to get caught behind off Thomas' bowling! IND 45/2

Preview, 3rd ODI: Having already clinched the three-match rubber 2-0, India will be looking for a clean sweep against the West Indies when the two sides face off in the final T20 International at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

However, Chennai fans will miss their favourite "Thala" in former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been dropped from the ongoing T20I series and also the forthcoming T20I rubber in Australia later this month.

With the series already in India's kitty, after convincing wins in Kolkata and Lucknow, the team management had decided to rest some of the key bowlers in pacers Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav for the final match.

In such a scenario, the home side would look to test their reserve players like Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar and the uncapped Shahbaz Nadeem ahead of the challenging tour Down Under, later this month.

India's batting department will be spearheaded by skipper Rohit Sharma, who struck a blistering century to hand the hosts a comfortable 2-0 lead in the second game.

Besides Sharma, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has also been amongst the runs, while the middle order responsibilities will be shouldered by the likes of Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the pace attack that comprises the rookie left-armer Khaleel Ahmed and the newly-added Siddharth Kaul.

It will be interesting to see whether the team management tweaks the spin department comprising leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and left-armer Krunal Pandya, with Sundar and Nadeem still warming the bench.

On the other hand, the West Indies will aim to finish off on a high and are expected to come out all guns blazing for one final time in the tour.

While the absence of regular openers -- Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis -- has been a setback for them, the experienced middle order comprising Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin have flopped big time in the opening two matches.

Skipper Carlos Brathwaite and the young Shimron Hetmyer will also need to pull up their socks if the visitors want to put up a fight at Chepauk.

On the bowling front, Oshane Thomas has waged a lone battle so far as the other West Indian bowlers have looked pedestrian on most occasions.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Krunal Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (C), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Obede McCoy, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford.

With inputs from IANS