SIX! It was full, on pads and Kohli whips it over mid-wicket region for a maximum.

FOUR! Outside off length delivery which Kohli drives to cover point fielder Samuels, who misses it as the ball runs to the ropes.

FOUR! After Kohli it's Rohit's turn now as he finds a boundary in the mid-wicket region to bring 200 up for India.

FOUR! Back-to-back boundary for Rohit. Outside off delivery and Rohit, who was moving to leg, plays it over cover.

This is the first double century stand for India against Windies for any wicket in ODIs.

19 runs from the over with three fours and a six. 40 runs have come for India in the last three overs.

Just three runs from the over. Good over from Nurse, keeps it tight, not allowing the batsmen to free their hands.

FOUR! Slightly short from Bishoo and Kohli punches it through wide mid-off to the ropes.

Two fours and a single as Kohli adds nine runs to India's tally. The required run is now under 100.

SIX! Kohli comes down the pitch against Nurse and lifts it over the mid-wicket for a maximum.

SIX! Slightly short on the leg side and Rohit pulls it to leg side for a six.

19 runs from the over as Rohit brings up his 20th ODI century. India need 75 more to win.

It is not easy to play second fiddle to Virat Kohli... or is it? Rohit Sharma is in a class of his own as well. Slow start and then he has accelerated like crazy. India in total control on a batting beauty. 320 looking like 260, or atleast they are making it look so.

OUT! The Kohli special has come to an end. Tossed up delivery wide of off that beats the outside edge of Kohli and Hope does the rest.

Tired looking shot from Kohli, beaten by turn and stumped... well, he can only do so much. Upto Rayudu to finish this off now and make the team comfortable in his number four selection.

The 246-run stand between Rohit and Kohli comes to an end as the skipper gets out for 140. Time for drinks.

SIX! Terrific Shot from Rohit. Sixth six of the innings. Short delivery from Holder, which lacked pace, and Rohit pulls it over mid-wicket.

10 runs from the over including a six from Rohit. New batsman Rayudu also gets off the mark with a single towards square leg. India need 57 more to win.

A rarity as Bishoo finishes his over after just conceding one run. The wicket of Kohli has probably boosted his confidence.

The wicket has resulted into a small break from the slam-bang action as India collect three runs from the over. With more than 50 required, good opportunity for Rayudu to get some runs.

SIX! Two quiet overs and then Rohit roars back again with a mammoth six over the long-off. Full delivery, tossed up and Rohit comes down to smash it over the bowler's head.

Six and two singles from the over. 45 now needed to win.

FOUR! Full, down the leg side from Thomas and Rohit glances it to the boundary. It's also a no ball so free-hit coming up.

11 runs from the over. A four for Rohit and there was also a free-hit as Windies only had four fielders in the circle but Rohit failed that time to find the boundary.

FOUR! Rayudu finds the boundary this time with a shot down the ground through mid-on area

A single for Rohit on the first ball and then a four for Rayudu before four consecutive dot balls from Bishoo. India need 29 more to win.

SIX! A straight six over the long-on for Rayudu off Thomas. It was a full delivery and the batsman tonks it straight over bowler's head for a maximum.

Rohit Sharma has now completed 4,000 runs in India in international cricket - in just 87 innings - second fastest batsman to do so.

Nine runs from the over and India are now just 20 runs away from a win.

Left-arm spinner Hemraj has been given the ball for the first time tonight and he concedes three runs. Something Holder should have tried earlier as most of his bowlers have been unimpressive today.

FOUR! Low full toss from Thomas and Rohit swings it over the mid-wicket for a boundary

FOUR! Another full toss and this time Rohit paddles it to short fine leg for a boundary.

FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries in this over for Rohit. Third consecutive full toss and Rohit lifts is over mid-off for a six.

14 runs from the over and India need just three more runs to win.

SIX! Rohit finishes off in a great style with a six and remains unbeaten on 152. India win with 47 balls to spare.

Easy win in the end for India... with 8-ish overs to spare. Just goes to show how powerful this Indian top order is. Ambati Rayudu gives a good account to come and score some handy runs as well. But you cannot look beyond Rohit-Kohli today. Some hitting we have witnessed today.

