India vs West Indies, Highlights, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam, full cricket score: Match ends in a tie as Hope hits last-ball four

Date: Wednesday, 24 October, 2018 22:16 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

West Indies in India 5 ODI Series 2018 2nd ODI Match Result India tied with West Indies

321/6
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.42
Fours
28
Sixes
6
Extras
8
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) not out 157 129 13 4
Mohammed Shami not out 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jason Holder 6 0 50 0
Kemar Roach 10 0 67 1
321/7
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.42
Fours
27
Sixes
11
Extras
6
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shai Hope (W) not out 123 134 10 3
Kemar Roach not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 10 0 59 1
Umesh Yadav 10 0 78 1

  • What a day of cricket it was. Tons of runs were scored but the match ended in a tie. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli reached 10,000-run mark in ODIs as he scored his 37th ODI ton. India still lead the five-match series 1-0 after two matches. That's it from our side for today. We will back with live action of the third ODI at Pune on 27 October. Till then, goodnight! 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most Man of the Match + Man of the series awards in international cricket:

    95 - Sachin Tendulkar 
    71 - Sanath Jayasuriya, Jacques Kallis
    60 - VIRAT KOHLI*
    59 - Kumar Sangakkara
    59 - Ricky Ponting

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most Man of the Match awards for Indian captains in international cricket:

    18 - VIRAT KOHLI*
    17 - MS Dhoni
    14 - Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly 

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli, India captain: First of all, a great game of cricket. Credit to Windies team for a great fightback. I think the way two teams played, a fair result. 

    Everyone was of the opinion that we need to bat first because it was too hot and humid. You have to embrace whatever comes in your way. We should have got 30-40 extra runs at the end of the innings. 

    When the run-rate fell under 6, I thought they were ahead but Kuldeep got us two wickets. In the end, we felt we have got the game. The boundary in the end, Rayudu was couple of inches away from pulling out a win. I think we also did well to sneak in a tie in the end. 

    I think Rayudu was very professional. He is someone who we feel is our Number 4. Happy that he has got runs today. I have watched Shai for a while now. He played well against England and against us as well. Hetmyer as well batted so good. Hats off to them. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli, is the man of the match, for his unbeaten 157

    Full Scorecard

  • Jason Holder: Really good game of cricket. Congratulations to Virat Kohli for reaching the 10,000-run mark. Hope is a young talent and he played a magnificent knock. Hetty was upset that he got out in a crucial stage and we had a very good chance and it was very good to see Shai bat till the end. I thought it was around par, and it's very good to see that we had two consistent games in a row. Obviously we could have picked a few more wickets in the middle overs. He is one of those guys who has a lot of variations. Quite effective at that stage of the game and I like the way he handled himself in his maiden game.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest individual scores in tied ODIs:

    158 - Andrew Strauss v India, Bangalore, 2008
    157* - VIRAT KOHLI v Windies, Vizag, 2018*
    139 - Jamie How v England, Napier, 2008

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Conceding 70-plus runs in most ODIs:

    17 - Lasith Malinga
    12 - UMESH YADAV*
    11 - Adil Rashid
    10 - James Anderson/Nuwan Kulasekara

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    The last Windies No 3 batsman to score a century against India was Viv Richards. He did it in Jamshedpur in 1983. This is some achievement for Shai Hope. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    What a game, what a finish! A tie is perhaps the ideal result here. No team deserved to lose. Though Windies should have won this. They needed 22 in the last three overs. But following the run-out of Holder, India made a strong comeback. However, in the end Hope saved the day for the visitors. This kind of performance is bound to inject a lot of confidence in the Windies dressing room.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Players involved in most tied ODIs:

    6 - MS Dhoni*
    6 - Aamer Sohail 
    6 - Inzamam-ul-Haq
    6 - Wasim Akram

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Teams involved in most tied ODIs:

    10 - Windies*
    9 - Australia, India*
    8 - England, Pakistan
    7 - Zimbabwe 

    Full Scorecard

  • India vs Windies, 2nd ODI ends in a tie!

    Last ball: Oh my god! Hope has hit a four on the last ball to tie the match. It was full, outside off and Hope slices it to square of the wicket! Rayudu was at wide third man but fails to stop the ball from crossing the rope.

    Full Scorecard

  • Umesh to Hope: Full delivery and Hope plays it to mid-wicket to collect a double. 5 needed from 1 ball.

    Full Scorecard

  • Roach comes out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • Umesh to Nurse: OUT! Full-toss from Umesh and Nurse tries to play a scoop over third man but it goes straight to Rayudu. 

