India vs West Indies: Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin wants Rishabh Pant to keep wickets in T20Is

Mohammad Azharuddin felt that left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be a "force to reckon with" in coming days.

Press Trust of India, November 04, 2018

Kolkata: Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin believes Rishabh Pant is a better wicketkeeper compared to Dinesh Karthik and should be allowed by team management to keep wickets in coming matches.

"One got to bank on Pant. If he is good enough to keep wickets in Test matches in England than why not T20? And no doubt that he showed better skills in England than Karthik," Azharuddin told reporters here.

File photo of Mohammad Azharuddin. AFP

"I honestly feel Rishabh should have kept wickets today. When you are a keeper, you should keep wickets. He is a good player. He has done well. The more he keeps, the more he will learn. I think his keeping needs to improve a lot though," the Hyderabadi stylist said.

Azhar felt that left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be a "force to reckon with" in coming days.

"Kuldeep has fast emerged as a good bowler. Now he is bowling well and improving everyday. In the years to come, he will be a major force," the former skipper said.

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Dinesh Karthik, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rishabh Pant

