OH NO! Well, the rain Gods have made their appearance once again, just when Rahane was looking in good touch with Vihari. The covers have come on, and early tea has been taken. Earlier, Rahul was dismissed for 44 thanks to a fuller-length down the leg-side from Roston Chase , and the former just gifted the ball to keeper Shai Hope in what was a very lucky dismissal.

That was the only wicket to fall in the session, though, and Rahane will be key for India if they are to register a huge total.

Stay tuned and don't go anywhere, because we will keep you updated with everything relating to the match's resumption.