FOUR! Straight and beautiful from Rahane off Gabriel. The mid-on fielder had a chance to stop it but the ball bounced off his arm and went for a four

Gabriel hasn't been able to have the desired affect even though he forced Pant to edge one a few overs back. Eight runs added in the over.

FOUR! Pant gets another four. Almost a replay of his previous one. A late cut behind the backward point gets him four runs

FOUR! A looping leg-break delivery and Pant plays a slog-sweep, which just falls short of the attacking long-on fielder, evades him and travels to the boundary

Two back-to-back fours and Pant has now moved to 43. India trail by 81 runs

FOUR! Short of length delivery on leg and Rahane nicely plays it behind the wicket for a boundary

The last few overs have been quite productive and the deficit now stands at 76 as both batsmen are in 40s

FOUR! Pant brings the sweep into the play as he directs the outside off ball to behind the square leg for a boundary

Both Rahane and Rishabh are in their 40s but both innings very much in contrast to one another props to both for playing their role to perfection. India running down Windies’ first innings score rather quickly now. We are into the final hour of the day’s play, which I expecting plenty of action.

Windies have not been able to apply brakes to the run flow. The race is now between Rahane and Pant to see who will first reach the 50-run mark

Warrican finishes off quickly, conceding three runs. Both Rahane and Pant are on 49 but they will need to wait for a little longer as it's time for drinks

FIFTY! A single off Bishoo and Rahane brings up his fifty. An important innings for Rahane, who has been out of form for quite some time.

FIFTY! And now Pant brings up his half-century with a single on the leg side. Third consecutive 50+ score for Pant.

Six runs from the over as both batsmen bring up their fifties. But the task is not yet over, India still trail Windies by 60 runs.

Windies waiting for things to happen now. If Umesh Yadav is to believe this is the best time to bat against a soft SG ball.

The Hyderabad crowd completely into it now. First the crowd acknowledges Rahane’s fifty with a standing ovation, they know it is very important for the Indian vice captain and in a larger scheme of things vital for India to ensure one of their premier batsman regain his lost confidence. He must convert this one into big one; and then followed by the chants of “Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant” do the rounds as the wicket-keeper bat gets to his yet another fifty. Missed out his century at Rajkot, might well get it here.

Good over by Warrican. Keeps it tight and gives away just a single to Pant.

Another big over for India as eight runs gets added to their tally. They are not going for big shots but instead relying on singles and doubles.

A good over from Warrican as he temporarily stops the run flow with a maiden over

Pant pushes in front of square to take a single and to bring up the 100-run stand with Rahane

WI are way behind the over rate in today’s play. Still 12 overs left in the day and the play is likely to go till 5 pm unlike yesterday where more than 90 overs were bowled by 4:30, in fact the game was being dragged towards the end. Of course the reason being because India had to operate with four bowlers of whom three bowled spin.

A crucial partnership for India. They were 164/4 once and this partnership has helped them to come within touching distance of Windies' 1st innings total

FOUR! Pant comes down to the pitch of the ball and lifts Bishoo for a straight boundary

Bishoo concedes six runs but makes a good comeback on the last delivery with a sharp turning leg-spin from outside off against Pant

Warrican concedes a single to Rahane on the off and it's time for drinks

Two runs conceded. Windies were the most dominant after the lunch as they dried up runs. Need to do the same again to create opportunities. Nine overs left in the day.

SIX! There was a fielder at long-on but Pant didn't hesitate as he fires Warrican for a straight six

SIX! Back-to-back maximums. This was much bigger than the last one. Full delivery from Warrican and Pant comes charging down to send it outside the rope

Big over for India! 12 runs added. India need 26 to touch Windies' 1st innings total, Pant needs 22 to get to his century

Alright then. Pant takes on the left-arm spinner for back-to-back sixes as India approach the 300-mark. They might well end up taking a 20-25 runs lead, and with Pant out there, it is very much on the cards. Windies in desperate need of a wicket. They might get one over with the new ball if they manage to squeeze in the 8 over left in the day. Don’t think the floodlights are being used in this game as the sun is well hidden behind the clouds.

The crowd is loving it. They want more and there's a loud cheer every time Pant is on strike but this time he plays sensibly and collects a double on the last ball after Rahane took a single earlier

FOUR! Short, on the leg from Bishoo and Rahane punishes him with a four in the mid-wicket region

Five good balls but Bishoo makes one mistake and Rahane hits it for a four. That's cricket for you.

FOUR! A short one and Rahane gets on the back foot to slap it in front of extra cover

The umpires are closely monitoring the situation as we continue to lose light. Windies are huddled together, must be figuring how to break the partnership and ideally they would want both the set batsmen out if they have to claw back from here on.

Another interruption in the game as Rahane receives some medical attention. Seems to be having some concern with his wrists, looks to be in discomfort.

Chase returns and concedes five runs. The play was stopped in the middle for a while as Rahane cramped up his right hand but it's all fine now.

Four runs from the over and 300 is now up for India. The aim should be to build a big lead from here.

Good over from Chase as he leaks just a single. The new ball will be due in two overs. Three overs left in the day.

Two-run over from Gabriel on return, who has been quite expensive today.

It's now about running down the clock for both the teams as one more over is left. Important for Rahane and Pant to stay focused.

Gabriel will bowl the final over of the day.

