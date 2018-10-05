After 6 overs,West Indies 12/2 ( Shai Hope 5 , Shimron Hetmyer 4) Yadav maintains tight lines and even finds the edge, but unfortunately the edge evades the fielder. Five runs come off the over.

FOUR! Length on middle and leg stump and Hope likes going down the ground. A crisp on drive to earn four more runs

After 7 overs,West Indies 16/2 ( Shai Hope 9 , Shimron Hetmyer 4) Shami is holding his sides and clearly in some pain. Tries to play with it, only to complete his over with a boundary and walking off the field. Fitness has always been an constant issue for the speedstar.

There hasn't been much bounce for the Indian pacers so far. And both Shami and Umesh have used it to their advantage by bowling straight. To counter this strategy, the Windies batsmen need to play on front-foot as much as possible. Also, rather than going for those expansive drives, here they should concentrate more on playing in the 'V'. And now with Shami out of the field, Kohli has to introduce spin. This will be a real test for these young Windies batters.

After 8 overs,West Indies 19/2 ( Shai Hope 10 , Shimron Hetmyer 6) Ashwin is brought into the attack. Begins with a one on the leg stump that the left-hander is able to clip it for a single. Some sharp turn for Ashwin as he bowls to the right hander. Hope steers it to past short third for a single while Hetmyer takes one off the penultimate delivery.

After 9 overs,West Indies 20/2 ( Shai Hope 10 , Shimron Hetmyer 7) Change of ends for Umesh Yadav. He is contuing from where Shami was bowling. Tidy stuff from Umesh as he mixes it up by firing in a yorker that Hetmyer is able to dig it out. Only one off it.

OUT! Got'em! Only with his eighth ball of the game, Ravi Ashwin strikes. Gem of a delivery that was tossed up just outside off, he gets it to dip on the batsman and Hope hung his bat out thinking he had covered the line, the ball just came in a touch, the exact amount of deviation to clip the off stump. WI in dire straits. Hope gone. S Hope b R Ashwin 10 (22)

FOUR! Flighted outside off and new man Ambris decides to go after it with hard hands. Drills it through covers for a boundary to get off the mark.

FOUR! Was not quite to the pitch off the ball, but is Ambris is able to get enough elevation to clear the infield and drag it to mid wicket boundary

- One of the 12 players with the first career shot in-form of a six in Test cricket - Only batsman to get out hit wicket off the first ball on career Test debut

After 10 overs,West Indies 29/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 8 , Sunil Ambris 8) Strange over this! Ashwin gets one of Windies' mainstay with an absolute beauty but with his side's top order back in the hut with the trail still over 600, Sunil Ambris, fresh from a whirlwind ton against the Board President's XI, comes out and smashes couple of balls to the boundary. Ha!

OUT! Comedy! This is unreal stuff. Just don't see this on a cricket field very often. Hetmyer goes back and pulls it to mid wicket. Sets off for a run and then denies it, while his partner Ambris keeps running. Both the batsmen were at one end. Seeing which Jadeja decides not to throw the delivery and starts jogging from mid wicket. Hetmyer leaves his crease and advances towards the bowler's end and is halfway there before Jadeja realised that the batsman was making his way back. Instead of whipping the bails off, he throws it from few yards and fortunately hits. Hetmyer departs, but the story could have been very different. Hetmyer run out (Jadeja) 10(28)

After 12 overs,West Indies 32/4 ( Sunil Ambris 9 , Roston Chase 0) West Indies keep digging themselves deeper and deeper. Eventful over with the wicket of Hetmyer. Roston Chase is the new man in.

After 13 overs,West Indies 33/4 ( Sunil Ambris 9 , Roston Chase 1) Yadav holding the length back for most part of the over. Ambris doesn't try anything fancy. A hopeful appeal for a leg before from India is denied. Single off the over.

After 14 overs,West Indies 39/4 ( Sunil Ambris 9 , Roston Chase 3) Ashwin gets one to spite off the wicket from outside the off stump. Cuts through Chase and even Pant isn't able to grab it the ball runs for four byes. Chase plays for the turn the next ball, which Ashwin had pushed it straight, gets an outside edge that almost carried to Rahane at first slip, instead Chase earns a couple. Time for drinks.