    Nurse c Rayudu b U Yadav 5(7)

    Full Scorecard

  • Umesh to Nurse: Plays to long-on and takes a quick double. Windies need 7 in 3 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • Umesh to Nurse: Full delivery hits the leg of Nurse and deflects to boundary at third man. 9 from 4 required.

    Full Scorecard

  • Umesh to Hope: Full delivery which hits the inside edge and rolls onto the pitch but Windies take a quick single. Windies need 13 in 5 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • Umesh into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 49 overs,West Indies 308/6 ( Shai Hope (W) 116 , Ashley Nurse 3)

    Six runs from the over. It all now boils down to the final over. Windies need 14 in 6 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,West Indies 302/6 ( Shai Hope (W) 112 , Ashley Nurse 1)

    Brilliant over from Chahal. Just two conceded and Holder's run out has now made things interesting. 20 needed from 12 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashley Nurse comes out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! That's unfortunate but India were waiting for a mistake. Hope plays to cover and takes off for a single as Holder also starts to run, but Hope stops in the middle and Holder was too far from the crease as he tried to get back.

    Holder run out (Rayudu/Chahal) 12(23)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,West Indies 300/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 111 , Jason Holder (C) 12)

    Umesh was lucky to concede just five runs in this over as Hope missed out on two full deliveries on the off, but made up for it with a four on the leg side on another full-toss.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Poor delivery from Umesh, flicked for boundary through fine leg area. It was full, drifting onto Hope's pads and he just pushes it on leg side to beat Kuldeep at shot fine.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Shai Hope has shown his class, maturity and temperament tonight. The 24-year old Barbados cricketer has paced his innings beautifully to keep his team in the hunt against all the odds. But in order to stamp his authority, Hope has to finish this game.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    The last Windies No.3 batsman to score a century against India was Viv Richards. He did it in Jamshedpur in 1983.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,West Indies 295/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 106 , Jason Holder (C) 12)

    Another good over for Windies. No boundaries but they collect nine more through rotations of strike. 27 needed from 24 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • HUNDRED! Hope takes a double in the fine leg region through a sweep to bring up his second ODI century.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,West Indies 286/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 98 , Jason Holder (C) 11)

    Nine important runs from the over. Hope is inching towards his century, he needs two more. Windies need 36 from last five overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! What a beautiful shot. A length delivery, on the off and Hope just drives it over mid-off for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    India scored 321 runs while batting first twice (v Pakistan, Mohali, 2007 and v Sri Lanka, The Oval, 2017) before today and they lost both the game. 

    Who will break the stand between Hope and Holder for India?

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Update from BCCI: Rishabh Pant has been assessed and has no serious injury. He has some lacerations to his fingers of both hands and his left shoulder. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,West Indies 277/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 91 , Jason Holder (C) 9)

    Bit like a game of cat and mouse. Kuldeep tossed it up to Holder, who tried to tonk him but mistimed his shot. The bowler tried the same against Hope, who hit him for a six. Eight runs from the over. 45 needed from 36.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Tossed up delivery by Kuldeep which Hope slams over the mid-wicket region. Just what they needed. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,West Indies 269/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 84 , Jason Holder (C) 8)

    Excellent over from Shami as leaks just two runs. Disciplined effort as he opted for fuller length to keep the batsmen quiet. The required rate has now jumped over 7.5. Windies need 53 from 42 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • Shami comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,West Indies 267/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 82 , Jason Holder (C) 8)

    With 61 needed from 9 overs, Kohli has turned to Chahal, who concedes six runs including a single on each delivery.

    Full Scorecard

  • Chahal comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,West Indies 261/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 79 , Jason Holder (C) 5)

    Another tight over as Hope and Holder collect a single each. Jadeja's quota is over for today. He finishes off with match figures of 49/0.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    It is absolutely crucial for Windies to play out Kuldeep without any further damage. The wicket of Powell couldn't have come at a better time. It can open the floodgates. Hope is the man for them from here. For India, going into the last 10 overs of the match, there are five overs of spin left and it holds the key. An interesting phase of play coming up. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,West Indies 259/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 78 , Jason Holder (C) 4)

    Two runs from the over. Last 10 overs left. 63 from 60 needed now for Windies to win.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,West Indies 257/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 77 , Jason Holder (C) 3)

    Jadeja gets though his over in a jiffy with Holder taking a single on the last ball towards long-on.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,West Indies 256/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 77 , Jason Holder (C) 2)

    Another crucial wicket for India as Kuldeep gets rid of Powell. Half of Windies batsmen are now back in the pavilion. They need 66 more to win from 72 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • Jason Holder comes out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Wrong 'un from Kuldeep which Powell fails to read and ends up giving a catch to Rohit at first slip.

    Powell c Rohit b Kuldeep 18(18) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,West Indies 251/4 ( Shai Hope (W) 75 , Rovman Powell 17)

    Jadeja is back into attack and goes through his over quickly, conceding two runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,West Indies 249/4 ( Shai Hope (W) 74 , Rovman Powell 16)

    Another big over for Windies as they add 10 runs to his tally. India need some wickets quickly as Powell has started to play his shots. 

    Full Scorecard
Latest Updates: Last ball: Oh my god! Hope has hit a four on the last ball to tie the match. It was full, outside off and Hope slices it to square of the wicket! Rayudu was at wide third man but fails to stop the ball from crossing the rope.

The second ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview, 2nd ODI: Equipped with a top-order that is riding an unprecedented run of rich form, India are favoured to extend their dominance while West Indies face insurmountable odds to draw parity, in the second One-day International here Wednesday.

It has been a mismatch of gigantic proportions so far and it looks highly unlikely that West Indies would have much of a chance against the well-oiled machine that India seem to be at home.

If captain Virat Kohli adds another 81 runs to his awe-inspiring tally, he will become the fastest man to 10,000 runs in this format, surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

The possibility of this record being broken has added to the excitement of the port city's frenzied fans.

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies captain Jason Holder. AFP

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies captain Jason Holder. AFP

Tendulkar took 259 innings to get there and Kohli has so far batted 204 times.

Notwithstanding the Indian bowlers' profligate display, albeit on a belter, the home team made easy work of what looked like a stiff 323-run target in the series opener, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match rubber.

In Guwahati, India unleashed their batting might as Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma, arguably the two best batsmen in the 50-over game at the moment, smashed big hundreds in quick time.

Finishing the game with eight overs to spare was a statement of sorts, and another blow to the West Indies' morale.

However, despite the convincing margin of victory, India will be better off with a bit of frugality from their bowlers at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium.

Besides, India are unlikely to get enough opportunities to test their middle-order against this West Indies attack, what with the home team's top three batsmen in the mood to plunder runs.

But the lack of enough game-time for their middle-order may not hold India in good stead in the run-up to the World Cup.

As far as the upcoming match is concerned, Kohli knows his team is thin in the bowling department, and West Indies made full use of the weakness, though the visiting team's attack too, was taken to the task under lights.

In the absence of 'death overs specialist' Jasprit Bumrah and the reliable Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Indian seamers were not up to the mark at the Barsapara Stadium.

Also, Ravindra Jadeja did not look threatening in the middle overs and this allowed West Indies batsmen to keep going for their strokes.

After making a fine comeback in ODIs against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, Jadeja has not been able to be as penetrative in the remaining matches.

He leaked runs in the first game of the ongoing series, but considering his all-round abilities, he is expected to get a longer run.

Mohammad Shami was wayward and was taken for plenty of runs -- 81 to be precise -- in his quota of 10 overs. Given the lack of options at his disposal at the moment though, Kohli could continue with the seamer.

Fresh from a 10-wicket outing in the second Test, Umesh Yadav could not replicate his red ball form, conceding too many runs.

More than his bowling figures, what was disturbing was the fact that the speedster lacked direction, something that has troubled him in the past as well.

With less than a year left for the World Cup and the team management eager to form a pool of fast bowlers for the showpiece in England, Umesh is also likely to get an extended run.

India could still ring in a change or two, though.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who was not played in the opening game and which had a bearing on the middle overs, is likely to replace Khaleel Ahmed, who looked out of sorts against the marauding Shimron Hetmyer, who struck a blazing 78-ball 106.

Hetmyer's knock was one of the few positives for the beleaguered visitors, apart from the brisk start provided by Kieran Powell. While the two showed up, West Indies would hope others too, would make substantial contributions in the remainder of the series.

The seasoned Marlon Samuels is part of the squad but he perished quickly in the first match. He would look to make up for his failure, just like India's Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan was in prolific form in India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign and he is expected to fire anytime soon. The last time he batted here, against Sri Lanka in December 2017, Dhawan compiled a match-winning century.

Rishabh Pant, who has already made his presence felt in his brief international career, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, only add to the West Indians' worry.

For West Indies, pace spearhead Kemar Roach is back after missing the Test series due to bereavement in the family, but he could not inspire the team first up.

Roach will get another opportunity on Wednesday, and so will the likes of Devendra Bishoo, and skipper Jason Holder himself.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018

Tags : #2nd ODI #Cricket Score #IND vs WI #India vs West Indies #India vs West Indies 2018 #live cricket score #Live score #Virat Kohli



