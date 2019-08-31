-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Jamaica, Full Cricket Score: Vihari, Pant take visitors to 264-5 at Stumps
Date: Saturday, 31 August, 2019 03:57 IST
Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Stumps
This over 90.0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 4
- 0
- 4
batsman
- 42 (80)
- 4s X 8
- 6s X 0
- 27 (64)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 1
bowler
- 47 (19)
- M X 7
- W X 1
- 57 (12)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
62 ( 17.5 ) R/R: 3.47
Rishabh Pant 27(64)
Hanuma Vihari 30(43)
|
202/5 (72.1 over)
Virat Kohli 76 (163) SR: S.R (46.63)
c Jahmar Hamilton b Jason Holder
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
01:58 (IST)
OUT! Dream ball from Jason Holder to get the opposite number! Jason Holder has earned this wicket and how! He took some time to set this up, but this is as good as it can get. It required a special ball to dismiss the World No 1 batsman. Almost identical to the ball that he bowled to finish his previous over, he didn't get an edge then but has got the massive wicket now. On the fifth stump, just outside off and Kohli has a feel for it, the seam was pointing towards the first slip, the shape takes the edge and straight into the mittens of Hamilton. Big celebrations from Holder and why not!?
Kohli c J Hamilton b Holder 76(163)
-
01:12 (IST)
OUT! GONE! Roach has a wicket in the first over of the final session. He has pitched this up, outside off and Rahane pays the price for fiddling outside the off stump. Not a real requirement for that shot. Windies have started the evening session on a bright note.
Rahane c J Hamilton b Roach 24(55)
-
21:18 (IST)
OUT! Cornwall!! He has his maiden wicket in Test cricket and it is big one – Cheteshwar Pujara is out to an uncharacteristic shot. Slightly back of a length delivery, outside off stump. It was wide as well, Pujara saw an opportunity to cut, but Cornwall's height does the get the ball to bounce a touch more and that seems to have induced the error. Pujara is unable to keep his square cut along the ground, hitting it straight towards point, where Brooks completes a simple catch.
Pujara c Shamarh Brooks b Cornwall 6(25)
-
20:38 (IST)
OUT! Jason Holder strikes in his first over! Excellent delivery from the West Indies captain, bowls a perfect delivery, hits the back of a good length on off stump gets the ball to shape away and leave Rahul, who is squared up and doesn't really know how to deal with it. Edges it and ball goes straight into those big hands of Cornwall at first slip.
Rahul c Cornwall b Holder 13(26)
-
19:38 (IST)
India XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall(w), Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel
-
19:33 (IST)
TOSS: West Indies win the toss and opt to field first.
That's all we have for you today. Do join us for all the action tomorrow, the blog will be up from 7 pm IST onwards. Till then, it is a goodbye.
After 90 overs,India 264/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 42 , Rishabh Pant (W) 27)
Roach, who bowled the first over of the day, will also close the opening day, can he break Vihari's concentration? Absolutely NOT! Instead Vihari has whipped couple of boundaries to deep mid wicket fence as Vihari and Pant see off the seven overs of the second new ball. They added vital 62 runs for the sixth wicket stand after Kohli's departure and once again grabbed the advantage that West Indies threatened to take after the dismissal of the Indian captain. An excellent day for India after having lost the toss. Still lot of work left to do on the second day of Jamaica Test.
West Indies bowling was impressive barring Gabriel who was not 100 percent fit and bowled poorly, while Roach doesn't have wickets to reflect as to how good he bowled. Holder was magnificent while Rahkeem Cornwall had an fine debut.
FOUR! Full delivery on middle and off, angling into Vihari, who once again works it away through the mid wicket region to finish the day with a boundary, the second of the over, as he moves into 40s.
FOUR! Too straight on middle stump, length ball by Roach, and Vihari has glanced this off his pads. The new ball skims away to mid wicket fence.
After 89 overs,India 256/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 34 , Rishabh Pant (W) 27)
Gabriel takes his time to bowl his over, it could well be the last one for the day, instead of giving a chance to bowl the 90th over. After three dots, Pant gets on top of the bounce and pulls it away for three. A little scamper in the end for Vihari to make his ground. Vihari gets off the strike with a single to fine leg off the penultimate delivery of the day. Gabriel turns to round the wicket for the final delivery of the over which Pant drives it to mid off for no run. Last over of the day coming up...
