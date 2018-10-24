Another big over for Windies as they add 10 runs to his tally. India need some wickets quickly as Powell has started to play his shots.

Jadeja is back into attack and goes through his over quickly, conceding two runs.

OUT! Wrong 'un from Kuldeep which Powell fails to read and ends up giving a catch to Rohit at first slip.

Another crucial wicket for India as Kuldeep gets rid of Powell. Half of Windies batsmen are now back in the pavilion. They need 66 more to win from 72 balls.

Jadeja gets though his over in a jiffy with Holder taking a single on the last ball towards long-on.

Two runs from the over. Last 10 overs left. 63 from 60 needed now for Windies to win.

It is absolutely crucial for Windies to play out Kuldeep without any further damage. The wicket of Powell couldn't have come at a better time. It can open the floodgates. Hope is the man for them from here. For India, going into the last 10 overs of the match, there are five overs of spin left and it holds the key. An interesting phase of play coming up.

Another tight over as Hope and Holder collect a single each. Jadeja's quota is over for today. He finishes off with match figures of 49/0.

With 61 needed from 9 overs, Kohli has turned to Chahal, who concedes six runs including a single on each delivery.

Excellent over from Shami as leaks just two runs. Disciplined effort as he opted for fuller length to keep the batsmen quiet. The required rate has now jumped over 7.5. Windies need 53 from 42 balls.

SIX! Tossed up delivery by Kuldeep which Hope slams over the mid-wicket region. Just what they needed.

Bit like a game of cat and mouse. Kuldeep tossed it up to Holder, who tried to tonk him but mistimed his shot. The bowler tried the same against Hope, who hit him for a six. Eight runs from the over. 45 needed from 36.

Update from BCCI: Rishabh Pant has been assessed and has no serious injury. He has some lacerations to his fingers of both hands and his left shoulder.

Who will break the stand between Hope and Holder for India?

India scored 321 runs while batting first twice (v Pakistan, Mohali, 2007 and v Sri Lanka, The Oval, 2017) before today and they lost both the game.

FOUR! What a beautiful shot. A length delivery, on the off and Hope just drives it over mid-off for a boundary.

Nine important runs from the over. Hope is inching towards his century, he needs two more. Windies need 36 from last five overs.

HUNDRED! Hope takes a double in the fine leg region through a sweep to bring up his second ODI century.

Another good over for Windies. No boundaries but they collect nine more through rotations of strike. 27 needed from 24 balls.

The last Windies No.3 batsman to score a century against India was Viv Richards. He did it in Jamshedpur in 1983.

Shai Hope has shown his class, maturity and temperament tonight. The 24-year old Barbados cricketer has paced his innings beautifully to keep his team in the hunt against all the odds. But in order to stamp his authority, Hope has to finish this game.

FOUR! Poor delivery from Umesh, flicked for boundary through fine leg area. It was full, drifting onto Hope's pads and he just pushes it on leg side to beat Kuldeep at shot fine.

Umesh was lucky to concede just five runs in this over as Hope missed out on two full deliveries on the off, but made up for it with a four on the leg side on another full-toss.

OUT! That's unfortunate but India were waiting for a mistake. Hope plays to cover and takes off for a single as Holder also starts to run, but Hope stops in the middle and Holder was too far from the crease as he tried to get back.

Brilliant over from Chahal. Just two conceded and Holder's run out has now made things interesting. 20 needed from 12 balls.

Six runs from the over. It all now boils down to the final over. Windies need 14 in 6 balls.

Umesh to Hope: Full delivery which hits the inside edge and rolls onto the pitch but Windies take a quick single. Windies need 13 in 5 balls.

Umesh to Nurse: Full delivery hits the leg of Nurse and deflects to boundary at third man. 9 from 4 required.

Umesh to Nurse: Plays to long-on and takes a quick double. Windies need 7 in 3 balls.

Umesh to Nurse: OUT! Full-toss from Umesh and Nurse tries to play a scoop over third man but it goes straight to Rayudu.

Umesh to Hope: Full delivery and Hope plays it to mid-wicket to collect a double. 5 needed from 1 ball.

Last ball: Oh my god! Hope has hit a four on the last ball to tie the match. It was full, outside off and Hope slices it to square of the wicket! Rayudu was at wide third man but fails to stop the ball from crossing the rope.

What a game, what a finish! A tie is perhaps the ideal result here. No team deserved to lose. Though Windies should have won this. They needed 22 in the last three overs. But following the run-out of Holder, India made a strong comeback. However, in the end Hope saved the day for the visitors. This kind of performance is bound to inject a lot of confidence in the Windies dressing room.

The last Windies No 3 batsman to score a century against India was Viv Richards. He did it in Jamshedpur in 1983. This is some achievement for Shai Hope.

Jason Holder: Really good game of cricket. Congratulations to Virat Kohli for reaching the 10,000-run mark. Hope is a young talent and he played a magnificent knock. Hetty was upset that he got out in a crucial stage and we had a very good chance and it was very good to see Shai bat till the end. I thought it was around par, and it's very good to see that we had two consistent games in a row. Obviously we could have picked a few more wickets in the middle overs. He is one of those guys who has a lot of variations. Quite effective at that stage of the game and I like the way he handled himself in his maiden game.

