India vs West Indies: Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin wants Rishabh Pant to keep wickets in T20Is
Mohammad Azharuddin felt that left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be a "force to reckon with" in coming days.
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Live Now
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 SAW Vs PAKW Live Now
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Kolkata: Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin believes Rishabh Pant is a better wicketkeeper compared to Dinesh Karthik and should be allowed by team management to keep wickets in coming matches.
"One got to bank on Pant. If he is good enough to keep wickets in Test matches in England than why not T20? And no doubt that he showed better skills in England than Karthik," Azharuddin told reporters here.
File photo of Mohammad Azharuddin. AFP
"I honestly feel Rishabh should have kept wickets today. When you are a keeper, you should keep wickets. He is a good player. He has done well. The more he keeps, the more he will learn. I think his keeping needs to improve a lot though," the Hyderabadi stylist said.
Azhar felt that left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be a "force to reckon with" in coming days.
"Kuldeep has fast emerged as a good bowler. Now he is bowling well and improving everyday. In the years to come, he will be a major force," the former skipper said.
Updated Date:
Nov 04, 2018
