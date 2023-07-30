India vs West Indies 2nd ODI preview: Team India will be aiming to seal the ODI series with a game to spare when they take on West Indies in the second ODI at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

After winning the Test series 1-0, the Men in Blue seized the lead with a comprehensive bowling performance against the Windies in the ODI series opener, which also took place in Barbados. Left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4/6) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) led the way for the visitors as they ran through the West Indian batting lineup, bowling them out for a lowly 114 after skipper Rohit Sharma had elected to field.

For the hosts, wicketkeeper-captain Shai Hope led the way with a 45-ball 43, helping them cross the 100-mark in the end.

India’s run-chase however, wasn’t as much of a cakewalk as initially expected as they ended up losing five wickets en route to reaching the target in a little over 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who came in as an opener in this game, anchored the chase with a 46-ball 52 that was studded with seven fours and a six.

He opened alongside Shubman Gill and was followed by Suryakumar Kumar, with regular opener Rohit deciding to push himself down the order in order to give the youngsters opportunities in the build-up to this year’s World Cup.

Barring Kishan, none of the other Indian batters could cross 20 while West Indian left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie collected two wickets for 26 runs in nearly seven overs.

West Indies will take heart from their bowling performance against the Indians while hoping to put up a much improved show with the bat on Saturday as they aim to take the series to a decider.

India, meanwhile, will look to continue their experimentation heading into the second one-dayer, with their sights as set on getting the combination right for the big event at home later this year as they are on lifting the series trophy.