Windies decided not to take the new ball in the final over as it became available. Gabriel concedes two and that's the end of today's play.

That's the end of second day's play. India 308/4 at stumps with Ajinkya Rahane (75) and Rishabh Pant (85) unbeaten and trail Windies just by three runs. Prithvi Shaw gave India a terrific start as he made 70 and Virat Kohli addd 45 but the opposition made a comeback with three wickets in the second session. After that, Rahane and Pant showed a lot of matuarity as they put together an unbeaten 146-run stand.

"Just tried to play my natural game but couldn't make it big. I really enjoyed the innings, just trying to look for bad balls and score accordingly. Would try to avoid the shot (on which he got out) next time but won't think a lot about the dismissal as I cannot go back in time and change it," says Prithvi Shaw, who scored 70, to Sanjay Manjrekar.

Unlike Rajkot, Pant is no hurry to get to his hundred here as sees out the final phase of day rather quietly. With an unbroken partnership of 146-runs between Rahane and Rishabh, India hold the upper hand going into the third day. The hosts finish three runs behind Windies’ first innings score of 311 with half-centuries from Shaw, Rahane and Pant and lest we forget that the day was started with Umesh Yadav wrapping the Windies tail to take his tally to six wickets in the innings.

Rishabh Pant is the first Asian wicket-keeper to score 80-plus runs in three consecutive Test innings

Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs as a captain in Asia in Tests, going past Misbah-Il-Haq's tally of 4214 runs.

Prithvi Shaw's fifty off 39 ball today was the second fastest by an Indian teenager in Tests.

50-plus scores in first two Test innings for India:

Bolwed! Umesh Yadav gets his fourth wicket as he dismisses Devendra Bishoo.

Hundred! Chase nudges Kuldeep Yadav to leg side for a single and to bring up his 4th Test ton. Second against India and first outside Carribean.

OUT! Umesh gets the five-for as he bowls out centurion Chase. A full delivery which nipped in back a little to beat Chase's inside edge and bowls him out.

WICKET! First-ball duck for Gabriel as the ball moves away and he edges it to Pant. Career-best figures for Umesh - 88/6

Windies ALL OUT! 16 runs in 6.4 overs added this morning, which belongs to pacer Umesh Yadav as he picks three wickets on Day 2 to finish with career-best figures — 88/6 — to bowl out Windies for 311. Roston Chase, meanwhile, also reached his fourth Test century.

OUT! Rahul's bad run continues as he drags the length delivery back onto the stumps. Rahul looked in a dilemma, plays it with soft hands and chops it on.

FIFTY! Half-century for Shaw in just 40 balls following the maiden Test on at Rajkot in the first match.

An ODI kind of start for India with 80/1 on the board in 16 overs. Windies began the day on 295/7 but Umesh Yadav took three wickets to restrict the opposition to 311. Roston Chase, meanwhile, completed his 4th Test century. India were given a solid start by Shaw — who scored a 40-ball fifty — and Rahul as they added 61 runs for the first wicket. Rahul was the only wicket that India lost as Jason Holder bowled him over.

OUT! Hetmyer takes the catch at cover as Shaw tries to play a drive. A tossed up delivery and Shaw couldn't resist the tempatation, plays an uppish drive and gives away a catch. An impressive knock comes to an end.

OUT! Outside edge and taken, Pujara departs. Casual shot by Pujara gets him out. A fullish delivery, which was shaping out, and Pujara hangs his bat out, edging it.

OUT! A length delivery, raps Kohli on the front pad and he's given out. Kohli immediately reviewed it but replays showed that there was no inside edge and the ball would have went on to hit the stumps. Windies rewarded for desciplined bowling.

That's the end of second session. A session that belonged to Windies as they took three wickets including that of Chteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw and Virat Kohli. India are 173/4 and trail by 138 runs.

The second Test between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Day 1 report: Roston Chase hit an unbeaten 98 to defiantly lead the West Indies to 295 for seven on the opening day of the second Test against India on Friday.

The tourists elected to bat first and at times looked in trouble as they seek to level the two Test series.

But Chase built crucial partnerships including a 104-run seventh-wicket stand with skipper Jason Holder, who made 52. Chase was accompanied by Devendra Bishoo, on two, at the close of play in Hyderabad.

Holder made a strong return after missing the opening defeat in Rajkot with an ankle injury, hitting his eighth Test fifty.

The second new ball did the trick for India as paceman Umesh Yadav got Holder caught behind on a rising delivery.

Umesh and spinner Kuldeep Yadav eached claimed three wickets to rattle the West Indies middle order as the tourists had slipped to 113-5 and then 182-6.

But Chase kept his calm to counter attack with wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich in a 69-run sixth-wicket stand as skipper Virat Kohli mixed and matched his bowlers.

Umesh finally broke the partnership by trapping Dowrich lbw for 30.

Chase got to his seventh Test fifty just before tea and is on course for his fourth Test century. His highest Test score of 137 not out came against India in Jamaica in 2016.

India are a bowler short after debutant paceman Shardul Thakur suffered a groin injury in his second over and limped back to the pavilion. He was sent for scans and did not return to field.

The morning session also saw a fan run onto the field and embrace Kohli, who was clearly upset. The fan tried to plant a kiss on his cheek and take a selfie.

Security officers overpowered the youngster and hauled him off the field as the crowd roared and clapped.

With inputs from AFP