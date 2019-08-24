-
liveSL144/6 (66.0 ovr) R/R : 2.18NZYet to BatStumps
-
liveAUS171/6 (57.0 ovr) R/R : 3.00ENG67/10 (27.5 ovr) R/R : 2.44Stumps
-
liveWI189/8 (59.0 ovr) R/R : 3.20IND297/10 (96.4 ovr) R/R : 3.08Stumps
-
liveIR163/2 (68.0 ovr) R/R : 2.40IBYet to BatStumps
-
upcomingWIIND
venueSabina Park, Kingston, JamaicaAug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBANWTHAW
venueKampong, UtrechtAug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSINWMALW
venueIndian Association Ground, SingaporeAug 28th, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBPSL
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 25th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
upcomingMWHT
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 25th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBPBB
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 26th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
resultsBT203/3 (17.0 ovr) R/R: 11.94SL133/10 (16.3 ovr) R/R: 8.16Ballari Tuskers beat Shivamogga Lions by 70 runs (VJD method)
-
resultsBB110/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.50BP115/2 (11.5 ovr) R/R: 10.00Belagavi Panthers beat Bengaluru Blasters by 8 wickets
-
resultsBB119/7 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 6.26HT125/7 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 6.58Hubli Tigers beat Bijapur Bulls by 3 wickets (VJD method)
-
resultsBB93/8 (16.0 ovr) R/R: 5.81BT55/5 (8.2 ovr) R/R: 6.71Bengaluru Blasters beat Ballari Tuskers by 1 run (VJD method)
-
resultsTHAW68/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.40BANW69/4 (19.3 ovr) R/R: 3.58Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 6 wickets
-
resultsBOT85/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.25NAM86/2 (11.1 ovr) R/R: 7.75Namibia beat Botswana by 8 wickets
-
resultsUSA141/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.05BER142/6 (18.5 ovr) R/R: 7.68Bermuda beat USA by 4 wickets
-
resultsCAY91/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.55CAN95/2 (12.1 ovr) R/R: 7.85Canada beat Cayman Islands by 8 wickets
-
resultsNAM174/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.70BOT96/10 (18.1 ovr) R/R: 5.30Namibia beat Botswana by 78 runs
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 2 at Antigua, Full Cricket Score: Ishant's five-for restricts hosts to 189/8 at stumps
Date: Saturday, 24 August, 2019 03:41 IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Stumps
This over 59.0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 10 (20)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
- 0 (2)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 42 (13)
- M X 2
- W X 5
- 36 (15)
- M X 4
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
10 ( 3.0 ) R/R: 3.33
Jason Holder 10(16)
Miguel Cummins 0(2)
|
179/8 (56 over)
Kemar Roach 0 (3) SR: S.R (0.00)
c Virat Kohli b Ishant Sharma
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
02:51 (IST)
OUT!
The ball pitches short of a length, at the middle stump and straightens thereon, Hope plays as it draws on his body, splits him up, takes the edge and Pant lunges forward to pocket the dipping ball safely. Hope perishes for a well made 24.
-
23:39 (IST)
OUT!
Jadeja does it again. Rushes the batsman with a speedy delivery, Brooks edging the ball onto the keeper Pant's thigh, lobbing it up for an easy catch for Rahane. That's teamwork!
-
23:26 (IST)
OUT!
Brathwaite drives a fullish delivery and Sharma grabs onto it even as he almost falls over in his follow-through. It helps that he has lost the long hair and can sight the ball!
-
22:37 (IST)
OUT!
Full and fast, John Campbell was not anticipating this. The ball caught the inside of his bat and rattled the stumps. It's proven to be a great bowling change to bring Mohammad Shami for Bumrah.
-
21:20 (IST)
OUT!
Jadeja pulls but the rising delivery from Jason Holder which draws the edge off his bat. Shai Hope pockets it safely. Lunch is called.
-
20:50 (IST)
OUT!
Just when we were getting ready for some fireworks. Mohammad Shami not looking to hold his guns before lunch. Pushes at one but fails to send it past the bowler. Roston Chase takes the catch off his own bowling.
-
20:33 (IST)
FIFTY PARTNERSHIP!
The Indian dressing room rises to its feet, lauding the effort on display here. Kudos to Ishant Sharma for sticking it out and batting strong here.
