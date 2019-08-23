-
liveSL85/2 (36.3 ovr) R/R : 2.34NZYet to BatStumps
-
liveAUS179/10 (52.1 ovr) R/R : 3.44ENGYet to BatStumps
-
liveIND203/6 (68.5 ovr) R/R : 2.96WIYet to BatStumps
-
upcomingWIIND
venueSabina Park, Kingston, JamaicaAug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingNEDWBANW
venueKampong, UtrechtAug 23rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
-
upcomingBANWTHAW
venueKampong, UtrechtAug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingIRIB
venueKSCA Cricket Ground, AlurAug 23rd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingBPBB
venueM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, BengaluruAug 23rd, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLBT
venueM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, BengaluruAug 23rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
resultsBB119/7 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 6.26HT125/7 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 6.58Hubli Tigers beat Bijapur Bulls by 3 wickets (VJD method)
-
resultsBB93/8 (16.0 ovr) R/R: 5.81BT55/5 (8.2 ovr) R/R: 6.71Bengaluru Blasters beat Ballari Tuskers by 1 run (VJD method)
-
resultsBP180/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.00HT181/5 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 9.28Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 5 wickets
-
resultsMW140/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.00BB144/2 (14.4 ovr) R/R: 10.00Bijapur Bulls beat Mysuru Warriors by 8 wickets
-
resultsTHAW133/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.65NEDW40/9 (12.0 ovr) R/R: 3.33Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 93 runs
-
resultsSCOW126/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.30IREW130/1 (13.1 ovr) R/R: 9.92Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
-
resultsUSA141/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.05BER142/6 (18.5 ovr) R/R: 7.68Bermuda beat USA by 4 wickets
-
resultsCAY91/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.55CAN95/2 (12.1 ovr) R/R: 7.85Canada beat Cayman Islands by 8 wickets
-
resultsNAM174/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.70BOT96/10 (18.1 ovr) R/R: 5.30Namibia beat Botswana by 78 runs
-
resultsUSA144/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.20CAN145/6 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 7.59Canada beat USA by 4 wickets
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 1 at Antigua, Full Cricket Score: Heavy rain forces early stumps with India at 203-6
Date: Friday, 23 August, 2019 02:52 IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Stumps
This over 68.5
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 20 (41)
- 4s X 4
- 6s X 0
- 3 (28)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 34 (17)
- M X 6
- W X 3
- 49 (15)
- M X 3
- W X 2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
14 ( 9.1 ) R/R: 1.52
Rishabh Pant 11(27)
Ravindra Jadeja 3(28)
|
189/6 (59.4 over)
Ajinkya Rahane 81 (163) SR: S.R (49.69)
b Shannon Gabriel
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
02:10 (IST)
Rain halts play for the second time in the day
After 68.5 overs,India 203/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 20 , Ravindra Jadeja 3)
Tricky time for Pant and Jadeja to survive. There is a lot of movement around the fence. So much so that the groundsmen have ran onto the ground much to umpire's disliking as only one ball was remaining in Chase's over. Umpire Kettleborough sends them back but the rain has started to come down heavily and now the players are going off (LOL). Proper scenes at the ground. So that leaves us with one ball short of the 69th over before the play is halted by another rain break.
-
01:34 (IST)
NOT OUT! Loud shout for a leg before appeal against Ravindra Jadeja. Looked like it was hitting in line and the umpire has raised his finger...BUT Jadeja asks for referral immediately, he seems to have got some bat there, he believes. The ball was slanted into Jadeja by Roach from round the stumps and there were no problems with the pitching but replays reveal there is big inside edge onto the pads. Decision has to be reversed, Jadeja to continue.
-
01:27 (IST)
OUT! Oh dear... the wait for another Test ton prolongs for Rahane. How often have we seen this? Rahane finding a way to get out after looking in supreme control?
Gabriel bowls the heavy ball outside off, holding it back of length outside off that does dart back in a touch and the movement does Rahane in. He was looking to ride the bounce and push it on the offside ends his playing it ontoo his leg stump. Once again a very solid knock but a tame end.
Rahane b Gabriel 81(163)
-
01:00 (IST)
OUT! Roach strikes! Another magnificent delivery from Roach, right in the corridor of uncertainty outside off stump. Vihari is caught no man's land, neither too forward nor back. He is stuck in his crease, the line forces him to play at it which he only edges it behind. The ball does dip on its way to wicket-keeper Shai Hope, who does well to dive forward and catch it cleanly. After a little check from the umpires, Vihari carries on his walk to his pavilion. What a time by Roach to pick a wicket for West Indies.
