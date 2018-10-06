OUT! Kuldeep celebrates his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket and he gets the prized wicket of Kieran Powell, the only West Indian batsmen, who put up a fine show before being dismissed. The ball was on the middle and off stump, spinning away, just gripped the surface and Powell strecthed forward and pushed at it. Hits slightly high on the bat and the ball pops up to Prthivi Shaw at silly point. Agony for Powell, who played extremely well, falling short of his century, but joy for Kuldeep. K Powell c Prithvi Shaw b Kuldeep Yadav 83(93)

However, it was a really impressive knock by Powell. He showed his teammates, how to deal with this Indian bowling attack. The left-hander showcased the ideal game, which is required for these conditions. A few years back he represented Sri Lanka's Tamil Union Cricket & Athletic Club in their First-Class league. Perhaps that's where he had improved his game against the spinners. Meanwhile, here it was quite unfortunate that Powell did not get a hundred.

Maiden five-wicket haul for Kuldeep. Powell goes and it seems the end is near for the Windies.

After 36 overs,West Indies 155/6 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 4 , Keemo Paul 4) Boundary from different batsmen on either side of the wicket in Kuldeep's over. India well on course to wrap this up early. Paul gets off the mark with a sweep to mid wicket boundary.

After 37 overs,West Indies 157/6 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 6 , Keemo Paul 4) Some extra bounce for Jadeja off the last ball had Dowrich poking. Only two runs off the first ball that was tucked fine.

SIX! Kuldeep gives the ball a lot of air and Paul lines up to club it for a six over long-on.

FOUR! Kuldeep again tosses the ball and this time it is Dowrich, who decides to play the big stroke. Cries of 'catttcchh' from Pant, but was well over the mid on fielder.

Spinners with a 5-wicket haul in each of the format in international cricket:

After 38 overs,West Indies 168/6 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 10 , Keemo Paul 11) Kuldeep would barely mind the fact that he is being tonked around for a couple of big shots as he would be well aware that a mishit is around the corner. Eleven runs off the over.

After 39 overs,West Indies 172/6 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 10 , Keemo Paul 15) Couple of optimistic shouts – first for a catch at first slip that came off the pads and then slightly louder appeal for a caught behind – against Dowrich which is once again turned down by Nigel Llong.

After 40 overs,West Indies 172/6 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 10 , Keemo Paul 15) Kuldeep has bowled a maiden. Only his second off the 14 overs he has bowled. Dowrich stays compact to defend the ball cautiously.

OUT! Only a matter of time! Keemo Paul was never going to hang around. After defending three deliveries from Jadeja, just when he was given some flight, he went for it. Mistimes a big shot and ends up giving Umesh Yadav catching practice at long on

FOUR! Bishoo now drills the ball down the ground to get off the mark in style. Was little too full from Jadeja giving Bishoo the opportunity to get to pitch and drive it past mid off

After 41 overs,West Indies 176/7 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 10 , Devendra Bishoo 4) Ashwin is brought back into the attack just before tea. Starts off his new spell well giving away just a single.

After 42 overs,West Indies 177/7 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 11 , Devendra Bishoo 4) Bishoo likes playing the sweep and he plays it to good effect against the ball turning into him. This might well be the penultimate over of the session. Dowrich collects a couple to fine leg. West Indies reach their first innings total.

FOUR! Ashwin misses his line and angles it down the leg side which Bishoo sweeps it around the corner. There is no fielder behind square on the leg side for a boundary.

OUT! Ashwin did slip another one down the legside and there was no stopping Bishoo from playing the sweep, he missed it but he might have got some bat on it. Rishabh Pant behind the wickets was extremely confident, umpire Gould not so much. India review and do it successfully as the snicko shows there was spike as the ball seemed to have brush the gloves. Ashwin has two and that is exactly how many wickets India need to win the first of the two match Test series. Devendra Bishoo c Pant b Ashwin 9(12)

Tea, Day 3 That's the end of the second session of play on Day 3. Nothing has changed as India continue their march towards a dominating win. Yes West Indies scored 150 runs in the afternoon session, but they have lost seven wickets in the process. All wickets falling to spin with Kuldeep bagging his maiden five wicket haul. Powell played fine knock for his 83. India just two wickets away. Join us for the final session of play where the Indian victory is simply inevitable.

Jadeja begins the proceedings in the tea session. Starts with a maiden

Ashwin has been hit for four. India should look to wrap things up quickly here. Let's see how long this tail hangs in there.

Jadeja quickly ends his over, as usual. Bowls wicket to wicket. Not giving any room whatsoever.

Ashwin turning big here. Lewis comes forward for a defensive shot. Ashwin tries a carron ball to fox the batsman. Lewis manages to stay there. Just 1 from the over.

OUT! Jadeja gets Lewis, traps him in front of the stumps. Windies 9 down now.. India one wicket away from win. Sherman Lewis lbw b Jadeja 4(15)

Jadeja has picked the 9th wicket for India, trapped Lewis with a quicker one, the ball speed was 96kph. India one wicket away from win.

DROPPED! Easy chance there for Shaw at short leg as Dowrich could not read the ball and it went straight to Shaw who made a mess of it.

Ashwin is toying with the tail here. The match could have been over in the last over itself had that catch been taken. Not too long though as every ball seems to be the last ball of the match from now on.

FOUR! Jadeja fires it in and Gabriel goes big over the long on boundary for a maximum.

OUT! Gabriel tries to go big again over the long on but does not connect well, is caught by Kuldeep standing there and India WIN by an innings and 272 runs. Gabriel c Kuldeep Yadav b Jadeja 4(5)

India register a big win. This Test will be remembered for Kuldeep's first five-wicket haul and not to forget, Shaw's impressive debut. Plenty of contenders for the Man of the Match here too. Let's see who bags the prize.

India go 1-0 up in the two-match Test series An embarrassing defeat for Windies. They are a young side without the experience campaigners like Jason Holder and Kemar Roach and they have paid the price for this.

Game, set and match for India. It has been a thoroughly professional performance by the home team. The batting was exceptional, led by Shaw, Kohli, Jadeja and Pujara. And their efforts were backed up by some accurate bowling in both innings. The Windies batsmen haven't been allowed to get away. All five Indian bowlers have ticked the right boxes.

India's last four victories at home against West Indies in Tests:

Most wins for Indian captains at home in Tests:

Kuldeep Yadav: In first innings, I was little but fuller. In second innings, I bowled as per the batsman. Kookabura is good to grip. Ravi sir was saying try to bowl from round the wicket and take advantage of the cracks. I will take little bit of time in red-ball cricket to get going but happy with my effort.

Ashwin: Playing with different balls makes a difference. Kookabura is my favourite ball. Dukes as well. I knew in second innings they were going to fight a bit.

This was India's 100th win at home in Tests - fourth team to achieve the feat after Australia, England and South Africa.

Kraigg Brathwaite, Windies captain : No doubt about that, not the best of the starts. Credit to India. They showed us how to bat. Quite disappointed as a batting unit we didn't click. Wanted to get two or three big partnerships would hold us very well.Not sure about Jason Holder's fitness for the next Test.

It was difficult for players to not have water for 40-45 minutes because of the new rule but glad to see that boys did well. I hope the rules changes keeping in mind the conditions.

The way Umesh and Shami bowl was good to see. Shami got us two breakthroughs. Spinners did the job from there. We just wanted to give them break in between that is why we went in with an extra bowler in these hot conditions.

Delighted for Shaw and Jadeja. Outstanding to see him bat so well and dominate at this level. He is of different quality and that is why he has been pushed to this level. It is very exciting. Jaddu will get more and more confidence and great to see him get the three-figure mark.

Kohli, India captain: You cannot compare the two conditions. England was a different challenge. We understand we will dominate in these conditions. We were very clinical in this game. I am sure as a team West Indies will like to rectify their errors. Our approach remains same. We focus on how we need to improve.

Shaw : Great win for the Team. I can't imagine my debut like this, so it has been good. I think whenever you play International cricket there is always a challenge. I was thinking of playing my natural game.

Man of the Match award on debut for India in Tests:

We will meet you again on the same date as mentioned above for live scores and over-by-over updates. Till then, take care and goodbye.

If you are an Indian fan, best result for you but as cricket enthusiasts, not the best of the Tests we have witnessed in a long while. Disheartening to see a Test side like Windies play the way they played. They were no match at all to the World No 1 side. Time for some soul searching for sure for them. They don't have much time to do that. The second and last Test begins on October 12 in Hyderabad. Hopefully, they will return as a better team.

Hundred up for Windies. Good start to the day for them as Paul is looking to sweeep and score. 10 runs off the first over by Kuldeep Yadav.

Fifty-run partnership up between Chase and Paul. They are living dangerously but still hanging around. India have looked a little rusty this morning. Need to check that as soon as possible. 4 from the last over.

OUT! Paul is gone, tried to pull the short delivery which was climbing up and the room was not there to free his arms, did not connect it well and gave a simple catch to Pujara at mid-wicket. K Paul c Pujara b U Yadav 47(49)

FOUR and FIFTY for Chase, another half-volley by Kuldeep, Chase steers it past the non-striker for a boundary. Yet again, a brilliant knock under pressure by the Windies all-rounder

DROPPED! Ashwin tricked Chase with the bounce, unfortunately, Pant was too as he could not collect the rising ball which came taking the edge of the bat.

OUT! Beauty of a delivery by Ashwin, tossed up, pitches it little outside off stump, asks batsman to drive it, Chase reaches for it but the ball comes back in sharply, gets an inside edge and hits the stumps. Roston Chase b Ashwin 53(79)

OUT! Clean Bowled! Typical of Ashwin and too much to ask from debutant Lewis as Ashwin bowled two off-spinners and then bowled a doosra to send the batsman back to the hut. Sherman Lewis b Ashwin 0(3)

DROPPED! Another one from Pant, as he missed the edge, was in the line of the ball but could not judge the deflection as the edge was produced. Bishoo survives.

OUT! Brilliant glove work from Pant after all the blunders he did this morning, leg spinner from Ashwin tricked Gabriel, Pant collected it and disturbed the stumps in a Dhoni-like manner at lightening speed. Windies bowled out for 181. Gabriel st Pant b Ashwin 1(10)

We will be back in a few minutes with West Indies' second innings. They trail by 468 runs.

