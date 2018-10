17:16 (IST)

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

STATS HIGHLIGHTS

50-plus scores in first two Test innings for India:

Dilawar Hussain

AG Kripal Singh

Sunil Gavaskar

Sourav Ganguly

Rahul Dravid

Suresh Raina

Rohit Sharma

PRITHVI SHAW*

Prithvi Shaw's fifty off 39 ball today was the second fastest by an Indian teenager in Tests.

Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs as a captain in Asia in Tests, going past Misbah-Il-Haq's tally of 4214 runs.

Rishabh Pant is the first Asian wicket-keeper to score 80-plus runs in three consecutive Test innings