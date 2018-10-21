- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
West Indies in India 5 ODI Series 2018 1st ODI Match Result India beat West Indies by 8 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
Virat Kohli is the Man of the Match for his 140 of 107 balls
"Pretty good. Very convincing win for us. I thought West Indies were good with the bat. We knew it's about one partnership. It's never too difficult with Rohit batting at the other end. It happens very rarely, because he's the one taking the initiative. I've been playing the anchor role mostly. Today, I felt good, so I communicated with Rohit that I'm going to play this way. I've always enjoyed batting with him. When we both bat like that, it's good fun out there. I have few years left in my career to enjoy your sport. You can't afford to take any game lightly. I try to give my 120 percent on the field. You have to respect the game to expect rewards. My intensity can never drop. When a side like West Indies bats like that, it's very difficult to contain them. I won't be too harsh on the bowlers because the pitch was good to bat on," says the Indian skipper in the post-match presentation.
India beat Windies by eight wickets.
SIX! Rohit finishes off in a great style with a six and remains unbeaten on 152. India win with 47 balls to spare.
OUT! The Kohli special has come to an end. Tossed up delivery wide of off that beats the outside edge of Kohli and Hope does the rest.
Kohli st Shai Hope b Bishoo 140(107)
HUNDRED! Rohit scores a four through cover to bring up his 20th ODI ton.
HUNDRED! Kohli brings up his 36th ODI ton with a marvelous boundary through the cover region.
FIFTY! Rohit plays Thomas to third man to collect a single and bring up his 37th ODI half-century.
FIFTY! Four and fifty for Kohli. He played a cut on the off, which was just over the short third man.
OUT! First wicket for debutant Thomas. Short delivery and there wasn't much room as Dhawan tried to cut it on off but edged it onto stumps.
Dhawan b Thomas 4(6)
After 50 overs,West Indies 322/8 ( Devendra Bishoo 22 , Kemar Roach 26)
Umesh concedes 15 in the last over including two fours as Windies take their score to 322 in 50 overs.
OUT! Chahal removes Holder. Bowled. Tossed up delivery, which pitched outside leg stump. Holder tried to paddle it but missed the ball as it hit his leg stump.
Holder b Chahal 38(42)
OUT! The move to bring in Chahal pays off. Nurse was playing for the turn but it didn't and the ball hit him on the pads. The batsman reviewed it but the replays showed there was no inside edge and the ball would have went on to hit the stumps.
Nurse lbw b Chahal 2(2)
OUT! Oh my god, what has Hetmyer done. Out immediately after scoring a century. It was there to hit, full delivery on the leg side, but Hetmyer failed to time his sweep shot, top-edging it to Pant behind the square on the leg side.
Hetmyer c Pant b Jadeja 106(78)
OUT! Bowling change works for India. Jadeja just kept it on the stumps, Powell tried to sweep him, missed the ball and it hit the stumps.
Powell b Jadeja 22(23)
FIFTY! Hetmyer brings up his second ODI fifty with a single. He has also got two tons in this format.
OUT! The bowling change does the trick for India as Hope disappoints again. Shami ducked in a short one, Hope tried to pull it but ended up top-edging it to Dhoni behind the wicket.
Hope c Dhoni b Shami 32(51)
OUT! Chahal strikes to get Samuels out for a duck. It was a googly that Samuels missed, who was playing for a leg spin, and the ball hit him in front of stumps on the pads.
Samuels lbw b Chahal 0(2)
OUT! Very poor from Powell. Powell tried to hit Khaleel straight down the ground for a big one but the bat twisted in his hands and he ended up giving a catch to Dhawan at long-on.
Powell c Dhawan b Khaleel Ahmed 51(39)
FIFTY! Powell brings up his ninth ODI half-century with a single on the leg side. He came into the side as replacement for Evin Lewis and has shown what he brings to the table.
OUT! Hemraj's batting on debut has come to an end after 15 balls. A short delivery and Hemraj tried to pull but was late on the shot and edged it onto the stumps.
Hemraj b Shami 9(15)
Windies' XI: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas
India's XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal
TOSS: Virat Kohli wins toss, India have decided to bowl first at Guwahati. Rishabh Pant to make debut for India.
Jason Holder, Windies captain: Pleased with the guys for the batting effort and Hetmyer batted exceptionally well. We needed to be a lot more decent with the ball. Probably we got a par score. Credit to Kohli and Rohit for taking the game away from us.
Two Indian batsmen scoring 140-plus runs each in the same ODI:
Sourav Ganguly/Rahul Dravid v SL, Taunton, 1999
Sachin Tendulkar/Rahul Dravid v NZ, Hyderabad, 1999
ROHIT SHARMA/VIRAT KOHLI v WI, Guwahati, 2018*
West Indies will be disappointed. On any other day, 323 is a fantastic ODI total. It takes batsmen of the calibre of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to make it look this easy. 1-0 to India, and hopefully we will see some different pitches through this series.
Most 150-plus scores in ODIs:
6 - ROHIT SHARMA*
5 - Sachin Tendulkar
5 - David Warner
"Specially on this wicket, you have to vary your pace. You have to adjust according to batsmen. I didn't give fuller balls. Sometimes you have to bowl a little slower in the air. (On bowling alongside Jadeja) I always miss Kuldeep. With Kuldeep, you can say it's a good trio (Chahal, Kuldeep and Jadeja). The way they (Rohit and Kohli) batted, you definitely don't want to bowl to them. It's like you're playing on a PS4," says Yuzvendra Chahal, who was the best bowler today with figures of 3/41, in a post-match interview with Sanjay Manjrekar.
Easy win in the end for India... with 8-ish overs to spare. Just goes to show how powerful this Indian top order is. Ambati Rayudu gives a good account to come and score some handy runs as well. But you cannot look beyond Rohit-Kohli today. Some hitting we have witnessed today.
India beat Windies by eight wickets.
SIX! Rohit finishes off in a great style with a six and remains unbeaten on 152. India win with 47 balls to spare.
After 42 overs,India 320/2 ( Rohit Sharma 146 , Ambati Rayudu 22)
14 runs from the over and India need just three more runs to win.
FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries in this over for Rohit. Third consecutive full toss and Rohit lifts is over mid-off for a six.
FOUR! Another full toss and this time Rohit paddles it to short fine leg for a boundary.
FOUR! Low full toss from Thomas and Rohit swings it over the mid-wicket for a boundary
After 41 overs,India 306/2 ( Rohit Sharma 133 , Ambati Rayudu 21)
Left-arm spinner Hemraj has been given the ball for the first time tonight and he concedes three runs. Something Holder should have tried earlier as most of his bowlers have been unimpressive today.
Hemraj comes into attack.
After 40 overs,India 303/2 ( Rohit Sharma 132 , Ambati Rayudu 19)
Nine runs from the over and India are now just 20 runs away from a win.
DID YOU KNOW?
Rohit Sharma has now completed 4,000 runs in India in international cricket - in just 87 innings - second fastest batsman to do so.
Fastest: Sunil Gavaskar (86 innings)
SIX! A straight six over the long-on for Rayudu off Thomas. It was a full delivery and the batsman tonks it straight over bowler's head for a maximum.
After 39 overs,India 294/2 ( Rohit Sharma 131 , Ambati Rayudu 12)
A single for Rohit on the first ball and then a four for Rayudu before four consecutive dot balls from Bishoo. India need 29 more to win.
FOUR! Rayudu finds the boundary this time with a shot down the ground through mid-on area
After 38 overs,India 289/2 ( Rohit Sharma 130 , Ambati Rayudu 8)
11 runs from the over. A four for Rohit and there was also a free-hit as Windies only had four fielders in the circle but Rohit failed that time to find the boundary.
FOUR! Full, down the leg side from Thomas and Rohit glances it to the boundary. It's also a no ball so free-hit coming up.
Thomas back into attack.
After 37 overs,India 278/2 ( Rohit Sharma 123 , Ambati Rayudu 6)
Six and two singles from the over. 45 now needed to win.
SIX! Two quiet overs and then Rohit roars back again with a mammoth six over the long-off. Full delivery, tossed up and Rohit comes down to smash it over the bowler's head.
After 36 overs,India 270/2 ( Rohit Sharma 116 , Ambati Rayudu 5)
The wicket has resulted into a small break from the slam-bang action as India collect three runs from the over. With more than 50 required, good opportunity for Rayudu to get some runs.
After 35 overs,India 267/2 ( Rohit Sharma 115 , Ambati Rayudu 3)
A rarity as Bishoo finishes his over after just conceding one run. The wicket of Kohli has probably boosted his confidence.
After 34 overs,India 266/2 ( Rohit Sharma 115 , Ambati Rayudu 2)
10 runs from the over including a six from Rohit. New batsman Rayudu also gets off the mark with a single towards square leg. India need 57 more to win.
SIX! Terrific Shot from Rohit. Sixth six of the innings. Short delivery from Holder, which lacked pace, and Rohit pulls it over mid-wicket.
Ambati Rayudu comes out to bat.
Holder comes into attack.
Highest stands in India in ODIs:
331 - Rahul Dravid/Sachin Tendulkar v NZ, Hyderabad, 1999
275* - Mohammad Azharuddin/Ajay Jadeja v Zimbabwe, Cuttack, 1998
256 - MS Dhoni/Yuvraj Singh v England, Cuttack, 2017
246 - Virat Kohli/Rohit Sharma v WI, Guwahati, 2018*
236 - Rahul Dravid/Sourav Ganguly v SL, Nagpur, 1999
After 33 overs,India 256/2 ( Rohit Sharma 107 , )
The 246-run stand between Rohit and Kohli comes to an end as the skipper gets out for 140. Time for drinks.
Tired looking shot from Kohli, beaten by turn and stumped... well, he can only do so much. Upto Rayudu to finish this off now and make the team comfortable in his number four selection.
OUT! The Kohli special has come to an end. Tossed up delivery wide of off that beats the outside edge of Kohli and Hope does the rest.
