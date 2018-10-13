First Cricket
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 2nd Test at Hyderabad, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Pant, Rahane guide India to 308/4 at stumps

Date: Saturday, 13 October, 2018 17:16 IST Match Status: Stumps
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

West Indies in India 2 Test Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

311/10
Overs
101.4
R/R
3.07
Fours
34
Sixes
3
Extras
11
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jomel Warrican not out 8 19 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Umesh Yadav 26.4 3 88 6
Shardul Thakur 1.4 0 9 0
308/4
Overs
81.0
R/R
3.8
Fours
34
Sixes
3
Extras
19
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ajinkya Rahane Batting 75 174 6 0
Rishabh Pant (W) Batting 85 120 10 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Shannon Gabriel 13 1 73 1
Jason Holder 14 2 45 2

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    STATS HIGHLIGHTS

    50-plus scores in first two Test innings for India:

    Dilawar Hussain 
    AG Kripal Singh
    Sunil Gavaskar
    Sourav Ganguly 
    Rahul Dravid 
    Suresh Raina
    Rohit Sharma
    PRITHVI SHAW*

    Prithvi Shaw's fifty off 39 ball today was the second fastest by an Indian teenager in Tests.

    Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs as a captain in Asia in Tests, going past Misbah-Il-Haq's tally of 4214 runs.

    Rishabh Pant is the first Asian wicket-keeper to score 80-plus runs in three consecutive Test innings

    Full Scorecard
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Unlike Rajkot, Pant is no hurry to get to his hundred here as sees out the final phase of day rather quietly. With an unbroken partnership of 146-runs between Rahane and Rishabh, India hold the upper hand going into the third day. The hosts finish three runs behind Windies’ first innings score of 311 with half-centuries from Shaw, Rahane and Pant and lest we forget that the day was started with Umesh Yadav wrapping the Windies tail to take his tally to six wickets in the innings.

    Full Scorecard

  • "Just tried to play my natural game but couldn't make it big. I really enjoyed the innings, just trying to look for bad balls and score accordingly. Would try to avoid the shot (on which he got out) next time but won't think a lot about the dismissal as I cannot go back in time and change it," says Prithvi Shaw, who scored 70, to Sanjay Manjrekar.

    Full Scorecard

  • Stumps, Day 2

    That's the end of second day's play. India 308/4 at stumps with Ajinkya Rahane (75) and Rishabh Pant (85) unbeaten and trail Windies just by three runs. Prithvi Shaw gave India a terrific start as he made 70 and Virat Kohli addd 45 but the opposition made a comeback with three wickets in the second session. After that, Rahane and Pant showed a lot of matuarity as they put together an unbeaten 146-run stand.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 81 overs,India 308/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 75 , Rishabh Pant (W) 85)

    Windies decided not to take the new ball in the final over as it became available. Gabriel concedes two and that's the end of today's play.

    Full Scorecard

  • Gabriel will bowl the final over of the day.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 80 overs,India 306/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 74 , Rishabh Pant (W) 85)

    It's now about running down the clock for both the teams as one more over is left. Important for Rahane and Pant to stay focused. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 79 overs,India 304/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 73 , Rishabh Pant (W) 84)

    Two-run over from Gabriel on return, who has been quite expensive today. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Gabriel back into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 78 overs,India 302/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 72 , Rishabh Pant (W) 83)

    Good over from Chase as he leaks just a single. The new ball will be due in two overs. Three overs left in the day.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 77 overs,India 301/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 71 , Rishabh Pant (W) 83)

    Four runs from the over and 300 is now up for India. The aim should be to build a big lead from here.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kraigg Brathwaite comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 76 overs,India 297/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 69 , Rishabh Pant (W) 81)

    Chase returns and concedes five runs. The play was stopped in the middle for a while as Rahane cramped up his right hand but it's all fine now.

    Full Scorecard
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Another interruption in the game as Rahane receives some medical attention. Seems to be having some concern with his wrists, looks to be in discomfort.

