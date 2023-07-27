Former India batter Wasim Jaffer believes that Sanju Samson might get the nod as wicketkeeper over Ishan Kishan during India’s upcoming ODI series against West Indies that starts on Thursday.

With Rishabh Pant still out of action after sustaining injuries during a horrific car accident last December, and KL Rahul recovering from his thigh injury, the team management included both Samson and Kishan as options for the second wicketkeeper’s slot.

Jaffer explained his reasoning, stating that Kishan was a top-order batter and he would find it difficult to get into that playing XI with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill being definite starters against West Indies.

“It could be both of them (Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson). That’s the test they are going to face up until the World Cup team is going to get selected. For Sanju Samson, I feel he might get the opportunity first in this series, and it’s huge games leading up to the World Cup for him,” Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo.

“Because Ishan Kishan bats top of the order, they have got Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill there so Ishan Kishan might not get the opportunity as of now. Whoever gets the opportunity and whoever grabs that opportunity, I feel they will be picked up,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav may have struggled with the bat in ODIs, but he is being tipped to seal the number four batting slot in injured Shreyas Iyer’s absence. However, Jaffer feels that SKY is better equipped to bat at number five or number six, saying that batting two down was a little early for him.

“In my opinion, the best position for him in ODIs are No.5 and No.6. I would start with him at No.6 in the first ODI. Once he gets going there…because that’s how he plays in T20 cricket also, he bats at No.3 or No.4, but the overs are a little shorter.

“So, once he gets the hang of it in ODIs, I think No.4 is a little too early for him. If he starts scoring, then I would think of him moving up the order at No.5, or even further,” added the 45-year-old.

The first ODI between West Indies and India will be played in Barbados on Thursday. The three-match ODI series provides an opportunity for India to finetune their performance ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil that starts in October. The ODIs against West Indies will be followed by five T20Is against the same opposition.