Hanuma Vihari c Shai Hope b Roach 32(56)
-
23:47 (IST)
OH NO! Well, the rain Gods have made their appearance once again, just when Rahane was looking in good touch with Vihari. The covers have come on, and early tea has been taken. Earlier, Rahul was dismissed for 44 thanks to a fuller-length down the leg-side from Roston Chase , and the former just gifted the ball to keeper Shai Hope in what was a very lucky dismissal.
That was the only wicket to fall in the session, though, and Rahane will be key for India if they are to register a huge total.
Stay tuned and don't go anywhere, because we will keep you updated with everything relating to the match's resumption.
-
22:52 (IST)
WICKET! Chase delivers this through the leg-side, the ball makes contact with Rahul's bat and goes straight to the hands of keeper Shai Hope. Such a costly wicket this one. Rahul c Shai Hope b Roston Chase 44
-
20:03 (IST)
OUT! Now Kohli is on his way! Gabriel has the big wicket. It was a short delivery outside off and Kohli thought of riding the bounce, he is on his toes with a horizontal bat, trying to keep it down but the ball keeps rising and Kohli is only able to tamely push it towards gully, where debutant Shamrah Brooks takes it safely.
Kohli c Shamarh Brooks b Gabriel 9(12)
-
19:43 (IST)
OUT! Kemar Roach is on fire! Pujara gone! No need for a referral this time around. Roach with another excellent delivery. Very similar delivery that got Agarwal edging, directed into the batsmen and that gets it to hold the line just a bit and Pujara has a feel for the ball. Fishes outside the off stump, gets a tickle to Shai Hope and the hosts have struck twice in an over.
Pujara c Shai Hope b Roach 2(4)
-
19:41 (IST)
OUT! Huge appeal. Was there an edge? Did it come off the pad? Umpire is unmoved. Jason Holder reviews. Another disciplined delivery in the channel just outside off stump from Kemar Roach, forcing Agarwal to play at it. There looks like an edge. The UltraEdge confirms it. There is a clear spike as the ball goes past the edge and the hosts have an early breakthrough. Agarwal heads back to the pavilion. Windies rejoice.
Agarwal c Shai Hope b Roach 5(13)
-
19:00 (IST)
Toss: Heads calls Virat and it is a tail. West Indies win toss and Jason Holder elects to field.
-
18:59 (IST)
Pitch report: Quite warm out here. Some cloud and there is strong North easterly wind blowing from east to west. There is layer of grass on length which will cause a lot of extra bounce as it happened during the England series. Some variable bounce that will trouble the batsmen. There is also some moisture on this surface. Pace dominates on this surface and the team batting first needs to be very watchful, spin might not play a big role reckons Darren Ganga in his pitch report.
Time for us to say goodbye, but do join us for the second day's play where we are likely to have an early start to make up for the lost time on the first day. Look forward to your company tomorrow. Until then its sayonara
Ah, damp squib! The prospect of that intriguing final hour is blunted by rain in Antigua. Hard to pin-point a certain winner from Day 1 of the first Test, but West Indies ought to be the happier of the two sides considering Virat Kohli said India were looking to bat first. As I stated earlier, the fate of this contest could hinge on the length of the Pant-Jadeja association. They click and take India to 300, it's advantage India; the partnership breaks early on Day 2 and the tail subsides, it's advantage West Indies. The 11.1 overs before the new ball comes in could be tantalising, especially if this duo decides to cash in - assuming they last. Fun times ahead, rain go away!
That's it! Rain has the final say as the stumps are called for the opening day by the Umpires. Great day at work for the West Indies, right from winning the toss to picking up early wickets and then regularly striking it to ensure they hold a firm grip on the match. Kemar Roach was the pick of the bowlers with three crucial wickets, well supported by fellow paceman Shannon Gabriel. Ajinkya Rahane stitched important partnerships with KL Rahul and then Hanuma Vihari and as he compiled a solid knock of 81 before chopping Gabriel's delivery onto his stumps. Pant and Jadeja will have their work cut out for the second day.
The covers are taken off with the rain relenting after a passing shower. The umpires have gathered and are discussing the possibilty of any further play. Yikes! The rain is back on and so does the groundsmen coming running in with the covers towards the pitch. That might hamper the proceedings big time, there is no official word yet but it seems it might be slightly difficult to resume play.
Rain halts play for the second time in the day
After 68.5 overs,India 203/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 20 , Ravindra Jadeja 3)
Tricky time for Pant and Jadeja to survive. There is a lot of movement around the fence. So much so that the groundsmen have ran onto the ground much to umpire's disliking as only one ball was remaining in Chase's over. Umpire Kettleborough sends them back but the rain has started to come down heavily and now the players are going off (LOL). Proper scenes at the ground. So that leaves us with one ball short of the 69th over before the play is halted by another rain break.