Windies bowled out. Superb bowling from Ashwin and after all the mistakes, Pant manages a brilliant stumping too. Windies bowled out for 181 and we have learnt that Indians have asked the visitors to follow on.

Alright, so, Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell make their way out in the middle for the second innings. Shami to bowl the first over.

OUT! Brathwaite's gone, sharp catch by Shaw at short leg as Ashwin fires one in, looked like a leg spinner and it bounced, surprising Brathwait who came on the front foot to play it, before he could manage playing it, the ball took the edge and flew to Shaw. Kraigg Brathwaite c Prithvi Shaw b Ashwin 10(30)

Hope and Powell in the middle for Windies. Kuldeep bowled a quiet over. Indians will go back with smile on their faces. Nine more wickets to go and they can pack their bags early for Hyderabad. Can they do it in remaining two sessions? We will find out soon. Lunch will be over in 40 minutes. Go grab a bite and come back.

OUT! Kuldeep Yadav has struck against the run of play. Hope and Powell were playing the spinners well, but slight bit of indecision results in Hope's wicket, was done by the length of the delivery and the big turn of Kuldeep as well. Pitched almost on the fourth/fifth stump on good length, Hope stayed in his crease and because he wasn't forward to negate the turn, the ball breaks into his and is caught right in front. Hope asks his partner if he should review it and Powell rightly denies him. Shai Hope lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 17(34)

FIFTY! Keiran Powell brings up his sixth Test fifty. He has been positive from the outset and continues to do so as he gets to his landmark with a boundary. Will do a world of good to his confidence.

OUT! Hetmyer departs. Silly batting from him. Premeditated a big shot as Kuldeep tossed the ball up in the air. He was eyeing the long on boundary with the ball spinning away, gets a toe end of the outside edge with Rahul diving forward to take the catch at short third man. Hetmyer c Rahul b Kuldeep Yadav 11(11)

OUT! Oh dear! Is this another batting collapse?! Sunil Ambris is out stumped. Completely misread the googly from Kuldeep. Playing for the one coming in, he tries to flick it on the onside, but ends up losing his balance and falls over. Rishabh Pant was unsighted for most part of the delivery's trajectory, but he did extremely well to gather it from shoulder high and whipping the bails. S Ambris st Pant b Kuldeep Yadav 0(3)

OUT! Kuldeep produces a wicket of a full toss. Chase aims to pierce it through the covers but ends up giving a catch to Ashwin at cover. Another partnership broken.

Day 2 report: Indian bowlers rattled the Windies first-innings reply after Ravindra Jadeja smashed his maiden international century as the hosts got a firm grip over the first Test on Friday.

The tourists were tottering at 94 for six at stumps, trailing India by 555 runs in their first innings on day two in Rajkot. Roston Chase, on 27, and Keemo Paul, on 13, were batting at close of play.

But it was the Indian batting that made the world's top side so dominant as they posted their highest total against the Windies after declaring on 649-9 at tea. Skipper Virat Kohli hit a landmark ton, top-scoring with 139.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami then struck early to get the two West Indian openers back in the pavilion for seven runs including stand-in-skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for two.

But Jadeja remained the star of the day after making an unbeaten 100. The left-handed batsman stuck around with the lower-order to demolish a toothless West Indian attack.

"Obviously after nine years of international cricket I am scoring a hundred, so it is a special moment," Jadeja, who made his international debut in 2009 and played his first Test in 2012, said.

"Whenever I reached 70-80 in the past I thought about my hundred, but threw my wicket away. I have made big hundreds in the domestic circuit, so I thought I can get hundreds in the international level too."

Jadeja — playing his 38th Test — also got a wicket after sending back Sunil Ambris, who had scored 114 not out in his side's only tour game last week, for 12.

The all-rounder though had a near-miss moment on the field when he playfully waited to run out Shimron Hetmyer who was scampering back to reach the non-striker's end.

Jadeja though hit the stumps with the batsman well short of the crease but his teasing act tested the nerves of the Indian fielders including Kohli.

"Both batsmen were at the same end, so I thought I could easily hit the stumps. I was just walking at the stumps, and I didn't think he (Hetmyer) will start running," jadeja said with a smile.

"I can't think what would have happened if I hadn't hit the stumps, but then I threw it and luckily it hit the stumps."

- Kohli behind Bradman -

Earlier Kohli became the quickest batsman to reach 24 Test centuries since the great Donald Bradman in the morning session.

Kohli put together 133 runs for the fifth wicket with overnight partner Rishabh Pant, who made a quickfire 92.

Kohli, who started on his overnight score of 72, got to his hundred in his 123rd innings with a boundary off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo. Bradman took just 66 innings to achieve the same feat.

India rammed home the advantage after 18-year-old opener Prithvi Shaw made 134 on day one to become their youngest batsman to score a century on debut.

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Pant brought the morning alive with his attacking cricket as he hit eight fours and four sixes during his 84-ball blitz to flatten Windies.

With inputs from AFP