After 88 overs,India 252/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 33 , Rishabh Pant (W) 24)
Roach again trying the same ploy to keep it wide of Pant and then slanting one into the pads. Pant initally leaves and then plays and misses to the deliveries outside off before clipping through mid wicket for three. Roach bowls a big inswinger that Vihari doesn't account for. He hit low on the pads which draws a big appeal but the umpire deems it not out. Windies do not have any reviews left with them. Ball tracking reveals that the ball was indeed doing too much and would have missed the leg stump. Pant's triple brought up the 50-run stand for the fifth wicket.
After 87 overs,India 249/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 33 , Rishabh Pant (W) 21)
Gabriel does well to not offer any freebies this time around. Not anything threatening but he has been so woeful today that not bowling half vollies is appearing as a success. Pant and Vihari have batted with a lot of sensibility and they need to do it for another 10 minutes and take India safely to the close of play.
After 86 overs,India 248/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 33 , Rishabh Pant (W) 20)
Very good over from Roach this, he keeps enticing Pant with a sucker ball outside off, the dasher does chase it but luckily does get the edge. However, he slants one into the stumps and Pant looks to flick it on the onside, but the leading edge flies past point for three. Four more overs left in the day's play. The partnership is nearing the 50-run mark.
After 85 overs, India 245/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 33 , Rishabh Pant (W) 17)
Gabriel has bowled couple of garbage deliveries that Vihari has gleefully drove it through the off side. West Indies need a wicket with the second new ball and bowling like this will not help them. Two boundaries from Gabriel's return over.
FOUR! Poor again from Gabriel! Not making any use of the new cherry. Overcooks it yet again. These are deliveries batsmen want while they are having a net to check their strokes, Gabriel just running in and being extremely generous.
FOUR! Easy pickings for Vihari. Gabriel dishes out an overpitched delivery outside off, it was 'hit me' delivery and all Vihari had to do was get bat on ball. He extends his arms to drive it through cover point and helps himself with easy four runs
After 84 overs,India 237/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 25 , Rishabh Pant (W) 17)
The new ball has been taken and Roach has the first crack with it. Very good over first up, with some seam movement on offer straightaway. A leg bye comes in the over.
After 83 overs,India 236/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 25 , Rishabh Pant (W) 17)
A strange delivery from Cornwall, probably thought Pant would dance down the track as he fires it down the leg side, Hamilton not with the best of the glovework either as the ball runs down towards fine leg fence for four byes.
After 82 overs,India 232/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 25 , Rishabh Pant (W) 17)
Chase with a loose delivery that was banished to the fence from Pant, who is growing in confidence. Three singles along with a boundary. Holder still preferring the old ball.
FOUR! nicely driven through cover from Rishabh Pant. Chase overpitches with plenty of room on offer. Pant drives it smartly through the covers
Decent stand from Pant-Vihari thus far but West Indies haven't let them get away. This has been a superb day overall for the hosts so far considering this is the last recognised batting pair for India with only Jadeja to follow. The new ball has been taken, and if they can make late breakthroughs here, the Windies will finish this day on top.
After 81 overs,India 225/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 24 , Rishabh Pant (W) 11)
West Indies don't opt for the second new ball as of now as spin continues.Cornwall keeping it tidy once again. Vihari does take a couple with a sweep to deep backward square. A little partnership blossoming between Vihari and Pant.
After 80 overs,India 223/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 22 , Rishabh Pant (W) 11)
Pant with the first six of the second Test. He did resist the temptation for sometime before launching Chase over long on. Dots on either side of it. The second new ball is now available.
SIX! Pant charges down the track and after a long wait by his standards, he goes for the shot. He gets to the pitch of the ball which lands on middle stump and thrashed over long on for the first maximum of the day.
After 79 overs,India 217/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 22 , Rishabh Pant (W) 5)
Nothing much to write as Vihari plays out a maiden from Cornwall, who has completed the 25th over in the day. Big shift for the big man on debut.
After 78 overs,India 217/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 22 , Rishabh Pant (W) 5)
Pant is been teased here with a lot of flighted deliveries but at the moment he isn't taking the bait. Just a single for Vihari from Chase's over. Two overs to go before the new ball becomes available
After 77 overs,India 216/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 21 , Rishabh Pant (W) 5)
Vihari is down on his knee as he paddles it to fine leg fence for his second boundary. Deft work from Vihari, who moves into his 20s. He changes the end with Pant with a single of the next ball. Cornwall bowls four dots to Pant
After 76 overs,India 211/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 16 , Rishabh Pant (W) 5)
A boundary sandwiched between dots on either side of it. Pant's first boundary of the innings, he has been patient so far, needs to see out the day for the tourists.