-
19:11 (IST)
WICKET: Pant edges a good-length delivery to slips. Just when it seemed like he had gotten his eye in after playing a couple of cover drives for a couple of runs each this over
-
18:31 (IST)
Must be agonising being KL Rahul. He sees out the new ball with pure grit and then, gets out nicking one which was straying down his leg side. Nevertheless, his partnership with Ajinkya Rahane is what saved the blushes for the Indian team. Rahane himself has now gone 17 Tests, 28 innings without a hundred as he fell on 81 yesterday. But the importance of his innings can't be understated. Read more on the Indian Vice Captain's innings here
The day's play will endure in the memory of the West Indies players' for it showed how they can lay their brilliant starts to utter and complete waste. Ishant Sharma deserves the praise for his five-wicket haul on a pitch where the batsmen were able to play their shots without much trouble.
India are in a commanding position, still leading by 108 runs. Jason Holder will hope to breach the 200 run mark to gain that psychological boost and gnaw at the Indian lead, bring it below 100 before the home side take to the field again.
The pitch has held up pretty well over the course of the day's play and the third day also promises to be riveting. And we'll see you then when play resumes tomorrow evening (IST). Until then, it's goodbye from us. Thank you for tuning in to firstpost.com. Have a good night!
Great day's work for India. First Jadeja took them to 297 and then Ishant fired them to what seems like a healthy lead. Started off a tad expensive but then brought back the control and rhythm he is well known for, Ishant deserved this fiver completely. India's Test attack is up and running again, so this is a great start to the season as compared to how the batsmen fared on day one.
West Indies meanwhile are down in the dumps after a poor start. It's been a tough wicket to bat on so far, and it doesn't seem to be getting better. India in total control after day 2.
After 59 overs,West Indies 189/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 10 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Virat Kohli brings Jasprit Bumrah for the last over of the day. Holder plays it out even as Virat Kohli changed his fields frantically. West Indies still trail by a 108 runs. The West Indies need to introspect at their approach which lay their positive starts to waste. Not a single batsman has crossed fifty for them this innings. Roston Chase came closest with his 48.
After 58 overs,West Indies 189/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 10 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Jason Holder realises that the time is now to strike those lusty blows. He looks to pull one over the midwicket but misreads the length and skies it to deep backward point where Vihari can't hold on.
After 57 overs,West Indies 186/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 7 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Jason Holder isn’t looking to keep the strike to himself for the fag end of the day’s play which begs the question: Why not? He’s the only decent batter left. They need him there, to play for time or runs to get any closer to the Indian first-innings score.
After 56 overs,West Indies 179/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 0 , )
West Indies are coming off the seams, literally. It's the cross-seamed deliveries which have accounted for a couple of wickets for Sharma alone.
Two in a day for Ishant Sharma. This time lower than the previous one and Hetmyer walks back. Fitness again into view because he is late in the spell as well. And just as I type this, fiver... for Ishant. Welcome return to Test cricket for the lanky speedster. India all over West Indies now and those 297 runs they got seem to be enough to force a victory.
OUT!
The cross-seam reaps rich dividends for Sharma who makes his five-wicket haul. Kemar Roach goes for a duck, pushing at a full-pitched delivery but is slow to bring his bat. The ball takes the edge and Kohli is alert at second slip, pockets it easily. West Indies are falling apart here.
OUT!
Hetmyer perishes for a well made 35. A fuller delivery and he pushes at it. Maybe it was just a tad bit slower than the usual pace from Sharma who brings his tall fram down just in time to claim another caught and bowled.
FOUR!
Hetmyer guides a delivery at outside off from Sharma down to the third man. He doesn't flash hard but opens the face of the bat.
After 55 overs,West Indies 175/6 ( Shimron Hetmyer 31 , Jason Holder (C) 0)
Jason Holder negotiates well against Mohammed Shami who doesn’t stray from his line and length.
After 54 overs,West Indies 174/6 ( Shimron Hetmyer 30 , )
Ishant Sharma is back in the attack since it may be easier for him to grip the wet ball. Half an over later, he comes around the wicket. Lots being tried here by Virat Kohli and Co before close of play. It all works and India are drawing blood before stumps.
OUT!