After 68 overs,India 203/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 20 , Ravindra Jadeja 3)
Holder lines up his second consecutive overs. Ian Bishop on air says "inclement weather is imminent" and reckons we have couple of minutes before another stoppage in play.
After 67 overs,India 203/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 20 , Ravindra Jadeja 3)
Tight over from Roston Chase. Hasn't been many by the off-spinner today. Just a single from the over. Wind just starting to pick up pace at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium.
Could be a match-defining final hour's play on the opening day at Antigua. If Pant and Jadeja can curb their flashy instincts (which they have done so far) and India get to stumps without any further dents, they can dream about 300 tomorrow. If any one of them go - and with a looming second new ball - the hosts might not take long to deal with the tail, and if India are to score under 250, West Indies will have certainly won the day.
After 66 overs,India 202/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 20 , Ravindra Jadeja 2)
Holder with a sharp lifter that takes off from short of a length on middle stump which whizzes past Pant's gloves who was chasing the line of the ball. Pant carefully plays out a maiden. Still some time before the second new ball - 14 overs to go.
After 65 overs,India 202/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 20 , Ravindra Jadeja 2)
Pant moves to 20 with the help of his fourth boundary. The four brought up the 200 for India. Couple of singles on either side of the boundary with Jadeja seeing out the second half of Chase's over.
FOUR! Tossed up and way outside off from Chase – exactly the place where not to bowl to Rishabh Pant. Smashes it over cover for a boundary
After 64 overs,India 196/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 15 , Ravindra Jadeja 1)
Jason Holder comes back on to bowl. Pant knows now is time to cash in, having seen off the bowling of Roach and Gabriel. With a couple of off drives, Pant adds six more runs via a four and brace to his name. India approach the 200-run mark. Drinks taken.
FOUR! A little too full outside off and Pant has an affinity for width. He presses forward and drives it gloriously in the cover gap for a boundary
After 63 overs,India 190/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 9 , Ravindra Jadeja 1)
Roach deliveries a maiden now. Jadeja and Pant doing the right thing by seeing the two strike bowlers out as they recognise they are approaching the end of their spell. Jadeja plays out this one without much ado.
After 62 overs,India 190/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 9 , Ravindra Jadeja 1)
Pant edges it short of slip cordon off the first ball of Gabriel's over. There was a big shout for a leg before appeal but replays show it was pitched outside leg. A maiden for Gabriel.
After 61 overs,India 190/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 9 , Ravindra Jadeja 1)
Roach continues to asks challenging questions to Jadeja in the over. He follows his tried and tested method of holding the line outside off for five deliveries in the over before slipping the one that goes on with the angle. Jadeja is saved courtesy DRS that showed he had an inside edge before the ball came in contact with the pads. Maiden.
NOT OUT! Loud shout for a leg before appeal against Ravindra Jadeja. Looked like it was hitting in line and the umpire has raised his finger...BUT Jadeja asks for referral immediately, he seems to have got some bat there, he believes. The ball was slanted into Jadeja by Roach from round the stumps and there were no problems with the pitching but replays reveal there is big inside edge onto the pads. Decision has to be reversed, Jadeja to continue.
After 60 overs,India 190/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 9 , Ravindra Jadeja 1)
Kudos to Holder for persisting with Gabriel, who snaffles a big wicket in the form of a very well-set Rahane. The wicket has given West Indies the upper-hand as of now. Rahane must get his stars checked, he has done well in several Test innings but the hundred has remain elusive. Rahane's wicket brings Ravindra Jadeja to the middle, who is off the mark with a single.
The wait for Ajinkya Rahane's tenth Test hundred goes on - for Rahane, and the world. Yes, Gabriel extracted a little more bounce from that delivery than expected, but Rahane will look back at the replays from the dressing room and know that he lost a century to a lazy stroke. Not the first time that's happened in this now two-year long ton drought. Pant and Jadeja in, and they've got to expect a trial by pace. WI can smell blood here; one more wicket, and they're into the tail.
OUT! Oh dear... the wait for another Test ton prolongs for Rahane. How often have we seen this? Rahane finding a way to get out after looking in supreme control?
Gabriel bowls the heavy ball outside off, holding it back of length outside off that does dart back in a touch and the movement does Rahane in. He was looking to ride the bounce and push it on the offside ends his playing it ontoo his leg stump. Once again a very solid knock but a tame end.