"Specially on this wicket, you have to vary your pace. You have to adjust according to batsmen. I didn't give fuller balls. Sometimes you have to bowl a little slower in the air. (On bowling alongside Jadeja) I always miss Kuldeep. With Kuldeep, you can say it's a good trio (Chahal, Kuldeep and Jadeja). The way they (Rohit and Kohli) batted, you definitely don't want to bowl to them. It's like you're playing on a PS4," says Yuzvendra Chahal, who was the best bowler today with figures of 3/41, in a post-match interview with Sanjay Manjrekar.

West Indies will be disappointed. On any other day, 323 is a fantastic ODI total. It takes batsmen of the calibre of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to make it look this easy. 1-0 to India, and hopefully we will see some different pitches through this series.

Jason Holder, Windies captain: Pleased with the guys for the batting effort and Hetmyer batted exceptionally well. We needed to be a lot more decent with the ball. Probably we got a par score. Credit to Kohli and Rohit for taking the game away from us.

" Pretty good. Very convincing win for us. I thought West Indies were good with the bat. We knew it's about one partnership. It's never too difficult with Rohit batting at the other end. It happens very rarely, because he's the one taking the initiative. I've been playing the anchor role mostly. Today, I felt good, so I communicated with Rohit that I'm going to play this way. I've always enjoyed batting with him. When we both bat like that, it's good fun out there. I have few years left in my career to enjoy your sport. You can't afford to take any game lightly. I try to give my 120 percent on the field. You have to respect the game to expect rewards. My intensity can never drop. When a side like West Indies bats like that, it's very difficult to contain them. I won't be too harsh on the bowlers because the pitch was good to bat on," says the Indian skipper in the post-match presentation.

Virat Kohli is the Man of the Match for his 140 of 107 balls

TOSS: Virat Kohli wins toss, India have decided to bowl first at Guwahati. Rishabh Pant to make debut for India.

OUT! Hemraj's batting on debut has come to an end after 15 balls. A short delivery and Hemraj tried to pull but was late on the shot and edged it onto the stumps.

FIFTY! Powell brings up his ninth ODI half-century with a single on the leg side. He came into the side as replacement for Evin Lewis and has shown what he brings to the table.

OUT! Very poor from Powell. Powell tried to hit Khaleel straight down the ground for a big one but the bat twisted in his hands and he ended up giving a catch to Dhawan at long-on.

OUT! Chahal strikes to get Samuels out for a duck. It was a googly that Samuels missed, who was playing for a leg spin, and the ball hit him in front of stumps on the pads.

OUT! The bowling change does the trick for India as Hope disappoints again. Shami ducked in a short one, Hope tried to pull it but ended up top-edging it to Dhoni behind the wicket.

FIFTY! Hetmyer brings up his second ODI fifty with a single. He has also got two tons in this format.

OUT! Bowling change works for India. Jadeja just kept it on the stumps, Powell tried to sweep him, missed the ball and it hit the stumps.

OUT! Oh my god, what has Hetmyer done. Out immediately after scoring a century. It was there to hit, full delivery on the leg side, but Hetmyer failed to time his sweep shot, top-edging it to Pant behind the square on the leg side.

OUT! The move to bring in Chahal pays off. Nurse was playing for the turn but it didn't and the ball hit him on the pads. The batsman reviewed it but the replays showed there was no inside edge and the ball would have went on to hit the stumps.

OUT! Chahal removes Holder. Bowled. Tossed up delivery, which pitched outside leg stump. Holder tried to paddle it but missed the ball as it hit his leg stump.

Umesh concedes 15 in the last over including two fours as Windies take their score to 322 in 50 overs.

OUT! First wicket for debutant Thomas. Short delivery and there wasn't much room as Dhawan tried to cut it on off but edged it onto stumps.

FIFTY! Four and fifty for Kohli. He played a cut on the off, which was just over the short third man.

FIFTY! Rohit plays Thomas to third man to collect a single and bring up his 37th ODI half-century.