FOUR! Short outside off from Chase and Pant goes back and cuts it behind point for a boundary
After 75 overs,India 207/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 16 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1)
Vihari picks up a boundary of the second ball of Holder's over before the West Indian captain could line up four dots. The new ball is due in 5 overs.
FOUR! Holder bowls it too straight and it is on the pads, Vihari flicks it to mid wicket fence for a boundary.
After 74 overs,India 203/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 12 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1)
Roston Chase is brought into the attack straightaway with the new man in. Pant did come down the pitch, lining for a big shot but the length didn't permit him and could only roll it towards mid on. Maiden over. Drinks are being served.
After 73 overs,India 203/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 12 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1)
Holder with the prized wicket of Kohli off the first ball of the over and suddenly, India look in a spot of a bother. Rishabh Pant is the new man in and Holder has already induced a false stroke from the left-hander. Pant's half-hearted to a rising delivery saw the ball take the top edge that went towards fine leg fielder but was out of his reach. Successful over for the West Indies captain.
Huge, huge blow for India. Kohli misses his hundred and is gone. What a roar from Holder and he has richly deserved this wicket. All of West Indies team has. It has been a tough hard day but they have worked like mules keeping the shape right and plugging the same channel outside off stump again and again, and then again. How many caught behind/in the cordon dismissals is that for India today? Four, and Kohli is the most vital of them all. India in bother now. 202-5.
OUT! Dream ball from Jason Holder to get the opposite number! Jason Holder has earned this wicket and how! He took some time to set this up, but this is as good as it can get. It required a special ball to dismiss the World No 1 batsman. Almost identical to the ball that he bowled to finish his previous over, he didn't get an edge then but has got the massive wicket now. On the fifth stump, just outside off and Kohli has a feel for it, the seam was pointing towards the first slip, the shape takes the edge and straight into the mittens of Hamilton. Big celebrations from Holder and why not!?
Kohli c J Hamilton b Holder 76(163)
After 72 overs,India 202/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 76 , Hanuma Vihari 12)
Cornwall goes through his over quickly, conceding just a two singles. Kohli got an inside edge onto the pad first ball of the over but the ball didn't bob up to the man at short leg. He drills it to long on to get to the other end.
After 71 overs,India 200/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 75 , Hanuma Vihari 11)
Holder trying his best to get rid of Virat Kohli. Changing his field, changing his lengths and also the angles. With plenty of short stuff dished out, he is aiming to replicate the false stroke that Virat played in the first innings at Antigua, he did bother Kohli in the over with the short ball before Kohli guiding one to point, where the fielder was lazy in his attempt to stop the ball, allowing the ball to sneak through as Kohli added two more to his tally. However, Holder finishes the over with a peach that is bowled right in the channel outside off, Kohli does prod forward but fortunate to not edge it.
After 70 overs,India 198/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 73 , Hanuma Vihari 11)
Vihari, too, now starting to look pretty confident out in the middle. He doesn't mind going the aggressive path as shows some signs of intent. Five runs came from the over as India close in on 200.
FOUR! Vihari waltzes down the pitch and goes over the top of mid off. Very good use of the feet and well calculated shot. One bounce and over the ropes.
After 69 overs,India 193/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 72 , Hanuma Vihari 7)
Holder persists round the wicket to Kohli with deep backward square leg and deep mid wicket in place along with a backward square leg under the lid. Kohli is ready for the short ball barrage. He even pulls the second ball for a single. A very controlled shot from the Indian captain which might have earned him only a run but shows how focussed he is out there in the middle. Holder switches to over the wicket for Vihari, who picks up a couple with a drive past mid on. He ducks under the short stuff in the latter part of the over.
After 68 overs,India 190/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 71 , Hanuma Vihari 5)
Kohli now playing Cornwall very easily as he flicks the first ball past short leg for a single, while Vihari is tied at the other end, who plays five dots. Tidy from the big offie.
After 67 overs,India 189/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 70 , Hanuma Vihari 5)
Slightly risky second run there as Kohli, who has batted close to 150 balls in the Jamaica heat tests Vihari's stamina, the latter did get in eventually but had to rush towards the end. Another single for Kohli as the Indian captain reaches 70.
After 66 overs,India 186/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 67 , Hanuma Vihari 5)
Vihari with one of the most rasping straight drive to start the over. Roach is able to line up five dots but nothing that really troubles Vihari.