Rahane b Gabriel 81(163)
After 59 overs,India 189/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 81 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9)
Roach tries to target the stumps with a full delivery on the middle stump after couple of deliveries outside off, Rahane has looked in supreme control, methodically clips the ball off his legs behind square on the leg side for a brace. Rahane also ends the over with a quick single to covers.
After 58 overs,India 186/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 78 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9)
Pant with a very good looking shot through the offside in Gabriel's over for a boundary. The four prompts to a change in the angle for Gabriel, who switches back to over the wicket. Tries the bouncer to finish the over and Pant has no problems in ducking under it.
FOUR! Gabriel gets the line wrong on this back of a length delivery outside off, Pant transfers the weight back and slices it through point for a boundary.
After 57 overs,India 182/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 78 , Rishabh Pant (W) 5)
Roach steams in to bowl his 14th over of the day in the 57th over of the match. Rahane expertly works a back of length delivery behind point for one. Roach keeps it outside off stump to Pant, who is at the moment happy to leave the ball but the bowler angles one into Pant's middle stump with the Indian wicket-keeper able to get forward and tap it towards mid on for a single to end the over.
After 56 overs,India 180/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 77 , Rishabh Pant (W) 4)
Rahane tucks a short ball aimed at his ribcage towards long leg for one that brings Pant on strike. Gabriel held the length back for the most part of the over, getting one to lift and swerve as well. Pant felt for it as well, but avoided to withdraw in time. Puts away a full toss to start his innings with a boundary.
FOUR! Full-toss from Gabriel on the middle and the leg stump, he was perhaps aiming for the yorker ends up bowling it a little too full, and Pant is able to flick with nice piece of timing through mid wicket to earn his first runs of his innings.
After 55 overs,India 175/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 76 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0)
Kemar Roach continues to bowl his heart out and he is rewarded in the form of his third victim of the day. Like he dismissed Agarwal and Pujara, he has Vihari out edging to the wicket-keeper. Decent knock from Vihari, who stitched a vital partnership with Rahane but the game has opened up once again. Has Vihari done enough to keep Rohit Sharma in the wings? He will obviously have another innings to make his case. Rishabh Pant walks out to the middle. Roach switches to change the angle and operates round the stumps for the final ball of the over to the left-hander, who shoulders arms to a ball outside off stump. Successful over for West Indies.
...AAAAAND he's gone! Call it the curse of the couch.
Kemar Roach does the job for WI again, just as Rahane and Vihari were clawing India ahead post tea. The partnership might have been snapped abruptly, but it could yet prove to be a crucial one - 82 runs in 20.3 overs, coming as it did after India were four-down before getting to 100.
The big question now, though - which Rishabh Pant are we going to see?
OUT! Roach strikes! Another magnificent delivery from Roach, right in the corridor of uncertainty outside off stump. Vihari is caught no man's land, neither too forward nor back. He is stuck in his crease, the line forces him to play at it which he only edges it behind. The ball does dip on its way to wicket-keeper Shai Hope, who does well to dive forward and catch it cleanly. After a little check from the umpires, Vihari carries on his walk to his pavilion. What a time by Roach to pick a wicket for West Indies.
Hanuma Vihari c Shai Hope b Roach 32(56)
After 54 overs,India 174/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 75 , Hanuma Vihari 32)
Shannon Gabriel is called back into the attack. Wow! Some significant movement inwards after the ball is pitched wide on length outside off stump. Vihari is beaten on the inside edge and with the ball rearing sharply, wicket-keeper Shai Hope isn't able to grab it neatly. Vihari changes the end with a bye. Gabriel does trouble Rahane before he solidly taps it to sweeper cover for a single off the final ball.
Hanuma Vihari's slowly but surely worked himself into the middle after entering at a precarious moment in the game. A few thick edges going to the boundary, but he's looked assured, while also keeping the scorecard ticking.
Some may have questioned his selection over Rohit Sharma with a bare glance at his numbers, but put that down to public memory being both short-lived and lacking in empathy: Vihari was asked to open, right out of the blue, at the MCG in a Test that would pave the way to a historic series win - the scoreboard will say eight off 66 balls, but an Indian opening pair lasted 18.5 overs for the first time in a decade, and that played no small part in what followed.
There has to be an added value to the guys who take one for the team, and now is the time for Vihari to kick on to bigger things, knowing that no spot in the Indian middle-order after number four is a lock-in.
