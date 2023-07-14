Team India continued to dominate the first Test against West Indies on Day 2 on Thursday, with Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal putting up a 229-run stand for the first wicket. Both the openers registered centuries, but it was even more special for the 21-year-old Jaiswal, who scored a magnificent century and remains unbeaten on 143 heading to the third day on Friday.

However, Shubman Gill, who was sent to bat at number three, failed to make much of an impact, managing just six runs with just one boundary.

Gill, who was the top-scorer of IPL 2023 with 890 runs from 17 matches for Gujarat Titans, had struggled against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, aggregating just 31 runs from the two innings.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra was critical in his analysis of Gill’s batting, saying that the youngster plays with “hard hands”, something which he did in the Indore Test against Australia too.

“It is difficult at no.3, and Shubman Gill would know it. He has played as an opener majorly in the past. He came at no.3 after a very long partnership, I’ve noticed he plays with the hard hands. If you remember the Indore Test (against Australia), he went similarly hard and the ball carried towards Smith,” said Chopra on a show on his YouTube channel.

“He will have to change that shot, especially when it comes to Test cricket. He’s a great player otherwise,” added Chopra.