However, 25-year old St. Lucia cricketer Sunil Ambris is a real talent. At the domestic circuit, he bats at the top-order and known for his attacking approach. Coming into this Test match, he scored a dominating ton in the warm-up game at Vadodara. that too batting at No. 7.

West Indies are going nowhere here. Really disappointed to witness such lack of appreciation from these talented batsmen, who have done well of late at home as well as in their last tour of England. And above everything the run-out of Hetmyer was unacceptable.

After 15 overs,West Indies 40/4 ( Sunil Ambris 10 , Roston Chase 3) Umesh Yadav resumes post the drinks break and sends down another quiet over giving away just a single off the final ball. However, he has issued a warning from umpire Gould for running on the danger area.

FOUR! Chase takes on Ashwin as he slogs it to mid wicket fence for a boundary

After 16 overs,West Indies 49/4 ( Sunil Ambris 12 , Roston Chase 10) Nine runs come of Ashwin's over. First the attacking boundary and then a flick on the onside earns Chase three more runs.

OUT! What a day, Jadeja is having. Comes on to roll his arm with the ball and gets a wicket off the first ball. Rajkot erupts. Ambris was looking to go for the big heave with the ball was turning away it was never a good option. He gets an outside edge to Rahane at first slip. Ambris c Rahane b Jadeja 12(20)

After 17 overs,West Indies 51/5 ( Roston Chase 10 , Shane Dowrich (W) 2) West Indies tick past fifty but with their half-side back in the pavilion. Jadeja strikes in first over and if in case you are marinating record then the trail is below is 600 otherwise the number is of no particular use.

After 18 overs,West Indies 53/5 ( Roston Chase 11 , Shane Dowrich (W) 3) Singles on either side of four dots from Ashwin's over. Dowrich will keep strike with a run off the final ball. India in complete control. Can they be bowled out today?

FOUR! Some width on offer and Dowrich obliges. He cuts Jadeja off the backfoot past point for a boundary.

After 19 overs,West Indies 57/5 ( Roston Chase 11 , Shane Dowrich (W) 7) Dowrich picks a boundary off the final ball of Jadeja's over. We are into the final hour of day's play. Can Windies hold their own for the last hour?

FOUR! Tossed up by Ashwin and Roston Chase smacks it over the bowler's head for a straight boundary. Well-controlled lofted straight drive earns him four more runs.

After 20 overs,West Indies 61/5 ( Roston Chase 15 , Shane Dowrich (W) 7) Chase batting with some sense here. Putting away the bad deliveries and treating the good ones with some maturity. Only the boundary off the over.

After 21 overs,West Indies 61/5 ( Roston Chase 15 , Shane Dowrich (W) 7) Jadeja slips in a quick maiden. Fun to see young Prithvi placed at silly point. Turning, twisting and trying to find some cover as the Windies batsman look to attack.

After 22 overs,West Indies 61/5 ( Roston Chase 15 , Shane Dowrich (W) 7) Kuldeep is brought into the attack for the first time. Chase handles it with comfort as Kuldeep begins with a maiden.

There hasn't been vicious turn for spinners. Still half of the Windies batting is back in the hut already. A lot will depend on this Chase-Dowrich partnership. The wicketkeeper-batsman Dowrich batted well against Ashwin and Jadeja when India toured West Indies back in 2016. But on this track against three quality spinners, it will be a different ball game altogether. There is pressure on Chase as well. It has been 22 innings since he scored his last Test hundred.

Jadeja finds the edge but the ball is away from the slip fielder. Dowrich gets a run to backward point. Chase works it to square leg for another single. End of another tidy over.

FOUR! Chase sees the flight and flicks it over the infield for a boundary. Good thing he played it with the spin.

After 24 overs,West Indies 69/5 ( Roston Chase 21 , Shane Dowrich (W) 9) Six runs off the over with a boundary off the second ball. There are some complains regarding the condition of the ball as umpires check.

After 25 overs,West Indies 74/5 ( Roston Chase 21 , Shane Dowrich (W) 10) Jadeja fires one down the leg side and Pant had no chance to collect it. Single off the final ball will mean Dowrich will take strike for the next over.

OUT! Bowled'em! Dowrich is gone! Kuldeep gets his first wicket, with a big turn into the right hander. Dowrich saw the flight and was lured into the drive with the ball coming in sharply. Dowrich b Kuldeep Yadav 10(35)

After 26 overs,West Indies 77/6 ( Roston Chase 21 , Keemo Paul 3) India are simply stream rolling their opponents here. Keemo Paul comes out to the crease and gets off the mark with a lofted shot over mid on for a couple.

FOUR! Chase picks it off his pads and clips it to mid wicket fence for a boundary off the last ball of the over.

The shot Dowrich played to get out, sums up Windies' batting effort. Complete harakiri. Last time when West Indies played a Test series on Indian soil back in 2013, the two-match series barely lasted five days and if these batsmen continue to bat with such lack of application, we can expect a similar sort of scenario this time as well.

He is batting on 25 at the moment.

After 27 overs,West Indies 82/6 ( Roston Chase 25 , Keemo Paul 3) Shami returns to the bowling crease and he seems to be alright with no real fitness issue as he runs in. Paul does well to defend first few balls before getting to other end via a leg bye before Chase ends the over with a boundary. Two overs left in the day's play.

SIX! Oh that is a meaty hit. Paul steps out and tonks a googly over long on for a huge six

FOUR! Proper tail-ender's slog sweep for a boundary. He isn't holding back against Kuldeep and the bowler shouldn't mind that.

After 28 overs,West Indies 92/6 ( Roston Chase 25 , Keemo Paul 13) Interesting over this with Paul throwing everything he has to milk couple of boundaries. Kuldeep continues to give the ball some air. After the boundaries, he misses a slog sweep with the ball turning away but fortunately he didn't leave his crease.

After 29 overs,West Indies 94/6 ( Roston Chase 27 , Keemo Paul 13) Shami bowls the final over of the day. There is a stifled appeal for leg before against Chase, but the ball was sliding down the leg side. Chase clipped a couple early in the over before seeing out the remaining deliveries before stumps were called.

Stumps, Day 2 Another day that was completed dominated by India as they went on to score nearly 650 runs with Virat Kohli and then Ravindra Jadeja score centuries, the former has this habit of doing it regularly, while it was the first occasion for the latter to score a Test century and no better place to do it than at the home ground. Indian bowlers came out and ran through West Indies' top order with Mohammed Shami removing the openers cheaply. Ashwin got the big wicket of Shai Hope followed by a bizarre run out. Jadeja was in action with the ball as well, picking a wicket of the first ball while Kuldeep was also bagged Dowrich's wicket. Needless to say that India have the game by the scruff of the neck and it shouldn't be a surprise if the match completes on Day 3.

Time for us to bid goodbye. Hope Windies put on a better fight and show tomorrow and in the second innings. More crowds are expected over the weekend, but the gulf between the two teams, would make people rethink. We will back with the LIVE blog from 8:30 am onwards. Do tune in,

FIFTY! Pant l oves getting to a landmark with style, with a big shot and the recently turned 21-year-old, Pant has just done that. Blasting a flick off the front foot over mid wicket boundary to bring up his half-century.

Hundred! Century number 24 in Tests but already feel like he has score 5176 tons. Don't dare ask me why! The Indian captain keeps churning out century day in- day out. Another fantastic innings, well compiled to say the least. He leads the current generation of batsmen with 24 Test tons going past former Australia skipper Steve Smith. Achieves the feat with a boundary to fine leg.

OUT! Pant lives by the sword and well to die by it. Was a tossed up delivery from Pant outside off and he goes for the big hit down the ground. His head falls over and reckon it was the googly that took the outside edge giving point fielder easy catch. Falls eight short of his second Test century. But, it has been an entertaining innings. More to come.

DROPPED! Full and a flighted delivery from Bishoo and Virat Kohli's eyes lit up. He gets beneath the ball and drills it straight at the bowler. Was hit with immense force and despite Bishoo going for the catch is unable to hold on, due to its sheer power. Kohli dropped on 114

FOUR! Driven beautifully through the mid-off and Kohli brings up his 1000 Test runs in 2018

FIFTY-run partnership completed between Jadeja and Kohli for the sixth wicket in 85 balls. Jadeja has contributed 22 runs in this partnership.

OUT! That's the end of Virat Kohli, Virat came early in the shot - a cover drive - and miscues it, ball goes up in the air before Bishoo catches it at mid-on. Kohli c Devendra Bishoo b Sherman Lewis 139(230)

OUT! Ashwin is gone! Spuns big after pitching as Ashwin tries to defend it on back foot, takes the edge, deflects but well caught by keeper Dowrich. Ashwin c Dowrich b Devendra Bishoo 7(15)

OUT! Kuldeep is gone, trapped in front of the stumps, Bishoo came in from round the wicket, the ball turned into te batsman sharply and while he tried defending it on back foot, missed the ball and it hit his pads. Umpire raised the finger straightaway after appeal. Kuldeep Yadav lbw b Devendra Bishoo 12(32)

FOUR and FIFTY for Jadeja, his 10th in Test cricket as he pierces the ball through the gully region for a boundary

FIFTY-run partnership has come up between Jadeja and Umesh in no time, just 32 balls to be specific.

OUT! Wide and short, Umesh tries to clear the long-off boundary, but does not connect well, is held on to the fielder placed there. His short but effective innings comes to an end. U Yadav c Sherman Lewis b Kraigg Brathwaite 22(24)

HUNDRED! Jadeja hits a hundred, finally, takes the single and reaches his first Test hundred. It has come late but glad that he was able to do it. Gutted for Bishoo though, after so much of effort, could not get his fifth wicket.

We will be back soon with West Indies' reply to India's 649.

India declare and Tea is called , as Virat Kohli calls back his two players. They are placed at 649/9. Three hundreds scored in the innings- Shaw, Kohli and Jadeja. Windies in all sorts of trouble here. They will need to bat and bat and bat here, in this heat and mind you, they would already be tired.

BOWLED! Brathwaite is on his way! Beautiful delivery from Mohammed Shami! Comes in a touch after pitching and goes through the gap between bat and pad. Mini-scare for Shami with the front foot, he landed on the line and after having a close look at it, the TV umpire has ruled it a fair delivery. Brathwaite's 50 Test with the bat doesn't go according to plan. Early setback for the visitors K Brathwaite b M Shami 2 (10)

OUT! Shami strikes from the round the stumps. Goes wide of the crease, angles it into Powell's middle stump and the batsman, who was looking to whip it on to the leg side is beaten for pace. The ball skids and crashes into the pads around the knee roll. Umpire Ian Gould reckons it is out and despite the referral the decision remains the same. WI's both the openers are back in the hut. K Powell lbw M Shami 1 (6)

OUT! Got'em! Only with his eighth ball of the game, Ravi Ashwin strikes. Gem of a delivery that was tossed up just outside off, he gets it to dip on the batsman and Hope hung his bat out thinking he had covered the line, the ball just came in a touch, the exact amount of deviation to clip the off stump. WI in dire straits. Hope gone. S Hope b R Ashwin 10 (22)

OUT! Comedy! This is unreal stuff. Just don't see this on a cricket field very often. Hetmyer goes back and pulls it to mid wicket. Sets off for a run and then denies it, while his partner Ambris keeps running. Both the batsmen were at one end. Seeing which Jadeja decides not to throw the delivery and starts jogging from mid wicket. Hetmyer leaves his crease and advances towards the bowler's end and is halfway there before Jadeja realised that the batsman was making his way back. Instead of whipping the bails off, he throws it from few yards and fortunately hits. Hetmyer departs, but the story could have been very different. Hetmyer run out (Jadeja) 10(28)

