WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 11, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Match Abandoned
ENG in SL Nov 14, 2018
SL vs ENG
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 16, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 3rd T20I in Chennai, full cricket score: Hosts win last-ball thriller, win series 3-0

Date: Sunday, 11 November, 2018 22:58 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

West Indies in India 3 T20I Series 2018 3rd T20I Match Result India beat West Indies by 6 wickets

181/3
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.05
Fours
13
Sixes
9
Extras
20
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Darren Bravo not out 43 37 2 2
Nicholas Pooran not out 53 25 4 4
Bowling 0 M R W
Khaleel Ahmed 4 0 37 0
Washington Sundar 4 0 33 1
182/4
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.1
Fours
20
Sixes
5
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Manish Pandey not out 4 6 0 0
Dinesh Karthik (W) not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Khary Pierre 2 0 13 0
Oshane Thomas 4 0 43 1

  That's it from us in our coverage of the third T20I between India and West Indies, with the former collecting a six-wicket victory in the end to whitewash the T20I series 3-0. Both Dhawan and Pant will be very pleased with their knocks, having bolstered their confidence in white-ball cricket with match-winning fifties. West Indies head to Bangladesh now, while India are set to travel Down Under, starting their long tour with a three-T20I series. 

Meanwhile, India are well-placed at the moment in their ICC Women's World T20 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. To follow live updates on the match, click here. 

    Meanwhile, India are well-placed at the moment in their ICC Women's World T20 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. To follow live updates on the match, click here.

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma, India captain: These games happen. I have been part of these games in IPL, when you get the last-ball finish. We spoke at the start that we wanted to be ruthless and we never took a back seat. We did not turn complacent. There will be times when the batsmen will put you under pressure and this is what the bowlers will run with every game. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep Yadav is the Player of the Series! Due to his absence, his spin buddy Chahal collects the award on his behalf. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shikhar Dhawan is the Player of the Match for his innings of 92 off 62 balls! 

    Dhawan: Today finally I got a big score. We lost two early wickets, and then I knew I had to stay at the crease till the end. Really happy the way I and he (Pant) played. I knew that he was going after the bowlers, so I made sure I kept one end safe. Later on I joined the party. It is big score, and I’m very happy. It doesn’t matter to me what people say. I just back myself.

    Full Scorecard

  • Carlos Brathwaite, WI captain: We did not get the result we wanted but it is good to see the fight and effort that we put into the match. 

    We have a lot of young, promising talent coming up in West Indies.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    What a dramatic finish in the end! Excellent fightback by the Windies following the wicket of Pant. They kept India waiting till the very last ball of the innings. However, in the end of the series a 3-0 result in favour of India is a fair reflection perhaps. By far, the hosts have been the better side in the series and in the first two matches, the Windies were not up to the mark.  

    Full Scorecard

  • Rishabh Pant: I'm feeling very lucky today because after a long time I got runs in T20 cricket for India. Me and Shikki bhai were talking in the middle that it wasn't that easy for batsmen to score. (On his aggressive hitting) I've decided that I'll play according to the situation. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most bilateral T20I series win of three or more matches:

    9 - INDIA* (Have not lost any)
    9 - Pakistan

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,India 182/4 ( Manish Pandey 4 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 0)

    INDIA WIN BY SIX WICKETS, WHITEWASH THE T20I SERIES 3-0! Came down to one needed off the last ball, and Pandey tapped the ball towards the non-striker's end for a quick single. Both the bowler, as well as Brathwaite at short mid on fumble, allowing Pandey to complete the winning single! 

    Fabulous bowling by the Windies in the last two overs, dismissing both Pant and Dhawan to make things a lot more interesting towards the end. Dhawan holed out to Pollard at long on while looking to finish things off with a flourish. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Dhawan holes out to Pollard at long on while looking to finish the game with a flourish! IND 181/4; need 1 off 1

    Dhawan c Pollard b Allen 92(62)

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is Shikhar Dhawan's highest score in T20Is, going past his previous highest score of 90 which came against Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS) in 2018.

    Full Scorecard

  • Fabian Allen to bowl the final over of the innings. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,India 177/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 89 , Manish Pandey 2)

    Pant gets his middle stump knocked over while looking to scoop a full delivery from Keemo Paul towards third man. Superb over from Paul, with just three runs and a wicket coming off it, although it might have come a tad late for the visitors. He signs off with respectable figures of 2/32.


    India need 5 off 6

    Full Scorecard

  • BOWLED EM! Pant looked for another cheeky scoop, but missed the ball completely and ended up getting his middle-stump knocked over! Brings the 130-run third-wicket stand to an end as well. IND 175/3

    Pant b Paul 58(38)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,India 174/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 88 , Rishabh Pant 58)

    Brathwaite starts off with a no-ball, called for height, at the start of the over, and concedes a wide and a single in the subsequent free-hits. Umpire signals a wide after Pant moves his feet away to avoid a full-pitched delivery from the WI skipper, with the decision being termed harsh by the on-air commentators. Single collected off each of the last four deliveries. 11 off the over. 


    India need 8 off 12

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Least T20 innings for 100 sixes:

    55 - Evin Lewis
    57 - Ross Taylor
    58 - Rishabh Pant*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,India 163/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 85 , Rishabh Pant 53)

    Thomas finishes off what has been an average day in office with 10 runs off his final over, including two boundaries to Dhawan. Just a touch over run-a-ball is all that the hosts need now.  


    India need 19 off 18

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Youngest Indian batsmen to score a fifty in T20Is:

    20y 143d - Rohit Sharma
    21y 38d - Rishabh Pant*
    21y 307d - Robin Uthappa 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! This time cleared down the ground by Dhawan, and it's turning out to be easier than expected for the hosts! IND 163/2

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Century stands for India for 3rd wickets in T20Is:

    Virat Kohli/Suresh Raina v Australia, Adelaide, 2016
    Virat Kohli/Manish Pandey v Sri Lanka, Colombo, 2017
    Shikhar Dhawan/Rishabh Pant v Windies, Chennai, 2018*

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Dhawan shuffles forward, and slices the back-of-length delivery over point to get India all the closer to the target! IND 159/2

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    A sensible knock by Rishabh Pant tonight. He came in at a time when India were under a little bit of pressure. Since then, the left-hander has paced his innings beautifully. Also, despite the format, this knock will be beneficial for Pant's quest towards cementing his place in the Indian ODI side as well.    

    Full Scorecard

  • Oshane Thomas brought back for his final over. Can he get a wicket to give his side something to smile about in what has been a very depressing second half of the match for them?

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,India 153/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 76 , Rishabh Pant 52)

    Series of milestones reached in this over, starting with Pant bringing up his maiden T20I fifty with a boundary. Dhawan then clears the long off fence for a six to complete the 100-stand for the third wicket! 14 off the over, and India are now within touching distance of the finish line. 


    India need 29 off 24

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! That brings up the 100-stand between Dhawan and Pant, with the former hammering it down the ground for a clean hit! IND 150/2

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! What a way for Pant to bring up his maiden T20I fifty — scooping a full delivery from Paul towards fine leg, with the fielder putting in a dive in vain near the boundary rope. It's taken 30 deliveries for the gentleman tipped as MS Dhoni's successor to bring up the milestone. IND 143/2

    Full Scorecard

  • Keemo Paul returns to the attack in the 16th over. It is India's game to lose now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,India 139/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 68 , Rishabh Pant 47)

    Skipper Brathwaite brings himself back into the attack, conceding nine off his third over, with Dhawan flicking one towards the midwicket fence for his eighth boundary. 


    India need 43 off 30

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Dhawan rolls his wrists to perfection once again, flicking the ball towards the midwicket fence for a four! IND 135/2

    Full Scorecard

  • Carlos Brathwaite brings himself back into the attack in the 15th over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    The Windies fast bowlers haven't been deceptive enough in these middle overs. They have tried to change the pace but the pitch hasn't assisted them like it did to the Indian pacers when they bowled those slower ones. Interestingly, the dew hasn't quite come in, yet the slowness of the pitch which was evident in the first half of the match, seems to be missing now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,India 130/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 60 , Rishabh Pant 46)

    10 runs off the over, with Pant collecting his third six with a slog towards the square-leg fence! Pant just one hit to the boundary away from his half-century now.  

    India need 52 off 36

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Another big hit for Pant, as he hammers this towards the deep square-leg fielder! IND 129/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,India 120/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 58 , Rishabh Pant 38)

    Pollard returns to the attack, with both Pant and Dhawan collecting a boundary each, before the former ends the over with a one-handed six over cow-corner. West Indies ought to be worried about the game slipping away from their grasp, and desperately need a breakthrough to keep their hopes alive. 

    India need 62 off 42

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Pant clobbers this over the cow corner fence with a one-handed shot to collect his second big hit! IND 120/2

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Creamed through extra cover by Dhawan off the third delivery of the 13th over! IND 111/2

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the first time two openers from a team has scored 500-plus runs each in a calendar year in T20Is - Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in 2018.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Clobbered over the bowler's head by Pant! IND 106/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,India 102/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 51 , Rishabh Pant 27)

    Eight off the over, with Dhawan bringing up the half-century, and the pair also completing the fifty-stand between them. India, having crossed the 100-run mark with eight wickets in their kitty, are in control of proceedings right now.   

