India vs West Indies: Former India captain Anil Kumble backs Shreyas Iyer to bat at No 4 in upcoming ODI series
Giving his views on the upcoming three ODIs, starting Sunday, Kumble said India's bowling attack will have to be at its best to get the better of a powerful West Indies batting line-up.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs RLY Railways drew with Uttar Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 26 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Andhra drew with Vidarbha
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Tripura by 54 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 67 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO vs USA - Dec 14th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs SCO - Dec 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 15th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 13th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 14th, 2019, 12:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests: Internet ban in parts of North East tantamount to muzzling voices of dissent
-
From punchline to political star: The rise of Boris Johnson as most electorally-successful Tory leader since Thatcher
-
Madrasas in India: How 1857, British crackdown on Muslims led to founding of pioneering Darul Uloom Deoband
-
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Roshni Nadar among world's 100 most powerful women: Forbes
-
Jharkhand Assembly elections: Over 62% turnout recorded in third phase; former CM Babulal Marandi among candidates
-
Mamangam movie review: Mammootty's much-needed call to peace falls victim to shallow writing
-
Sindh’s man-made Chotiari reservoir is an environmental disaster, study finds
-
SC orders probe into Telangana encounters: Extrajudicial killings are shock to India's legal conscience and have no place in a democracy
-
Europa League: Manchester United, Wolves secure big victories; Borussia Monchengladbach out after loss to Basaksehir
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Former India captain and spin legend Anil Kumble wants Shreyas Iyer to bat at the crucial No 4 position in the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, which according to him, is going be a tough "challenge" for the Indian bowlers.
The India selectors have successfully experimented with Shreyas Iyer as they look to expand batting pool. AP
Giving his views on the upcoming three ODIs, starting Sunday, Kumble said India's bowling attack will have to be at its best to get the better of a powerful West Indies batting line-up.
"With Shikhar (Dhawan) not being there, it again gives KL Rahul chance to open the batting. We have seen Shreyas Iyer's quality and he has grown in stature, so I would like him to be at number four," he told Star Sports.
West Indies lost the T20 leg of the tour, going down 1-2 to the hosts. The three-match ODI series will start in Chennai.
"I'd like to see the bowling come through because against West Indies it would be a challenge. They're all powerful hitters. The surfaces are going to be good and so, you would want the bowling to come good," added Kumble, who has 619 Test and 337 ODI wickets for India.
The 49-year-old former captain and coach represented India in 132 Tests and 271 ODIs.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 13, 2019 12:50:52 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli says win while batting first in third T20I crucial, lauds KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma for batting with clarity
India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard rues failure to execute plans, lauds positive intent of Kesrick Williams, Hayden Walsh Jr in T20I series
India vs West Indies: KL Rahul says batting first and winning third T20I was 'good learning experience'