The ball pitches short of a length, at the middle stump and straightens thereon, Hope plays as it draws on his body, splits him up, takes the edge and Pant lunges forward to pocket the dipping ball safely. Hope perishes for a well made 24.
That time of the day when the ball goes soft. Dampness on the field from that rain shower didn't really help either. Logical that Vihari is bowling in tandem with Vihari. Windies not really getting away at the moment, so it will give a nice breather to the pacers.
After 53 overs,West Indies 173/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 24 , Shimron Hetmyer 29)
Virat Kohli is unhappy with the ball in use. It seems to have gathered some dampness and the towels are out. It’s particularly hard for the finger spinners when the ball gets wet.
After 52 overs,West Indies 171/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 23 , Shimron Hetmyer 25)
Rishabh Pant tells Vihari to bowl in the same areas. He does so, rushes through his rather simple motion to bowl one full-length. The ball takes the inside edge and skittles past the leg stump, down fine leg but Ishant Sharma pulls off a nice save at the boundary and keeps it to three runs.
After 51 overs,West Indies 166/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 21 , Shimron Hetmyer 25)
Both these batsmen (Hope and Hetmyer) have notched up twenty-plus scores now. It’s a good partnership and they are rotating the strike well. Will this be short-lived too?
After 50 overs,West Indies 162/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 19 , Shimron Hetmyer 23)
Hanuma Vihari completes a tidy over and there's spin from both ends now with Jadeja manning the other.
A cover comes off
Ahh, the fleeting sense of safety dissipates for the West Indies. The big cover comes off the square. Guess there is some truth in weather forecasts. They said it was going to be a passing shower. That escalated in double-quick time.
We are waiting for more updates.
Play has been interrupted due to rain.
Hanuma Vihari came on to bowl a few off-cutters but couldn't finish his over. West Indies will relish this interruption and won't mind coming to bat only tomorrow if today's remaining play is washed out. It's pretty much survival mode for them from here on.
After 49 overs,West Indies 160/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 18 , Shimron Hetmyer 22)
West Indies are trail by 137 still but it's not within their reach. There are some quality batsmen left in this lineup.
FOUR!
Hetmyer comes down the wicket to take the ball where it's pitched. He lofts it over mid-off for four, pushing the team's score to 158.
After 48 overs,West Indies 154/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 17 , Shimron Hetmyer 17)
The West Indies have some solid batsmen down the order. Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer are to be followed by their captain Jason Holder and you have to wonder if these through can pull off a heist here, as they did against England last year. Or maybe we are just getting too ahead of ourselves. Can't help it though. They are looking good. Hope rarely lets up on the fuller deliveries.
After 47 overs,West Indies 145/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 10 , Shimron Hetmyer 15)
Jadeja doesn't drop the ball short, keeping it either at length or pitching it full, prompting the batsman to play at it.
Chase certainly has stood out from his teammates this evening
Chase looked the most comfortable of all WI batsmen by some distance. Couple of balls keep low in the previous over, looks rattled for the first time and gets out next over.#WIvIND #WIvsIND— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) August 23, 2019
After 46 overs,West Indies 142/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 10 , Shimron Hetmyer 12)
Bumrah is heating up, drawing edges at will. Hetmyer edged a couple deliveries which fell short of the slip cordon before playing a hook shot and looking good doing so.
FOUR!
Same delivery, same result, except, the awkward bounce helps the ball wade through the slip cordon for four.
After 45 overs,West Indies 137/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 10 , Shimron Hetmyer 7)
Ishant Sharma doesn’t offer much as the West Indies batsmen scurry across for a single off the final ball before drinks are called.
After 44 overs,West Indies 136/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 10 , Shimron Hetmyer 6)
The West Indies batsmen have looked good for their short sojourns at the crease. It's the shot selection which has proved to be the cause of their undoing. Against India, those half-chances won't go waste and they'll have to realise that.
Almost thought that Shami would deliver the wicket given how he was bowling. But it is the bowling change that worked and Ishant snapped up the wicket India wanted. Chase gone. India have another inroad into the West Indies' line-up and now they will be looking to go for the kill.
After 43 overs,West Indies 131/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 10 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)
You have to feel for Chase. He did all the hard work without looking uncertain or in harm’s way for the course of his innings. The one chance where he’s not in control, he’s fallen prey to a well-orchestrated plan from the Indians. He falls two runs short of his half-century and West Indies, yet again, are faced with the task of building a partnership.