OUT! What a day, Jadeja is having. Comes on to roll his arm with the ball and gets a wicket off the first ball. Rajkot erupts. Ambris was looking to go for the big heave with the ball was turning away it was never a good option. He gets an outside edge to Rahane at first slip. Ambris c Rahane b Jadeja 12(20)

OUT! Bowled'em! Dowrich is gone! Kuldeep gets his first wicket, with a big turn into the right hander. Dowrich saw the flight and was lured into the drive with the ball coming in sharply. Dowrich b Kuldeep Yadav 10(35)

Stumps, Day 2 Another day that was completed dominated by India as they went on to score nearly 650 runs with Virat Kohli and then Ravindra Jadeja score centuries, the former has this habit of doing it regularly, while it was the first occasion for the latter to score a Test century and no better place to do it than at the home ground. Indian bowlers came out and ran through West Indies' top order with Mohammed Shami removing the openers cheaply. Ashwin got the big wicket of Shai Hope followed by a bizarre run out. Jadeja was in action with the ball as well, picking a wicket of the first ball while Kuldeep was also bagged Dowrich's wicket. Needless to say that India have the game by the scruff of the neck and it shouldn't be a surprise if the match completes on Day 3.

Latest Updates: Stumps, Day 2

Another day that was completed dominated by India as they went on to score nearly 650 runs with Virat Kohli and then Ravindra Jadeja score centuries, the former has this habit of doing it regularly, while it was the first occasion for the latter to score a Test century and no better place to do it than at the home ground. Indian bowlers came out and ran through West Indies' top order with Mohammed Shami removing the openers cheaply. Ashwin got the big wicket of Shai Hope followed by a bizarre run out. Jadeja was in action with the ball as well, picking a wicket of the first ball while Kuldeep was also bagged Dowrich's wicket. Needless to say that India have the game by the scruff of the neck and it shouldn't be a surprise if the match completes on Day 3.

Day 1 report: India dominated the proceedings on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies as the hosts posted 364/4 at stumps, thanks to a brilliant show by opener Prithvi Shaw, here on Thursday.

Rishabh Pant (17) and skipper Virat Kohli (72) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

Winning the toss and opting to bat on a batting-friendly track, India got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Lokesh Rahul with just three runs on the board but went on to finish the first session at 133/1.

Debutant opener Prithvi and Cheteshwar Pujara's half-centuries helped India recover from the early blow.

Rahul was gone for a golden duck when Caribbean pacer Shannon Gabriel trapped the Indian opener in front of the wickets.

Shaw and Pujara, who came one down, however, maintained their calm and punished the bad deliveries to complete half-centuries.

At the end of the first session, Shaw was unbeaten on 75 and Pujara was on 56 as they posted 130 runs in 25 overs.

In the second session, Shaw (134) slammed a brilliant ton as he became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut as India posted 232/3.

Shaw, at 18 years and 329 days, reached the historic three-figure mark off just 99 balls at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Shaw is also the second youngest Indian ever to score a Test century after Sachin Tendulkar who cracked a ton at 17 years and 107 days in 1990 vs England in Manchester. His innings was laced with 15 boundaries.

Pujara scored a good looking 86 in his own backyard, but missed out on a hundred.

Kohli was all smiles when young Shaw raised his bat after reaching the milestone. Subsequently, Shaw offered an easy return catch to leggie Devendra Bishoo trying to play against the turn.

Shaw and Pujara added 206 runs for the second wicket as the tourists were sent on a leatherhunt for large parts of the second session.

Shaw's innings was studded with 19 fours while Pujara hit 14 boundaries before poking at a length ball half-heartedly to be taken by wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich off pacer Sherman Lewis, who bagged his first Test scalp.

The last session saw India maintain a good run rate with Kohli and Rahane (41) stitching a 105-run partnership and helping India get past the 300-run mark.

But at 337 in 84 overs, Roston Chase dismissed Rahane. Rahane played 92 balls and slammed five boundaries.

Brief scores: India 364/4(Prithvi Shaw 134, Cheteshwar Pujara 86, Shannon Gabriel 1/66) against West Indies on Day 1.

With inputs from IANS