    India need 80 off 48

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY for Shikhar Dhawan — and a much-needed one for the Indian opener in order to justify his position in the Indian team! Collects a double to bring up his half-century off 36 balls. IND 102/2

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY partnership up between Dhawan and Pant, and this has come in real quick time — off 36 deliveries. Dhawan brings up the milestone with a single in the 12th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Fabian Allen brought into the attack in the 12th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,India 94/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 45 , Rishabh Pant 25)

    Pant collects the first big hit of the innings with a hook over the square-leg fence. Thomas oversteps in the fourth delivery, and is hit for a six over midwicket by Dhawan in the free hit. Huge over for the Indians, with Thomas’ confidence taking a hit as he leaks 18 off his third.

    India need 88 off 54

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Dhawan makes the most of the free hit, smacking the ball from the middle of his bat and clearing midwicket! IND 93/2

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! First maximum of the Indian innings, with Pant getting under the ball and hooking it over the square-leg fence! IND 85/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,India 76/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 35 , Rishabh Pant 18)

    Pollard returns to the attack. Pant uses the reverse-paddle to good effect, guiding the ball towards the vacant third man region to collect his third boundary. Seven off the over, with India fairly well-placed at the halfway stage of their innings. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Pant goes for the reverse paddle off a length delivery from Pollard, guiding the ball towards the vacant third man region; IND 74/2

    Full Scorecard

  • Kieron Pollard brought back to the attack

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Following a lean patch in the ODI series and in the first T20I, Shikhar Dhawan finally seems to get back his mojo. The left-hander got some important runs in Lucknow and tonight he is of to a start once again. Ahead of the three-T20I series in Australia, it is a sigh of relief for the Indian team management.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    1,000-plus for Indian batsmen in T20 cricket in 2018:

    Rishabh Pant
    Suresh Raina
    Shikhar Dhawan*

    Full Scorecard
Latest Updates: INDIA WIN BY SIX WICKETS, WHITEWASH THE T20I SERIES 3-0! Came down to one needed off the last ball, and Pandey tapped the ball towards the non-striker’s end for a quick single. Both the bowler, as well as Brathwaite at short mid on fumble, allowing Pandey to complete the winning single!

Fabulous bowling by the Windies in the last two overs, dismissing both Pant and Dhawan to make things a lot more interesting towards the end. Dhawan holed out to Pollard at long on while looking to finish things off with a flourish.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between India and West Indies.

Preview, 3rd ODI: Having already clinched the three-match rubber 2-0, India will be looking for a clean sweep against the West Indies when the two sides face off in the final T20 International at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

However, Chennai fans will miss their favourite "Thala" in former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been dropped from the ongoing T20I series and also the forthcoming T20I rubber in Australia later this month.

With the series already in India's kitty, after convincing wins in Kolkata and Lucknow, the team management had decided to rest some of the key bowlers in pacers Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav for the final match.

Rohit Sharma and Carlos Brathwaite, captain of India and West Indies respectively. AFP

Rohit Sharma and Carlos Brathwaite, captain of India and West Indies respectively. AFP

In such a scenario, the home side would look to test their reserve players like Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar and the uncapped Shahbaz Nadeem ahead of the challenging tour Down Under, later this month.

India's batting department will be spearheaded by skipper Rohit Sharma, who struck a blistering century to hand the hosts a comfortable 2-0 lead in the second game.

Besides Sharma, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has also been amongst the runs, while the middle order responsibilities will be shouldered by the likes of Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the pace attack that comprises the rookie left-armer Khaleel Ahmed and the newly-added Siddharth Kaul.

It will be interesting to see whether the team management tweaks the spin department comprising leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and left-armer Krunal Pandya, with Sundar and Nadeem still warming the bench.

On the other hand, the West Indies will aim to finish off on a high and are expected to come out all guns blazing for one final time in the tour.

While the absence of regular openers -- Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis -- has been a setback for them, the experienced middle order comprising Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin have flopped big time in the opening two matches.

Skipper Carlos Brathwaite and the young Shimron Hetmyer will also need to pull up their socks if the visitors want to put up a fight at Chepauk.

On the bowling front, Oshane Thomas has waged a lone battle so far as the other West Indian bowlers have looked pedestrian on most occasions.

Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Krunal Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (C), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Obede McCoy, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford.

With inputs from IANS

