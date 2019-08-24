The day's play will endure in the memory of the West Indies players' for it showed how they can lay their brilliant starts to utter and complete waste. Ishant Sharma deserves the praise for his five-wicket haul on a pitch where the batsmen were able to play their shots without much trouble.

India are in a commanding position, still leading by 108 runs. Jason Holder will hope to breach the 200 run mark to gain that psychological boost and gnaw at the Indian lead, bring it below 100 before the home side take to the field again.

The pitch has held up pretty well over the course of the day's play and the third day also promises to be riveting. And we'll see you then when play resumes tomorrow evening (IST). Until then, it's goodbye from us. Thank you for tuning in to firstpost.com. Have a good night!