OUT! The Kohli special has come to an end. Tossed up delivery wide of off that beats the outside edge of Kohli and Hope does the rest.

SIX! Rohit finishes off in a great style with a six and remains unbeaten on 152. India win with 47 balls to spare.

" Pretty good. Very convincing win for us. I thought West Indies were good with the bat. We knew it's about one partnership. It's never too difficult with Rohit batting at the other end. It happens very rarely, because he's the one taking the initiative. I've been playing the anchor role mostly. Today, I felt good, so I communicated with Rohit that I'm going to play this way. I've always enjoyed batting with him. When we both bat like that, it's good fun out there. I have few years left in my career to enjoy your sport. You can't afford to take any game lightly. I try to give my 120 percent on the field. You have to respect the game to expect rewards. My intensity can never drop. When a side like West Indies bats like that, it's very difficult to contain them. I won't be too harsh on the bowlers because the pitch was good to bat on," says the Indian skipper in the post-match presentation.

Virat Kohli is the Man of the Match for his 140 of 107 balls

Latest Updates: India beat Windies by eight wickets. SIX! Rohit finishes off in a great style with a six and remains unbeaten on 152. India win with 47 balls to spare.

The first ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview, 1st ODI: Humiliated 0-2 by India inside six days in the preceding two-match Test series, West Indies captain Jason Holder expects no let up from the formidable home team and said the visitors would be bracing up for a tough ODI series beginning on Sunday.

"It won't be easy with India playing some very good cricket at the moment. They probably are the best one-day side in the world. We expect a tough challenge from them," Holder said at the pre-match press conference.

"It's a young side, a lot of unfamiliar faces. But it is an opportunity for them to showcase what they got."

The pace bowling all-rounder said the challenge in the batting friendly Indian conditions would be to get scores of 300-plus consistently.

"We have not really been able to get consistent scores in excess of 300 which is pretty much a par score and a benchmark in ODI cricket of late. We have spoken this in our dressing room. We need to be hitting the 300-mark more often than not and be consistently doing it," he said.

The conditions in India will aid a run feast and Holder said his side would have to target scores above 300.

"No doubt, conditions in India will obviously dictate a run feast. A lot of times you got to be able to set your benchmark, maybe 320. That's something our batters really need to look at. Consistency is one thing we need to look at, particualrly in our batting," he said.

Holder will have the company of Marlon Samuels, the senior-most member of the side who will feature in his landmark 200th ODI on Sunday.

"He's (Samuels) been around for a while. He is one of our better ODI batsmen. He has done significantly well especially in the recent past. He's obviously got a wealth of experience and thrives on competition. He is one of the most competitive players I've ever come across," Holder said.

"There's a reason why he's playing 200 game tomorrow, because he's done well. Hopefully he will pass the knowledge to the younger lot," Holder said of the 37-year-old Samuels.

Three years after he became captain of a declining West Indies side at a young age of 23, Jason Holder is currently playing the role of a 'father figure' and is trying to build the team for next year's World Cup.

But he said it was a 'funny' feeling to be in that position.

Once a top side, the West Indies' cricket fortunes have declined rapidly in the recent past and most of the established players have now opted out of central contracts. So at 26, Holder has to play the role of a mentor to the other players in his team.

"It's a funny scene. I'm approaching my 27th birthday next month, relatively still young and playing a father figure role, trying to mentor and nourish the young talents that we have," Holder, who was appointed ODI skipper at 23, said.

Slipped to ninth in world rankings, the West Indies lost 1-2 to Bangladesh in their last ODI assignment and have not won a series since 2014. They took the qualifying route to the World Cup 2019, finishing runners-up to Afghanistan.

Talking about the current state of West Indies cricket, he said: "Obviously there have been few issues off the field, many of which is beyond my control. At the end of the day, I was picked to represent West Indies, the same for the likes of other players who are selected.

"I am happy with the guys who are here and they are more than capable to do well and be successful. I love challenges. We need to harness the talent. This is the future of West Indies cricket," he said.

With inputs from PTI