FOUR! Beautiful! All class from Vihari. Roach pitches on middle and off, on length and Vihari presents a full face of the bat to play the textbook straight drive for a boundary.
After 65 overs,India 182/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 67 , Hanuma Vihari 1)
Only a boundary in the over but Kohli is looking increasingly ominous now. He has hit his straps now and playing Cornwall with a lot of ease. Windies need to see his back before it gets out of hand
FOUR! Nicely done by VK. He lets the ball turn into him and then ever so delicately nudges it towards fine leg for another boundary.
After 64 overs,India 178/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 63 , Hanuma Vihari 1)
Roach has to make amends for a poor review and the only way he can do is by procuring a wicket for his side. He is bowling with some vigour and maintain the probing lines but Vihari is ready for the challenge, who too, might want to carry on to make a big century after he fell agonisingly short in Antigua. Maiden.
After 63 overs,India 178/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 63 , Hanuma Vihari 1)
Kohli batting with a lot more fluency now. Hits couple of boundaries in the 'V' down the ground off Cornwall's bowling. The Indian captain is looking good for a big one here.
FOUR! Cornwall tosses it again and yet again it is a full delivery that Kohli is able to driv, this time past mid on for another boundary.
FOUR! flighted delivery from Cornwall that is pitched a little too full and Kohli pounces on it. Thumps it down the ground, past mid off for a boundary.
After 62 overs,India 169/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 55 , Hanuma Vihari 0)
West Indies burn their review as Roach almost forces his captain into taking one and it turns out to be a poor one. Vihari fails to get any bat on the ball as the ball thuds into the pads. DRS shows that the impact was on umpire's call on the leg stump and the ball was slanting with angle, Windies have lost both their reviews and this could prove costly. And almost instantly as Roach nips one back into Kohli's pads who is beaten on the inside edge and the umpire has once again denied it, much closer than the previous call but perhaps a little inside there anyway the impact was on umpire's call as the ball tracking reveals.
Kemar Roach with a very vital breakthrough in the first over after tea. Rahane plucks one back and is gone. He was looking good while at the crease but got one that just shaped away from him. Almost like the one to Rahul from Holder, but this held its line more. It was just away from the body and Rahane drove forward. Deserved award for Roach who has toiled hard today.
After 61 overs,India 164/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 55 , Hanuma Vihari 0)
Cornwall will bowl from the other end. Kohli is happy to play the waiting game as he plays out another maiden against Cornwall, who continues to impress with his tight bowling.
After 60 overs,India 164/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 55 , Hanuma Vihari 0)
Roach starts the over with a short ball outside off and Kohli is on the top of the bounce to steer it through point for three. Rahane edges it to third slip but the deft hands mean it goes along the carpet to fielder. Rahane pulls the next delivery for a boundary to square leg fence before he fishes outside the off stump to nick it to wicket-keeper.
OUT! GONE! Roach has a wicket in the first over of the final session. He has pitched this up, outside off and Rahane pays the price for fiddling outside the off stump. Not a real requirement for that shot. Windies have started the evening session on a bright note.
Rahane c J Hamilton b Roach 24(55)
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Jamaica Latest Updates: Gabriel takes his time to bowl his over, it could well be the last one for the day, instead of giving a chance to bowl the 90th over. After three dots, Pant gets on top of the bounce and pulls it away for three. A little scamper in the end for Vihari to make his ground. Vihari gets off the strike with a single to fine leg off the penultimate delivery of the day. Gabriel turns to round the wicket for the final delivery of the over which Pant drives it to mid off for no run. Last over of the day coming up...
The Indian team have been at their dominant best in their ongoing tour, the victories somewhat helping ease the pain of the semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the recently-concluded ICC ODI World Cup.
India have won all three T20Is, all matches in the one-day series except the first one which ended in a no-result, and began their ICC World Test Championship campaign with a 318-run thrashing of the hosts to move to the top of the championship points table. Winning the second Test will see Virat Kohli's side end their tour undefeated, a feat they had last achieved in the 2017 tour of Sri Lanka.
While the West Indies looked competitive early in the Test, reducing the visitors to 25/3 at one stage and their tail-enders taking their score to 222 to reduce the deficit to 75, the second essays of the two teams could not have been more one-sided. Ajinkya Rahane bounced back to form by hitting his first century in two years, with Kohli declaring the second innings at 343/7, setting the Windies a 419-run target.
A lethal spell from Jasprit Bumrah then blew the Windies away as they were shot out for 100 — their lowest Test total against India — as the match ended inside four days.
Full Team Squads:
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
