With the domination of the limited-overs complete in West Indies, Virat Kohli-led India will switch focus on the two-match Test series against the Caribbean side.

The series, which will be a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, will kick off with the first Test on 22 August.

West Indies are still searching for their first Test series win against India since 2002, and notably, the visitors have won seven consecutive Test series against the Caribbean side ever since.

Ahead of the series-opener in Antigua, we look at some of the memorable Test encounters among the two sides:

India vs West Indies, 4th Test, 27-31 January 1949 in Chennai: WI won by an innings and 193 runs

India had just gained independence a couple of years before this. All the three matches in the series so far were drawn.

The legendary Sir Everton Weekes had scored five successive hundreds before this match. And he stepped up once again, along with a few of his other teammates.

The visitors called it right at the toss and decided that they would bat first. What followed were centuries from openers Allan Rae (109) and Jeffrey Stollymeyer (160) as even the rest of the team too contributed to lead the Windies to a mammoth total of 582 runs.

This included knocks from Sir Everton Weekes (90), Gerry Gomez (50) and Jimmy Cameron (48) as they faced a bowling attack consisting of Vijay Hazare and Lala Amarnath, who were far from their best.

In reply, all India could takeaway in the first innings were the knocks from Rusi Modi (52) and Dattu Phadkar (48), as they were bowled out for 245, and thereby following on.

What was disappointing to see in the follow-on was that five of the batsmen were dismissed for single figures, and only Vijay Hazare’s knock of 52 seemed positive as India were humiliated on home turf after being bowled out for just 144, thereby with the Windies completing a dominant win.

The visitors later went onto take the series 1-0 thanks to that lone win.

West Indies vs India, 2nd Test, 6-10 March 1971 in Trinidad: India won by seven wickets

Twenty-three years, 23 Test matches. That was how long India had to wait patiently to clinch a Test win against West Indies after quite a few failed attempts.

Rohan Kanhai was going through n up and down run of form, and Charlie Davis’ knock of 71 was the lone positive in the Windies’ first innings as Erapalli Prasanna and Bishan Singh Bedi starred with four and three wickets each to see off the hosts for 214.

In reply, Dilip Sardesai was the top performer for India with a knock of 112 runs as India registered a total of 352. What’s interesting is that Dilip had just scored his only Test double century in the match that preceded.

Apart from Dilip’s knock, Sunil Gavaskar’s 65 and Eknath Solkar’s 55 were the notable efforts from India as Windies’ Jack Noreiga ended up with as many as nine wickets in the innings.

There was nothing much to celebrate from the Windies point of view though, as knocks from Roy Fredericks (80) and Charlie Davis (74) guided them to 261- Meaning India had to chase down just 124 runs.

And despite losing a few wickets at the start, Sunil Gavaskar ensured that India would cross the finish line with an unbeaten knock of 67.

West Indies vs India, 4th Test, 10-14 May 2002 at Antigua: Match drawn

The match may not have given a clear winner, but this drawn Test match showcased some of the best knocks the format has ever seen.

This was also the match that saw legendary spinner Anil Kumble bowl with a broken jaw and even dismiss Brian Lara, although that was his lone wicket in the game.

After being put in to bat, VVS Laxman (130) and the lesser-known Ajay Ratra (115) scored centuries along with contributions from Wasim Jaffer (86), Rahul Dravid (91) and Sourav Ganguly (45) as India declared at 513-9.

For the West Indies, Cameron Cuffy and Pedro Collins ended up with three wickets each.

Nevertheless, fans were entertained to some fine knocks in Test cricket-Carl Hooper’s 136, Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s knock of 136 and Ridley Jacobs’ 118. Also, it is safe to note that Jacobs made the most use of boundaries, scoring 11 fours and five sixes as West Indies declared at an unassailable total of 629-9, meaning that they would gain a lead of 116 runs before the match was eventually drawn.

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test in Mumbai, 14-16 November 2013: India won by an innings and 126 runs

This was a Test match which fans had been waiting for, because, they just wanted to see 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar in an India jersey for one last time. And what a better place to sign-off a 24-year long Test career other than Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium!

After electing to field first, Pragyan Ojha impressed the Wankhede crowd with an absolutely devastating spell of 5/40 while Ravichandran Ashwin, too registered figures of 3-45.

It was indeed tough for a Windies fan to digest any positive outcome, although Kieran Powell’s knock of 48 in the first innings was the lone highlight from the Caribbean perspective as they were bundled out for 182.

In reply, the hosts lost openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay in the 14th over after a strong start, with the score reading 77-2 following the dismissals.

Then came a huge roar, as Sachin Tendulkar made the long walk to the crease for one last time in India Test colours. Fans must have anticipated a century, but Sachin did not disappoint with a composed knock of 74 from 118 balls- which consisted of 12 fours.

Not to forget, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara made it even more memorable with respective centuries, as India were bowled out for 495, taking a 312-run lead.

The job was once again easy for India as Ashwin and Ojha once again contributed with nine wickets among them to see off for 187- with the latter earning yet another five-wicket haul to complete the win.

India vs West Indies 1st Test in Rajkot, 4-6 October 2018: India won by an innings and 272 runs

This was the match that saw Prithvi Shaw make his mark in the senior Indian team and how! A lot was expected from the Under-19 World Cup-winning skipper and it would be safe to say that he did live up to those expectations thanks to a fine knock of 134 runs off 154 balls.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Shaw built a 206-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 86 runs, and set the tone for what would be another Indian assault against the Windies.