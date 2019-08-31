India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Jamaica Latest Updates: Gabriel takes his time to bowl his over, it could well be the last one for the day, instead of giving a chance to bowl the 90th over. After three dots, Pant gets on top of the bounce and pulls it away for three. A little scamper in the end for Vihari to make his ground. Vihari gets off the strike with a single to fine leg off the penultimate delivery of the day. Gabriel turns to round the wicket for the final delivery of the over which Pant drives it to mid off for no run. Last over of the day coming up...

Preview: India will hope to end their tour of the US and the Caribbean on a high with a victory in the second and the final Test against the West Indies at Kingston, Jamaica starting Friday.

The Indian team have been at their dominant best in their ongoing tour, the victories somewhat helping ease the pain of the semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the recently-concluded ICC ODI World Cup.

India have won all three T20Is, all matches in the one-day series except the first one which ended in a no-result, and began their ICC World Test Championship campaign with a 318-run thrashing of the hosts to move to the top of the championship points table. Winning the second Test will see Virat Kohli's side end their tour undefeated, a feat they had last achieved in the 2017 tour of Sri Lanka.

While the West Indies looked competitive early in the Test, reducing the visitors to 25/3 at one stage and their tail-enders taking their score to 222 to reduce the deficit to 75, the second essays of the two teams could not have been more one-sided. Ajinkya Rahane bounced back to form by hitting his first century in two years, with Kohli declaring the second innings at 343/7, setting the Windies a 419-run target.

A lethal spell from Jasprit Bumrah then blew the Windies away as they were shot out for 100 — their lowest Test total against India — as the match ended inside four days.

Full Team Squads:

India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav

West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach