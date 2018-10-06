First Cricket
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 3 at Rajkot, Full cricket score: India win first Test by an innings and 272 runs; lead series 1-0

Date: Saturday, 06 October, 2018 15:28 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

West Indies in India 2 Test Series 2018 1st Test Match Result India beat West Indies by an innings and 272 runs

649/9
Overs
149.5
R/R
4.34
Fours
64
Sixes
11
Extras
14
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ravindra Jadeja not out 100 132 5 5
Mohammed Shami not out 2 6 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shannon Gabriel 21 1 84 1
Keemo Paul 15 1 61 0
181/10
Overs
48.0
R/R
3.77
Fours
24
Sixes
2
Extras
18
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Devendra Bishoo not out 17 26 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 9 2 22 2
Umesh Yadav 11 3 20 1
196/10
Overs
50.5
R/R
3.88
Fours
21
Sixes
7
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shane Dowrich (W) not out 16 64 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 3 0 11 0
Ravichandran Ashwin 18 2 71 2

  • If you are an Indian fan, best result for you but as cricket enthusiasts, not the best of the Tests we have witnessed in a long while. Disheartening to see a Test side like Windies play the way they played. They were no match at all to the World No 1 side. Time for some soul searching for sure for them. They don't have much time to do that. The second and last Test begins on October 12 in Hyderabad. Hopefully, they will return as a better team. 

    We will meet you again on the same date as mentioned above for live scores and over-by-over updates. Till then, take care and goodbye. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Man of the Match award on debut for India in Tests:

    Pravin Amre, 1992
    RP Singh, 2006
    Ravi Ashwin, 2011
    Shikhar Dhawan, 2013
    Rohit Sharma, 2013
    Prithvi Shaw, 2018*

    Full Scorecard

  • Shaw: Great win for the Team. I can't imagine my debut like this, so it has been good. I think whenever you play International cricket there is always a challenge. I was thinking of playing my natural game.

    Full Scorecard

  • Prithvi Shaw is named Player of the Match

    Full Scorecard

  • Kohli, India captain: You cannot compare the two conditions. England was a different challenge. We understand we will dominate in these conditions. We were very clinical in this game. I am sure as a team West Indies will like to rectify their errors. Our approach remains same. We focus on how we need to improve. 

    Delighted for Shaw and Jadeja. Outstanding to see him bat so well and dominate at this level. He is of different quality and that is why he has been pushed to this level. It is very exciting. Jaddu will get more and more confidence and great to see him get the three-figure mark. 

    The way Umesh and Shami bowl was good to see. Shami got us two breakthroughs. Spinners did the job from there. We just wanted to give them break in between that is why we went in with an extra bowler in these hot conditions. 

    It was difficult for players to not have water for 40-45 minutes because of the new rule but glad to see that boys did well. I hope the rules changes keeping in mind the conditions. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kraigg Brathwaite, Windies captain: No doubt about that, not the best of the starts. Credit to India. They showed us how to bat. Quite disappointed as a batting unit we didn't click. Wanted to get two or three big partnerships would hold us very well.Not sure about Jason Holder's fitness for the next Test.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This was India's 100th win at home in Tests - fourth team to achieve the feat after Australia, England and South Africa.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin: Playing with different balls makes a difference. Kookabura is my favourite ball. Dukes as well. I knew in second innings they were going to fight a bit.  

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep Yadav: In first innings, I was little but fuller. In second innings, I bowled as per the batsman. Kookabura is good to grip. Ravi sir was saying try to bowl from round the wicket and take advantage of the cracks. I will take little bit of time in red-ball cricket to get going but happy with my effort. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most wins for Indian captains at home in Tests:

    21 - MS Dhoni
    14 - VIRAT KOHLI*
    13 - Mohammad Azharuddin 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    India's last four victories at home against West Indies in Tests:

    Inn & 272 runs, Rajkot, 2018
    Inn & 126 runs, Mumbai, 2013
    Inn & 51 runs, Kolkata, 2013
    Inn & 15 runs, Kolkata, 2011

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    Game, set and match for India. It has been a thoroughly professional performance by the home team. The batting was exceptional, led by Shaw, Kohli, Jadeja and Pujara. And their efforts were backed up by some accurate bowling in both innings. The Windies batsmen haven't been allowed to get away. All five Indian bowlers have ticked the right boxes. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Namita Singh, research scholar and journalist

    Biggest innings wins for India in Tests:

    Inn & 272 runs v Windies, Rajkot, 2018
    Inn & 262 runs v Afghanistan, Bangalore, 2018
    Inn & 239 runs v Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2007

    Full Scorecard

  • India go 1-0 up in the two-match Test series

    An embarrassing defeat for Windies. They are a young side without the experience campaigners like Jason Holder and Kemar Roach and they have paid the price for this. 

    India register a big win. This Test will be remembered for Kuldeep's first five-wicket haul and not to forget, Shaw's impressive debut. Plenty of contenders for the Man of the Match here too. Let's see who bags the prize. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Gabriel tries to go big again over the long on but does not connect well, is caught by Kuldeep standing there and India WIN by an innings and 272 runs. Gabriel c Kuldeep Yadav b Jadeja 4(5)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Jadeja fires it in and Gabriel goes big over the long on boundary for a maximum. 

     

    Full Scorecard

  • Jadeja continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 50 overs,West Indies 192/9 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 16 , Shannon Gabriel 0)

    Full Scorecard 

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Easy chance there for Shaw at short leg as Dowrich could not read the ball and it went straight to Shaw who made a mess of it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 49 overs,West Indies 192/9 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 16 , )

    Jadeja has picked the 9th wicket for India, trapped Lewis with a quicker one, the ball speed was 96kph. India one wicket away from win. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Jadeja gets Lewis, traps him in front of the stumps. Windies 9 down now.. India one wicket away from win. Sherman Lewis lbw b Jadeja 4(15) 

    Full Scorecard

  • Jadeja continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,West Indies 191/8 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 15 , Sherman Lewis 4)

    Ashwin turning big here. Lewis comes forward for a defensive shot. Ashwin tries a carron ball to fox the batsman. Lewis manages to stay there. Just 1 from the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,West Indies 190/8 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 14 , Sherman Lewis 4)

    Jadeja quickly ends his over, as usual. Bowls wicket to wicket. Not giving any room whatsoever.

    Full Scorecard

  • Jadeja continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,West Indies 189/8 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 13 , Sherman Lewis 4)

    Ashwin has been hit for four. India should look to wrap things up quickly here. Let's see how long this tail hangs in there.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Sherman Lewis sweeps Ashwin for a boundary to deep mid-wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin bowls from other end

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,West Indies 185/8 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 13 , Sherman Lewis 0)

    Jadeja begins the proceedings in the tea session. Starts with a maiden

    Full Scorecard

  • Jadeja bowls to Dowrich

    Full Scorecard

  • Back from Tea. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Tea, Day 3

    That's the end of the second session of play on Day 3. Nothing has changed as India continue their march towards a dominating win. Yes West Indies scored 150 runs in the afternoon session, but they have lost seven wickets in the process. All wickets falling to spin with Kuldeep bagging his maiden five wicket haul. Powell played fine knock for his 83. India just two wickets away. Join us for the final session of play where the Indian victory is simply inevitable.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Ashwin did slip another one down the legside and there was no stopping Bishoo from playing the sweep, he missed it but he might have got some bat on it. Rishabh Pant behind the wickets was extremely confident, umpire Gould not so much. India review and do it successfully as the snicko shows there was spike as the ball seemed to have brush the gloves. Ashwin has two and that is exactly how many wickets India need to win the first of the two match Test series.

    Devendra Bishoo c Pant b Ashwin 9(12)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Ashwin misses his line and angles it down the leg side which Bishoo sweeps it around the corner. There is no fielder behind square on the leg side for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  Full Scorecard

    Bishoo likes playing the sweep and he plays it to good effect against the ball turning into him. This might well be the penultimate over of the session. Dowrich collects a couple to fine leg. West Indies reach their first innings total.

    Full Scorecard

  Full Scorecard

    Ashwin is brought back into the attack just before tea. Starts off his new spell well giving away just a single.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bishoo now drills the ball down the ground to get off the mark in style. Was little too full from Jadeja giving Bishoo the opportunity to get to pitch and drive it past mid off

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Only a matter of time! Keemo Paul was never going to hang around. After defending three deliveries from Jadeja, just when he was given some flight, he went for it. Mistimes a big shot and ends up giving Umesh Yadav catching practice at long on
     

    K Paul c U Yadav b Jadeja 15(15)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,West Indies 172/6 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 10 , Keemo Paul 15)

    Kuldeep has bowled a maiden. Only his second off the 14 overs he has bowled. Dowrich stays compact to defend the ball cautiously.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,West Indies 172/6 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 10 , Keemo Paul 15)

    Couple of optimistic shouts – first for a catch at first slip that came off the pads and then slightly louder appeal for a caught behind – against Dowrich which is once again turned down by Nigel Llong.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,West Indies 168/6 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 10 , Keemo Paul 11)

    Kuldeep would barely mind the fact that he is being tonked around for a couple of big shots as he would be well aware that a mishit is around the corner. Eleven runs off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Spinners with a 5-wicket haul in each of the format in international cricket:

    Ajantha Mendis 
    Imran Tahir
    Kuldeep Yadav*

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Kuldeep again tosses the ball and this time it is Dowrich, who decides to play the big stroke. Cries of 'catttcchh' from Pant, but was well over the mid on fielder.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Kuldeep gives the ball a lot of air and Paul lines up to club it for a six over long-on.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,West Indies 157/6 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 6 , Keemo Paul 4)

    Some extra bounce for Jadeja off the last ball had Dowrich poking. Only two runs off the first ball that was tucked fine.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,West Indies 155/6 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 4 , Keemo Paul 4)

    Boundary from different batsmen on either side of the wicket in Kuldeep's over. India well on course to wrap this up early. Paul gets off the mark with a sweep to mid wicket boundary.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Five-wicket hauls for chinaman bowlers in Tests in India:

    Paul Adams v India, Kanpur, 1996-97
    Kuldeep Yadav v Windies, Rajkot, 2018*

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    Maiden five-wicket haul for Kuldeep. Powell goes and it seems the end is near for the Windies. 

    However, it was a really impressive knock by Powell. He showed his teammates, how to deal with this Indian bowling attack. The left-hander showcased the ideal game, which is required for these conditions. A few years back he represented Sri Lanka's Tamil Union Cricket & Athletic Club in their First-Class league. Perhaps that's where he had improved his game against the spinners. Meanwhile, here it was quite unfortunate that Powell did not get a hundred.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Kuldeep celebrates his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket and he gets the prized wicket of Kieran Powell, the only West Indian batsmen, who put up a fine show before being dismissed. The ball was on the middle and off stump, spinning away, just gripped the surface and Powell strecthed forward and pushed at it. Hits slightly high on the bat and the ball pops up to Prthivi Shaw at silly point. Agony for Powell, who played extremely well, falling short of his century, but joy for Kuldeep.

     K Powell c Prithvi Shaw b Kuldeep Yadav 83(93)

    Full Scorecard
Latest Updates: India go 1-0 up in the two-match Test series

An embarrassing defeat for Windies. They are a young side without the experience campaigners like Jason Holder and Kemar Roach and they have paid the price for this.

India register a big win. This Test will be remembered for Kuldeep's first five-wicket haul and not to forget, Shaw's impressive debut. Plenty of contenders for the Man of the Match here too. Let's see who bags the prize.

Day 2 report: Indian bowlers rattled the Windies first-innings reply after Ravindra Jadeja smashed his maiden international century as the hosts got a firm grip over the first Test on Friday.

The tourists were tottering at 94 for six at stumps, trailing India by 555 runs in their first innings on day two in Rajkot. Roston Chase, on 27, and Keemo Paul, on 13, were batting at close of play.

But it was the Indian batting that made the world's top side so dominant as they posted their highest total against the Windies after declaring on 649-9 at tea. Skipper Virat Kohli hit a landmark ton, top-scoring with 139.

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies' stand in skipper Kraigg Braithwaite. Agencies

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies' stand in skipper Kraigg Braithwaite. Agencies

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami then struck early to get the two West Indian openers back in the pavilion for seven runs including stand-in-skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for two.

But Jadeja remained the star of the day after making an unbeaten 100. The left-handed batsman stuck around with the lower-order to demolish a toothless West Indian attack.

"Obviously after nine years of international cricket I am scoring a hundred, so it is a special moment," Jadeja, who made his international debut in 2009 and played his first Test in 2012, said.

"Whenever I reached 70-80 in the past I thought about my hundred, but threw my wicket away. I have made big hundreds in the domestic circuit, so I thought I can get hundreds in the international level too."

Jadeja — playing his 38th Test — also got a wicket after sending back Sunil Ambris, who had scored 114 not out in his side's only tour game last week, for 12.

The all-rounder though had a near-miss moment on the field when he playfully waited to run out Shimron Hetmyer who was scampering back to reach the non-striker's end.

Jadeja though hit the stumps with the batsman well short of the crease but his teasing act tested the nerves of the Indian fielders including Kohli.

"Both batsmen were at the same end, so I thought I could easily hit the stumps. I was just walking at the stumps, and I didn't think he (Hetmyer) will start running," jadeja said with a smile.

"I can't think what would have happened if I hadn't hit the stumps, but then I threw it and luckily it hit the stumps."

- Kohli behind Bradman -
Earlier Kohli became the quickest batsman to reach 24 Test centuries since the great Donald Bradman in the morning session.

Kohli put together 133 runs for the fifth wicket with overnight partner Rishabh Pant, who made a quickfire 92.

Kohli, who started on his overnight score of 72, got to his hundred in his 123rd innings with a boundary off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo. Bradman took just 66 innings to achieve the same feat.

India rammed home the advantage after 18-year-old opener Prithvi Shaw made 134 on day one to become their youngest batsman to score a century on debut.

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Pant brought the morning alive with his attacking cricket as he hit eight fours and four sixes during his 84-ball blitz to flatten Windies.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #full cricket scorecard #India #India vs West Indies 2018 #Jason Holder #Kraigg Braithwaite #live cricket score #Live score #Mohammed Shami #Prithvi Shaw #Rajkot #Rishabh Pant #Umesh Yadav #Virat Kohli #Windies