Virat Kohli, is the man of the match, for his unbeaten 157

I think Rayudu was very professional. He is someone who we feel is our Number 4. Happy that he has got runs today. I have watched Shai for a while now. He played well against England and against us as well. Hetmyer as well batted so good. Hats off to them.

When the run-rate fell under 6, I thought they were ahead but Kuldeep got us two wickets. In the end, we felt we have got the game. The boundary in the end, Rayudu was couple of inches away from pulling out a win. I think we also did well to sneak in a tie in the end.

Everyone was of the opinion that we need to bat first because it was too hot and humid. You have to embrace whatever comes in your way. We should have got 30-40 extra runs at the end of the innings.

Virat Kohli, India captain: First of all, a great game of cricket. Credit to Windies team for a great fightback. I think the way two teams played, a fair result.

Most Man of the Match awards for Indian captains in international cricket:

Most Man of the Match + Man of the series awards in international cricket:

What a day of cricket it was. Tons of runs were scored but the match ended in a tie. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli reached 10,000-run mark in ODIs as he scored his 37th ODI ton. India still lead the five-match series 1-0 after two matches. That's it from our side for today. We will back with live action of the third ODI at Pune on 27 October. Till then, goodnight!

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the second ODI between India and Windies in Visakhapatnam. While Virat Kohli's men will look to carry on from where they left in Guwahati, Jason Holder-led visitors would be looking for redemption. LIVE action coming your way soon, stay tuned!

Ian Bishop: A very dry looking pitch with no grass. Spinners would get some assistance. Bowlers can't afford to be short here, they will need to full. Team winning the toss would want to chase.

OUT! No big score for Rohit today as he gets out to Roach. A shot, wide of off delivery and Rohit ends up slicing it straight into the hands of Hetmyer at backward point.

OUT! A great review from Nurse and Holder gets them a wicket. A length delivery, hit Dhawan on his pads. At first looked like it was going leg and umpire Gould gave it not out, but replays showed it straightened enough to hit the stumps.

DROPPED! It wasn't an easy catch as Holder was running backwards but he should have done better. Kohli tried to play McCoy straight down the ground but miscued it and scooped the ball in the air but Holder failed to get to the ball, which fell just ahead of him.

FIFTY! After a century in the first ODI, Kohli brings up a fifty here with a single off McCoy. 49th fifty for Kohli.

FIFTY! Rayudu brings up his fifty with a boundary in the fine leg area with a pull. Ninth ODI fifty. He has taken 61 balls to reach to the landmark.

DROPPED! It was a difficult chance. Rayudu played an uppish drive in the mid-wicket region as McCoy dived to his left to take the catch but failed. He seems to have injured his shoulder.

OUT! Tossed up delivery from Nurse and it tempted Rayudu to go for a slog sweep, who missed it as the ball crashed onto the stumps.

Kohli takes a single off Nurse to become the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs.

OUT! First wicket for McCoy in ODI cricket. Slower delivery does the trick for Windies. It was directed well towards off stump and Dhoni was deceived by the pace as the ball went past the gap between bat and pad.

OUT! Back of the length delivery, goes on to hit Pants' pads as he tried to pull it and missed it. He also reviewed it for some reason but he has to leave.

HUNDRED! Century number 37 for Kohli and brings it up with a four on the off-side. Also, his second consecutive century of the series.

It was a batting masterclass from Virat Kohli today as he broke numerous records. His 157 not out helped India to post 321/6 in 50 overs as he crossed 10,000-run mark in ODIs. He's the fastest to do so as he achieved the landmark in 205 innings. Kohli has also got over 1,000 runs to his name in ODIs in 2018.

OUT! Just what India needed. It wasn't short enough to pull but Powell tried that and scooped it directly to the fielder in the deep.

OUT! Kuldeep strikes to remove Hemraj. The change has worked. Wrong 'un, which Hemraj failed to read and the ball hit his stumps.

OUT! Big wicket this. Windies needed Samuels to play a big innings but the variation from Kuldeep was too good for him. Samuel failed to read the googly from the good length and the ball clipped the bail.

FIFTY! Hetmyer follows up the century at Guwahati with a half-century at Vizag. And what a way to bring up the fifty, with a six over deep square leg.

OUT! The bowling change finally pays off. It was a half-tracker leg spin from outside off that Hetmyer tried to pull but mistimes it as it hits the top edge and goes up in the air.

OUT! Wrong 'un from Kuldeep which Powell fails to read and ends up giving a catch to Rohit at first slip.

HUNDRED! Hope takes a double in the fine leg region through a sweep to bring up his second ODI century.

OUT! That's unfortunate but India were waiting for a mistake. Hope plays to cover and takes off for a single as Holder also starts to run, but Hope stops in the middle and Holder was too far from the crease as he tried to get back.

Umesh to Nurse: OUT! Full-toss from Umesh and Nurse tries to play a scoop over third man but it goes straight to Rayudu.

Last ball: Oh my god! Hope has hit a four on the last ball to tie the match. It was full, outside off and Hope slices it to square of the wicket! Rayudu was at wide third man but fails to stop the ball from crossing the rope.

I think Rayudu was very professional. He is someone who we feel is our Number 4. Happy that he has got runs today. I have watched Shai for a while now. He played well against England and against us as well. Hetmyer as well batted so good. Hats off to them.

When the run-rate fell under 6, I thought they were ahead but Kuldeep got us two wickets. In the end, we felt we have got the game. The boundary in the end, Rayudu was couple of inches away from pulling out a win. I think we also did well to sneak in a tie in the end.

Everyone was of the opinion that we need to bat first because it was too hot and humid. You have to embrace whatever comes in your way. We should have got 30-40 extra runs at the end of the innings.

Virat Kohli, India captain: First of all, a great game of cricket. Credit to Windies team for a great fightback. I think the way two teams played, a fair result.

Latest Updates: Last ball: Oh my god! Hope has hit a four on the last ball to tie the match. It was full, outside off and Hope slices it to square of the wicket! Rayudu was at wide third man but fails to stop the ball from crossing the rope.

The second ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview, 2nd ODI: Equipped with a top-order that is riding an unprecedented run of rich form, India are favoured to extend their dominance while West Indies face insurmountable odds to draw parity, in the second One-day International here Wednesday.

It has been a mismatch of gigantic proportions so far and it looks highly unlikely that West Indies would have much of a chance against the well-oiled machine that India seem to be at home.

If captain Virat Kohli adds another 81 runs to his awe-inspiring tally, he will become the fastest man to 10,000 runs in this format, surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

The possibility of this record being broken has added to the excitement of the port city's frenzied fans.

Tendulkar took 259 innings to get there and Kohli has so far batted 204 times.

Notwithstanding the Indian bowlers' profligate display, albeit on a belter, the home team made easy work of what looked like a stiff 323-run target in the series opener, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match rubber.

In Guwahati, India unleashed their batting might as Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma, arguably the two best batsmen in the 50-over game at the moment, smashed big hundreds in quick time.

Finishing the game with eight overs to spare was a statement of sorts, and another blow to the West Indies' morale.

However, despite the convincing margin of victory, India will be better off with a bit of frugality from their bowlers at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium.

Besides, India are unlikely to get enough opportunities to test their middle-order against this West Indies attack, what with the home team's top three batsmen in the mood to plunder runs.

But the lack of enough game-time for their middle-order may not hold India in good stead in the run-up to the World Cup.

As far as the upcoming match is concerned, Kohli knows his team is thin in the bowling department, and West Indies made full use of the weakness, though the visiting team's attack too, was taken to the task under lights.

In the absence of 'death overs specialist' Jasprit Bumrah and the reliable Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Indian seamers were not up to the mark at the Barsapara Stadium.

Also, Ravindra Jadeja did not look threatening in the middle overs and this allowed West Indies batsmen to keep going for their strokes.

After making a fine comeback in ODIs against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, Jadeja has not been able to be as penetrative in the remaining matches.

He leaked runs in the first game of the ongoing series, but considering his all-round abilities, he is expected to get a longer run.

Mohammad Shami was wayward and was taken for plenty of runs -- 81 to be precise -- in his quota of 10 overs. Given the lack of options at his disposal at the moment though, Kohli could continue with the seamer.

Fresh from a 10-wicket outing in the second Test, Umesh Yadav could not replicate his red ball form, conceding too many runs.

More than his bowling figures, what was disturbing was the fact that the speedster lacked direction, something that has troubled him in the past as well.

With less than a year left for the World Cup and the team management eager to form a pool of fast bowlers for the showpiece in England, Umesh is also likely to get an extended run.

India could still ring in a change or two, though.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who was not played in the opening game and which had a bearing on the middle overs, is likely to replace Khaleel Ahmed, who looked out of sorts against the marauding Shimron Hetmyer, who struck a blazing 78-ball 106.

Hetmyer's knock was one of the few positives for the beleaguered visitors, apart from the brisk start provided by Kieran Powell. While the two showed up, West Indies would hope others too, would make substantial contributions in the remainder of the series.

The seasoned Marlon Samuels is part of the squad but he perished quickly in the first match. He would look to make up for his failure, just like India's Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan was in prolific form in India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign and he is expected to fire anytime soon. The last time he batted here, against Sri Lanka in December 2017, Dhawan compiled a match-winning century.

Rishabh Pant, who has already made his presence felt in his brief international career, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, only add to the West Indians' worry.

For West Indies, pace spearhead Kemar Roach is back after missing the Test series due to bereavement in the family, but he could not inspire the team first up.

Roach will get another opportunity on Wednesday, and so will the likes of Devendra Bishoo, and skipper Jason Holder himself.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

With inputs from PTI