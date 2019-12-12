India were under pressure coming into the series to try out few combinations before next year’s T20 World Cup begins and at the end of the series, there are still some question marks on the form of Rishabh Pant. However, Shivam Dube proved his mettle and so did KL Rahul. India would still like to give few more games to Kuldeep Yadav to see how he gets into his groove.

On the other hand, West Indies showed a great character without their star players under the leadership of Kieron Pollard. If they can bring a few of their superstars back then they will surely be the team to beat.

Let’s look at few of the records broken and created during the T20I series between both the teams.

Only Sachin Tendulkar has now won more Man of the Series awards than Virat Kohli across formats.

Most Man of the Series awards in international cricket:

Virat Kohli has now won 12 Man of the Match awards in T20Is which is the joint-most for any player alongside Mohammad Nabi.

Most Man of the Match awards in T20Is:

Yuzvendra Chahal is now the joint highest-wicket for India in T20Is alongside Ravichandran Ashwin.

Most wickets for India in T20Is:

No team has now lost more matches than West Indies in T20Is. They have equalled Sri Lanka’s tally of 61 defeats after losing the third T20I against India at Mumbai by 67 runs.

Most defeats in T20Is:

India amassed 240 runs losing three wickets in the third T20I at Mumbai which is now their third-highest total in T20Is. India hit 16 sixes in the third T20I — the second most that they have hit in a T20I match. The record is of 21 against Sri Lanka at Indore in 2017.

Highest totals in T20Is for India:

Rohit Sharma became the third player to hit 400-plus sixes in international cricket during the third T20I at Mumbai.

Players to hit 400-plus sixes in international cricket:

Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis are now at the fourth and fifth place respectively in the list of players hitting most sixes against an opponent in T20Is.

Most sixes against an opponent in T20Is:

India chased down 208 runs successfully in the first T20I match played at Hyderabad which is now the highest target successfully chased by them in T20Is.

Highest target successfully chased by India in T20Is:

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both have now scored 2633 runs each in T20Is and both are at the first place. However, Virat Kohli has scored 24 fifty-plus scores which is the most by any player in T20Is.

Most 50-plus scores in T20Is:

Lokesh Rahul became the joint third-fastest player to score 1,000 runs in T20Is during the first T20I at Hyderabad.

Fastest to score 1,000 T20I runs: (By innings)

Deepak Chahar conceded 56 runs in the first T20I played at Hyderabad which is now the third most by any Indian bowler in a T20I match.

Worst bowling figures for India in T20Is:

More stats:

Rohit Sharma (71), KL Rahul (91) and Virat Kohli (70*)– all scored 70-plus runs in the third T20I at Mumbai, it was the first-ever instance of three batsmen scoring 70-plus runs each in a T20I innings.

India have now added 22 century stands in T20Is – the joint-most by any team alongside Australia.

Virat Kohli hit his fifty in 21 balls during the third T20I which is now the fifth-fastest by an Indian player. The fastest is in 12 balls by England at Durban in 2007.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul’s stand of 135 runs for the opening wicket in the third T20I is now the highest stand for India against West Indies in T20Is, surpassing 130 runs stand between Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant at Chennai in 2018 for the 3rd wicket.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.