    The umpires are closely monitoring the situation as we continue to lose light. Windies are huddled together, must be figuring how to break the partnership and ideally they would want both the set batsmen out if they have to claw back from here on.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A short one and Rahane gets on the back foot to slap it in front of extra cover 

    Full Scorecard

  • Chase back into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 75 overs,India 292/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 65 , Rishabh Pant (W) 80)

    Five good balls but Bishoo makes one mistake and Rahane hits it for a four. That's cricket for you.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short, on the leg from Bishoo and Rahane punishes him with a four in the mid-wicket region

    Full Scorecard

  • After 74 overs,India 288/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 61 , Rishabh Pant (W) 80)

    The crowd is loving it. They want more and there's a loud cheer every time Pant is on strike but this time he plays sensibly and collects a double on the last ball after Rahane took a single earlier

    Full Scorecard
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Alright then. Pant takes on the left-arm spinner for back-to-back sixes as India approach the 300-mark. They might well end up taking a 20-25 runs lead, and with Pant out there, it is very much on the cards. Windies in desperate need of a wicket. They might get one over with the new ball if they manage to squeeze in the 8 over left in the day. Don’t think the floodlights are being used in this game as the sun is well hidden behind the clouds.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 73 overs,India 285/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 60 , Rishabh Pant (W) 78)

    Big over for India! 12 runs added. India need 26 to touch Windies' 1st innings total, Pant needs 22 to get to his century

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Back-to-back maximums. This was much bigger than the last one. Full delivery from Warrican and Pant comes charging down to send it outside the rope

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! There was a fielder at long-on but Pant didn't hesitate as he fires Warrican for a straight six

    Full Scorecard

  • After 72 overs,India 273/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 60 , Rishabh Pant (W) 66)

    Two runs conceded. Windies were the most dominant after the lunch as they dried up runs. Need to do the same again to create opportunities. Nine overs left in the day.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 71 overs,India 271/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 59 , Rishabh Pant (W) 65)

    Warrican concedes a single to Rahane on the off and it's time for drinks

    Full Scorecard

  • After 70 overs,India 270/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 58 , Rishabh Pant (W) 65)

    Bishoo concedes six runs but makes a good comeback on the last delivery with a sharp turning leg-spin from outside off against Pant

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Pant comes down to the pitch of the ball and lifts Bishoo for a straight boundary 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 69 overs,India 264/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 57 , Rishabh Pant (W) 60)

    A crucial partnership for India. They were 164/4 once and this partnership has helped them to come within touching distance of Windies' 1st innings total

    Full Scorecard
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    WI are way behind the over rate in today’s play. Still 12 overs left in the day and the play is likely to go till 5 pm unlike yesterday where more than 90 overs were bowled by 4:30, in fact the game was being dragged towards the end. Of course the reason being because India had to operate with four bowlers of whom three bowled spin.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 68 overs,India 262/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 55 , Rishabh Pant (W) 60)

    Pant pushes in front of square to take a single and to bring up the 100-run stand with Rahane

    Full Scorecard

  • After 67 overs,India 260/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 54 , Rishabh Pant (W) 59)

    A good over from Warrican as he temporarily stops the run flow with a maiden over

    Full Scorecard

  • After 66 overs,India 260/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 54 , Rishabh Pant (W) 59)

    Another big over for India as eight runs gets added to their tally. They are not going for big shots but instead relying on singles and doubles.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 65 overs,India 252/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 50 , Rishabh Pant (W) 55)

    Good over by Warrican. Keeps it tight and gives away just a single to Pant.

    Full Scorecard
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    The Hyderabad crowd completely into it now. First the crowd acknowledges Rahane’s fifty with a standing ovation, they know it is very important for the Indian vice captain and in a larger scheme of things vital for India to ensure one of their premier batsman regain his lost confidence. He must convert this one into big one; and then followed by the chants of “Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant” do the rounds as the wicket-keeper bat gets to his yet another fifty. Missed out his century at Rajkot, might well get it here.

    Windies waiting for things to happen now. If Umesh Yadav is to believe this is the best time to bat against a soft SG ball.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 64 overs,India 251/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 50 , Rishabh Pant (W) 54)

    Six runs from the over as both batsmen bring up their fifties. But the task is not yet over, India still trail Windies by 60 runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! And now Pant brings up his half-century with a single on the leg side. Third consecutive 50+ score for Pant.

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! A single off Bishoo and Rahane brings up his fifty. An important innings for Rahane, who has been out of form for quite some time.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 63 overs,India 245/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 49 , Rishabh Pant (W) 49)

    Warrican finishes off quickly, conceding three runs. Both Rahane and Pant are on 49 but they will need to wait for a little longer as it's time for drinks

    Full Scorecard

  • Warrican is back into the attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 62 overs,India 242/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 47 , Rishabh Pant (W) 48)

    Windies have not been able to apply brakes to the run flow. The race is now between Rahane and Pant to see who will first reach the 50-run mark

    Full Scorecard
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Both Rahane and Rishabh are in their 40s but both innings very much in contrast to one another props to both for playing their role to perfection. India running down Windies’ first innings score rather quickly now. We are into the final hour of the day’s play, which I expecting plenty of action.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Pant brings the sweep into the play as he directs the outside off ball to behind the square leg for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 61 overs,India 235/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 45 , Rishabh Pant (W) 43)

    The last few overs have been quite productive and the deficit now stands at 76 as both batsmen are in 40s

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short of length delivery on leg and Rahane nicely plays it behind the wicket for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 60 overs,India 230/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 40 , Rishabh Pant (W) 43)

    Two back-to-back fours and Pant has now moved to 43. India trail by 81 runs

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A looping leg-break delivery and Pant plays a slog-sweep, which just falls short of the attacking long-on fielder, evades him and travels to the boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Pant gets another four. Almost a replay of his previous one. A late cut behind the backward point gets him four runs

    Full Scorecard

  • Bishoo replaces Chase.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 59 overs,India 220/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 39 , Rishabh Pant (W) 34)

    Gabriel hasn't been able to have the desired affect even though he forced Pant to edge one a few overs back. Eight runs added in the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Straight and beautiful from Rahane off Gabriel. The mid-on fielder had a chance to stop it but the ball bounced off his arm and went for a four

    Full Scorecard
Latest Updates: Windies decided not to take the new ball in the final over as it became available. Gabriel concedes two and that's the end of today's play.

The second Test between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Day 1 report: Roston Chase hit an unbeaten 98 to defiantly lead the West Indies to 295 for seven on the opening day of the second Test against India on Friday.

The tourists elected to bat first and at times looked in trouble as they seek to level the two Test series.

But Chase built crucial partnerships including a 104-run seventh-wicket stand with skipper Jason Holder, who made 52. Chase was accompanied by Devendra Bishoo, on two, at the close of play in Hyderabad.

File images of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and West Indies captain Jason Holder. Agencies

File images of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and West Indies captain Jason Holder. Agencies

Holder made a strong return after missing the opening defeat in Rajkot with an ankle injury, hitting his eighth Test fifty.

The second new ball did the trick for India as paceman Umesh Yadav got Holder caught behind on a rising delivery.

Umesh and spinner Kuldeep Yadav eached claimed three wickets to rattle the West Indies middle order as the tourists had slipped to 113-5 and then 182-6.

But Chase kept his calm to counter attack with wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich in a 69-run sixth-wicket stand as skipper Virat Kohli mixed and matched his bowlers.

Umesh finally broke the partnership by trapping Dowrich lbw for 30.

Chase got to his seventh Test fifty just before tea and is on course for his fourth Test century. His highest Test score of 137 not out came against India in Jamaica in 2016.

India are a bowler short after debutant paceman Shardul Thakur suffered a groin injury in his second over and limped back to the pavilion. He was sent for scans and did not return to field.

The morning session also saw a fan run onto the field and embrace Kohli, who was clearly upset. The fan tried to plant a kiss on his cheek and take a selfie.

Security officers overpowered the youngster and hauled him off the field as the crowd roared and clapped.

With inputs from AFP

 

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2018