After 53 overs,India 172/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 74 , Hanuma Vihari 32)
Roach returns to the attack. He ends the over with a fantastic riposte after he was cut for a boundary by Rahane off the penultimate ball. He gives a little death stare to Rahane as well. The partnership between Vihari and Rahane has already added 79 runs for the fifth wicket.
FOUR! Plenty of width offered by Roach and Rahane latches on it. Goes back in his crease and cuts it square, wide of the man at point for a solid boundary
After 52 overs,India 168/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 70 , Hanuma Vihari 32)
With just a shimmy across, Rahane whips a ball on off stump to long on with Jason Holder from short mid on giving a big chase and just managing to keep the ball inside the field of play. Three runs for Rahane. Vihari is able to collect a boundary to mid on as India continue to gain control of their innings.
FOUR! Overpitched from Cummins on middle and leg stump. Vihari punches down the ground, ball scurries past mid on for a boundary.
After 51 overs,India 161/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 67 , Hanuma Vihari 28)
Runs coming in boundaries for the visitors. Rahane begins the over with a boundary to deep extra cover before changing the ends with Vihari off the next ball. Vihari will retain strike for the next over with a single off the final ball of Chase's over.
FOUR! Chase drops wide and short, Rahane is quick on the back foot. Packs some power in drive and the sweeper cover does manage to get a foot to the ball but aren't able to stop it from going to the fence.
After 50 overs,India 154/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 61 , Hanuma Vihari 27)
India race past the 150-run mark with Vihari collecting couple of fortuitous boundaries to third man fence. Cummins might be feeling hard done after couple of terrific deliveries in the over.
FOUR! Vihari rides his luck once again. This time it was rash shot, very uncharacterstic from Vihari, a slash that went through the gap between first slip and keeper. It was out of anyone's reach in terms of its height as well. Four lucky runs for Vihari.
FOUR! Cummins draws an outside edge from Vihari. He almost squared him up with a good length delivery on off stump, fortunately the ball went along the ground and past the second slip to third man fence.
After 49 overs,India 146/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 61 , Hanuma Vihari 19)
Chase with couple of really poor deliveries in the over, which Rahane is able to send it to fence before he had worked it for a couple past mid on. The 50-run stand also came up between the two. Six runs came from it.
FOUR! That's a loose delivery down the leg side from Chase and Rahane hops on his backfoot to pull the ball past short fine leg fielder.
After 48 overs,India 140/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 55 , Hanuma Vihari 19)
Vihari and Rahane resume play for the final session after a rain delay. Miguel Cummins set to complete his over from the second session. Vihari works away single to fine leg before Rahane pulls for two and then drives past mid on for three. Six runs from the over.
Is an Ajinkya Rahane century on the way?
Rahul looked good for more. A nothing ball got his wicket. Rahane’s also got a reprieve....hope he ends the two year Test Ton drought today. 🤞 #WIvIND— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 22, 2019
OH NO! Well, the rain Gods have made their appearance once again, just when Rahane was looking in good touch with Vihari. The covers have come on, and early tea has been taken. Earlier, Rahul was dismissed for 44 thanks to a fuller-length down the leg-side from Roston Chase , and the former just gifted the ball to keeper Shai Hope in what was a very lucky dismissal.
That was the only wicket to fall in the session, though, and Rahane will be key for India if they are to register a huge total.
Stay tuned and don't go anywhere, because we will keep you updated with everything relating to the match's resumption.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 1 at Antigua Latest Updates: That's it! Rain has the final say as the stumps are called for the opening day by the Umpires. Great day at work for the West Indies, right from winning the toss to picking up early wickets and then regularly striking it to ensure they hold a firm grip on the match. Kemar Roach was the pick of the bowlers with three crucial wickets, well supported by fellow paceman Shannon Gabriel. Ajinkya Rahane stitched important partnerships with KL Rahul and then Hanuma Vihari and as he compiled a solid knock of 81 before chopping Gabriel's delivery onto his stumps. Pant and Jadeja will have their work cut out for the second day.
Preview: Skipper Virat Kohli's India will be looking to ace the team combination and make a winning start when they take on West Indies in their inaugural World Test Championship opener on Thursday.
A win in the opening Test will be the 27th for Kohli as skipper and will put him on even keel with his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni. A century in the game (19th as captain) will place him on par with Ricky Ponting.
On paper, a batting line-up that has Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in the ranks should be termed clear favourites but this West Indies team, led by Jason Holder, is no pushover.
England found that out the hard way at the start of the year when they lost a Test series 1-2 in some of the most lively pitches on the Caribbean islands in recent times.
One such pacer-friendly wicket was at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua where Kohli and his men will be facing the Windies first up.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (wk), Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach,
Updated Date: