Ajinkya Rahane wins the Player of the Match award for his knocks of 81 and 102!



Rahane: Feels really special, getting this hundred after 29 or 30 innings. We really needed a partnership going, and the partnership between me and Rahul was really crucial. Before this I played county games, and I thought that really helped me. I would like to dedicate this hundred to all those who backed me in those one or two years. First day of the game, the wicket was really damp, and West Indies bowled really well. We knew if we stayed there, runs would come automatically. Same in the second innings. We needed one good partnership. Plan was to just bat, bat and bat.