OUT!
The plan has worked. The bowling change has worked. Ishant Sharma kept to the body, drawing out the flick off the hips from Chase who was caught by Rahul at square leg.
After 42 overs,West Indies 130/4 ( Roston Chase 48 , Shai Hope (W) 10)
For the first time in his innings, Chase has seemed uncomfortable for a couple of deliveries. Shami's line and length draws the uncertainty from Chase who'll count himself lucky after the inside edge which ran to fine leg.
Shami gets one to keep straight, the ball skids past the batsman Roston Chase, falling short of the keeper whose fingernails take the blow.
FOUR!
Chase plays yet another drive, on the up but slotted well past the fielders on the on side.
Surprising that Jadeja's economy is on the higher side today. Almost 3.7/over at one stage. Roston Chase digging deep at this moment and he has been West Indies' best Test batsman over the last couple years, arguably at least. Taking runs off Jadeja means they are slowly plugging the gap to India's total, albeit much more needs to be done. Almost feels like India are searching for Chase's wicket.
After 41 overs,West Indies 125/4 ( Roston Chase 43 , Shai Hope (W) 10)
There's not much room for a slow-over rate when Jadeja is bowling at one end. He doesn't let the batsman or the bowler on the other end breathe easy for even a while.
After 40 overs,West Indies 120/4 ( Roston Chase 40 , Shai Hope (W) 8)
West Indies need this partnership to stick. Both these batsmen have looked good thus far.
After 39 overs,West Indies 115/4 ( Roston Chase 39 , Shai Hope (W) 4)
West Indies need some 'Hope' here to pull off this 'Chase' of India's first innings total.
After 38 overs,West Indies 108/4 ( Roston Chase 33 , Shai Hope (W) 3)
Shami doesn’t afford much room to the batsmen, the lone run coming from a push off the back foot by Chase.
After 37 overs,West Indies 107/4 ( Roston Chase 32 , Shai Hope (W) 3)
Chase collects a single off the first ball. Jadeja nearly clips the top of the stumps after breaching Hope's defence with an arm ball of the second delivery. Just one off the over.
After 36 overs,West Indies 106/4 ( Roston Chase 31 , Shai Hope (W) 3)
Another tidy over from Bumrah, with Chase and Hope collecting a single each. Hope, meanwhile, is batting on 3, having faced 20 deliveries so far.
After 35 overs,West Indies 104/4 ( Roston Chase 30 , Shai Hope (W) 2)
Jadeja is aiming to bowl in the rough and gets some bounce and turn which augurs well for him. One of his deliveries takes off after the bounce, rising up sharply even as Chase looks for a cut shot but pulls back in time.
After 35 overs,West Indies 104/4 ( Roston Chase 30 , Shai Hope (W) 2)
Jadeja is aiming to bowl in the rough and gets some bounce and turn which augurs well for him. One of his deliveries takes off after the bounce, rising up sharply even as Chase looks for a cut shot but pulls back in time.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Antigua Latest Updates: Virat Kohli brings Jasprit Bumrah for the last over of the day. Holder plays it out even as Virat Kohli changed his fields frantically. West Indies still trail by a 108 runs. The West Indies need to introspect at their approach which lay their positive starts to waste. Not a single batsman has crossed fifty for them this innings. Roston Chase came closest with his 48.
Day 2, report: Ajinkya Rahane made 81 as India advanced to 203 for the loss of six wickets at stumps on a rain-affected opening day of the first test against West Indies in North Sound, Antigua on Thursday.
Rahane, without a test century in two years, fell short of the mark again when he was bowled by paceman Shannon Gabriel, via an inside edge.
His innings helped India steady the ship after they had been reduced to 25 for three on a day when West Indies won the toss and sent the visitors in to bat.
Captain Virat Kohli was among the India top order to fall cheaply. He made only nine before being caught in the gully, again off Gabriel, who finished the day with figures of 2-49.
Gabriel complemented fellow opening bowler Kemar Roach, who picked up 3-34, including two early breakthroughs when he had both Mayank Agarwal (five) and Cheteshwar Pujara (two) caught behind.
Only 68.5 overs were bowled due to intermittent rain.
The two-test series is part of the inaugural World Test Championship.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (wk), Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: