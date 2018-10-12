Holder hasn't taken long to settle down. Five runs come from the over with a four and a single for Holder

Chase collects another boundary as he takes his score beyond 60. The current partnership now stands at 34.

Umesh continues to struggle with the same issue. He's getting the ball to reverse but is bowling too often on the leg. Even Murali Karthik wants him to start from the off.

Two runs conceded by Kuldeep. Nothing much happening for the chinaman. Time for Kohli to go for a change.

Ashwin bowls a quick over as Holder gets a single with a inside-edge to mid-wicket

Two runs come off Kuldeep's over. India need to stay patient here and have to wait for Windies batsmen to make a mistake. There's not much help for spinners presently from the surface

Another two-run over as Chase take a double with a cover drive. Sanjay Manjrekar wants Ashwin to bowl a bit slower to make the ball do more

FOUR! Flighted, outside off delivery which Holder smashes through the cover for a boundary

Holder is looking quite impressive with the bat and that makes you wonder why he bats so down the order for Windies

FOUR! Ashwin bowls it full on the leg and Holder just flicks it easily for a boundary on the leg side

50-run partnership up between Chase and Holder as Windies slowly inch towards he 250-run mark

Another 50-run partnership for the Windies. This is superb rearguard act from the visitors but work far from done. Just goes on to stress the importance of Jason Holder. Chase required couple of batsmen to bat alongside him and here he has got some able company. Yes, they aren’t the team of their heydays, but still a better Test side than the one turned up at Rajkot.

Jadeja brought back into the attack and concedes two runs in the over. This is a much improved batting performance from the visitors

Ashwin leaks six runs including four byes on the leg side. He is bowling with a spread out field as India have taken up a defensive approach.

Holder plays the first delivery wide of mid-wicket to collect two runs but then Jadeja bowls five consecutive dot balls

Ashwin is bowling from over the wicket with a leg side heavy field. The strategy is to prohibit Windies from scoring

80 overs up and the new ball is available

Holder pushes Jadeja to mid-wicket to collect three runs and cross the 40-run mark. The partnership now stands at 73.Time for drinks

Ashwin concedes a single. Chase and Holder have added 59 runs since the tea break. They would aim to close the day without losing a wicket

Five runs added to Windies tally. The partnership between Chase and Holder now stands at 79 — highest for Windies in this series

FOUR! A little short delivery, outside off and Chase punches it through cover on the back foot. There was no fielder in the deep

Batting has become effortless for the Windies batsmen. Probably right time for Kohli to take the new ball

New ball still not taken. Windies add three runs with three singles off Jadeja's bowling

Both Chase and Holder are approaching their personal landmarks, but really doubt if that will be playing on their minds right now. These two have made the most of Thakur’s injury, stretching and tiring the four Indian bowlers. They need to see Windies for five more overs. India continuing with the old ball with match official Nitin Menon is ready with the second new ball sitting just the boundary prepared to be called in any minute.

There was an appeal for lbw against Chase on first delivery, but it was always going down leg. Three runs added to tally including a bye.

Jadeja finishes off his over in a blink with Chase scoring a double on the second delivery

FOUR! Umesh bowls a short one but Holder picks it up early and pulls it to wide of mid-wicket to bring up his 8th Test fifty

New ball taken and Umesh immediately swings one away from Holder. He would need to do this more consistently to unsettle Chase or Holder as we saw on the last ball, which was short and was pulled for a four.

Holder plays Jadeja towards point for a single and to bring up his 100-run partnership with Chase

OUT! Short ball dos the trick for Umesh. Holder tried to pull the ball which was going leg but only manages to glove it.

Umesh gets his third wicket and breaks the 104-run partnership. Holder would be bitterly disappointed with the way he got out as he fails to connect properly with the short ball, gloving it to Pant.

Holder out just as we were nearing close of play. We will be having more than 90 overs as there is still time. Once again Umesh is the partnership breaker, gets the opposition captain of short delivery aimed at his body. Windies won’t be happy with this. Bishop walks out can India still run through the tail on Day 1?

Chase takes a single off the first delivery to move to 92 as Kuldeep bowls five consecutive dot balls

Maiden over for Umesh! Good mix of short and outside off deliveries as he looks for another wicket

Back-to-back maiden overs for India after a long time. No surprises though as Holder's dismissal has exposed the tail. The onus to score runs now relies heavily on Chase

The over rate has been impressive for India. 94 overs have already been bowled. It's to be seen how many more would be bowled

Five runs off the over, four for Chase as he moves to 98, two runs short of his fourth Test century

That's the end of the third and final session of play on Day 1. 95 overs have been bowled in the day as Windies finish on 295/7 with Roston Chase unbeaten on 98. A shared day of Test cricket with India taking seven wickets. Windies openers made a cautious start but Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets early on to reduce them to 113/5. The ship from there on was steadied by a 69-run stand between Chase and Shane Dorwich. After Dorwich fell to Umesh Yadav, Holder scored 52 and added 104 for the seventh wicket to take Windies to a respectful position.

"I took my time a little more than the first game. I can't worry about what's happening at the other end. I just look to play the ball on merit. I won't say it's anything unique, but in Caribbean first-class, spinners dominate. So we're used to spin, and these pitches are very good. I guess we have our discussion tomorrow and we'll see from there," says Roston Chase, batting on 98 at stumps on Day 1, in an interview with Daren Ganga.

Despite losing 7 wickets under 300 this has been a much better day of Test cricket for the Windies. Roston Chase once again stood tall against India ending the day unbeaten on 98. Both teams will be fairly happy with the way things panned out on day 1. India are certainly ahead in the Test but did face some competition from their opponents. A word on Umesh Yadav’s sensational effort with the ball as he picked three wickets at crucial junctures of the game. Day 2 is nicely set up.

WI batted more than 80 overs for the first time in India in a Test innings since 2013.

Ravichandran Ashwin completed his 500 wickets in First Class cricket today - the fourth fastest Indian to do so (107 matches).

Our correspondent Vaibhav Shah reviews Day 1 of the 2nd Test outside the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Day 2 promises to be riveting day of Test cricket. Do follow Firstpost for Saturday's live coverage. For now, it's a goodbye!

That's it for today. Thanks for tuning in. With West Indies five short of the 300-run mark at the end of Day 1, the second Test certainly promises to be closer a contest that what we witnessed at Rajkot.

OUT! Ashiwn strikes to give India the first wicket. Powell comes down to chip the tossed up delivery but fails to time it and gives away a catch to Jadeja at cover

OUT! Kuldeep traps Brathwaite in front of the wickets and he's out. The batsman reviews it but to no avail. It was a leg-break after the googly, which Brathwaite failed to read and the ball went on to hit his pad in front of off and middle.

OUT! Umesh Yadav finally picks up his first wicket as Shai Hope departs for 36. The ball nipped back in from the goodish length to hit Hope's pads. The batsman reviewed it but HawkEye showed the ball would have went on to hit the leg-stump. Windies have now lost both their reviews

That's the end of first session of play on Day 1. With 86 on the board, it was supposed to be Windies' session but the wicket of Shai Hope right at the stroke of lunch has put India in ascendancy. India lost the toss and were asked to bowl first but lost debutant Shardul Thakur early on as he injured his leg. That forced Kohli to bring in spin bowlers and R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav did well as they removed both the openers - Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell. Hope looked to steady the innings but Umesh Yadav had other ideas. The aim for Windies would be now to rebuild their innings after lunch, while India would look for more wickets.

OUT! Kuldeep strikes again to remove Hetmyer. The left-handed thought it will spin away as he offered no shot but the ball came back in and hit him on his pads.

OUT! Amris was struggling against Kuldeep and finally succumbs. Tried to cut a wrong 'un towards the leg side but ended up edging it to Jadeja at cover.

OUT! Brilliant review from India. Umesh's delivery nipped back in and hit Dowrich on the pads. The umpire gave it not out as it looked like missing leg but India reviewed and replay showed it would have hit leg

Another three-wicket session for India. It started off with two quick wickets and looked like Windies will fold soon but a 69-run stand between Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich helped them to steady the innings before Umesh Yadav struck to dismiss Dowrich. Meanwhile, Chase has brought up his seventh Test fifty. We will be back after tea.

Preview: India will aim for a clean sweep when they take on the West Indies in the second and final Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, starting here on Friday.

India had completely dominated the visitors in the first Test as Virat Kohli's men had dismissed them twice within two days to win the issue by an innings and 272 runs.

The hosts will once again look to overpower the inexperienced West Indies, which is unlikley to put up a challenge against the No. 1 Test side in their own backyard.

The hosts are likely to stick to the same playing eleven as India announced the same 12-member team for the 2nd Test which means Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal and pacer Mohammed Siraj will have to wait for their maiden Test caps.

Looking at Indian batsmen's impressive form and a batting friendly Hyderabad wicket, Kohli's men are likley to put up a mammoth score.

While young opener Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, skipper Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were impressive with the bat in Rajkot, Ajinkya Rahane once again failed to fire.

The only cause of concern for the Indian team management is Rahane, who last scored a hundred against Sri Lanka in August 2017. It would be the last time for the Indian vice-captain to get back in form before the Australian tour, starting in December.

In the bowling department, Kohli will stick to three spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami will lead the pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been rested for the short series.

Kuldeep will try to replicate the Rajkot show, where the chinaman returned with figures of 5/57 in the second innings and another impressive outing will possibly confirm his ticket to Australia.

On the other hand, the West Indies need to come out with something special to challenge the confident Indian team.

Their batsmen succumbed to the Indian bowlers in Rajkot as the team failed to touch the 200-run mark in both the innings.

Kieran Powell's 83 and Roston Chase's 53 were the only notable contributions from the visitors' batting line-up in the first game.

The carribean batsmen need to show patience in Hyderabad, unlike the last Test where they seemed to be in a hurry to leave the pitch with unwanted shots. Rather than playing attacking shots on every occasion, the West Indian batsmen need to show defence, specially against the Indian spinners.

In the bowling department, spinner Devendra Bishoo picked up four wickets, but leaked 217 runs in his 54-over spell.

A major relief for the visitors will be the return of pacer Kemar Roach and all rounder Jason Holder, who was sidelined due to injury.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane , Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Kieran Powell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jahmar Hamilton, Shai Hope, Shane Dowrich (wicket-keeper), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Sherman Lewis

With inputs from IANS