Kohli st Shai Hope b Bishoo 140(107)
It is not easy to play second fiddle to Virat Kohli... or is it? Rohit Sharma is in a class of his own as well. Slow start and then he has accelerated like crazy. India in total control on a batting beauty. 320 looking like 260, or atleast they are making it look so.
Most sixes by openers in ODIs:
272 - Chris Gayle
263 - Sanath Jayasuriya
168 - ROHIT SHARMA*
167 - Sachin Tendulkar
144 - Adam Gilchrist
After 32 overs,India 248/1 ( Rohit Sharma 100 , Virat Kohli (C) 139)
19 runs from the over as Rohit brings up his 20th ODI century. India need 75 more to win.
HUNDRED! Rohit scores a four through cover to bring up his 20th ODI ton.
SIX! Slightly short on the leg side and Rohit pulls it to leg side for a six.
SIX! Kohli comes down the pitch against Nurse and lifts it over the mid-wicket for a maximum.
After 31 overs,India 229/1 ( Rohit Sharma 88 , Virat Kohli (C) 132)
Two fours and a single as Kohli adds nine runs to India's tally. The required run is now under 100.
FOUR! Slightly short from Bishoo and Kohli punches it through wide mid-off to the ropes.
After 30 overs,India 220/1 ( Rohit Sharma 88 , Virat Kohli (C) 123)
Just three runs from the over. Good over from Nurse, keeps it tight, not allowing the batsmen to free their hands.
After 29 overs,India 217/1 ( Rohit Sharma 87 , Virat Kohli (C) 121)
19 runs from the over with three fours and a six. 40 runs have come for India in the last three overs.
This is the first double century stand for India against Windies for any wicket in ODIs.
Most double century stands in ODIs:
5 - VIRAT KOHLI/ROHIT SHARMA*
4 - No pair
3 - Three pairs
FOUR! Back-to-back boundary for Rohit. Outside off delivery and Rohit, who was moving to leg, plays it over cover.
FOUR! After Kohli it's Rohit's turn now as he finds a boundary in the mid-wicket region to bring 200 up for India.
FOUR! Outside off length delivery which Kohli drives to cover point fielder Samuels, who misses it as the ball runs to the ropes.
SIX! It was full, on pads and Kohli whips it over mid-wicket region for a maximum.
The first ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.
Preview, 1st ODI: Humiliated 0-2 by India inside six days in the preceding two-match Test series, West Indies captain Jason Holder expects no let up from the formidable home team and said the visitors would be bracing up for a tough ODI series beginning on Sunday.
"It won't be easy with India playing some very good cricket at the moment. They probably are the best one-day side in the world. We expect a tough challenge from them," Holder said at the pre-match press conference.
India seek to gain confidence against Windies before they venture to Australia tour. AFP
"It's a young side, a lot of unfamiliar faces. But it is an opportunity for them to showcase what they got."
The pace bowling all-rounder said the challenge in the batting friendly Indian conditions would be to get scores of 300-plus consistently.
"We have not really been able to get consistent scores in excess of 300 which is pretty much a par score and a benchmark in ODI cricket of late. We have spoken this in our dressing room. We need to be hitting the 300-mark more often than not and be consistently doing it," he said.
The conditions in India will aid a run feast and Holder said his side would have to target scores above 300.
"No doubt, conditions in India will obviously dictate a run feast. A lot of times you got to be able to set your benchmark, maybe 320. That's something our batters really need to look at. Consistency is one thing we need to look at, particualrly in our batting," he said.
Holder will have the company of Marlon Samuels, the senior-most member of the side who will feature in his landmark 200th ODI on Sunday.
"He's (Samuels) been around for a while. He is one of our better ODI batsmen. He has done significantly well especially in the recent past. He's obviously got a wealth of experience and thrives on competition. He is one of the most competitive players I've ever come across," Holder said.
"There's a reason why he's playing 200 game tomorrow, because he's done well. Hopefully he will pass the knowledge to the younger lot," Holder said of the 37-year-old Samuels.
Three years after he became captain of a declining West Indies side at a young age of 23, Jason Holder is currently playing the role of a 'father figure' and is trying to build the team for next year's World Cup.
But he said it was a 'funny' feeling to be in that position.
Once a top side, the West Indies' cricket fortunes have declined rapidly in the recent past and most of the established players have now opted out of central contracts. So at 26, Holder has to play the role of a mentor to the other players in his team.
"It's a funny scene. I'm approaching my 27th birthday next month, relatively still young and playing a father figure role, trying to mentor and nourish the young talents that we have," Holder, who was appointed ODI skipper at 23, said.
Slipped to ninth in world rankings, the West Indies lost 1-2 to Bangladesh in their last ODI assignment and have not won a series since 2014. They took the qualifying route to the World Cup 2019, finishing runners-up to Afghanistan.
Talking about the current state of West Indies cricket, he said: "Obviously there have been few issues off the field, many of which is beyond my control. At the end of the day, I was picked to represent West Indies, the same for the likes of other players who are selected.
"I am happy with the guys who are here and they are more than capable to do well and be successful. I love challenges. We need to harness the talent. This is the future of West Indies cricket," he said.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Oct 21, 2018