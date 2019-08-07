It is nearly nine months since Stuart Law left his position as West Indian head coach. In this period, the West Indies have won just six matches across ODIs and T20Is with three of them coming against Ireland (twice) and Afghanistan. They have lost 17 limited-overs matches in this time frame with two interim coaches – Richard Pybus and Floyd Reifer – at the helm.

As they succumbed to their second successive 0-3 T20I series loss at Guyana against India on Tuesday – the last one coming against England in March – questions galore on the plan moving forward for the World T20 defending champions. As a matter of fact, the last thing the Windies seemed to have in their minds during this series was a plan.

In the first T20I, when West Indies played out 20 overs for 95 runs, skipper Carlos Brathwaite defended the batting order by stating that they were keen to negate India’s left-arm spinners – Ravindra Jadeja and Krunal Pandya – and hence had left-handers Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer at No 3 and No 5. He also defended the decision to not use Sunil Narine up the order by citing that they didn’t want to expose him to off-spinner Washington Sundar.

"Would you send in a pinch-hitter at 12 for 2?" Brathwaite had responded at the press conference after the first match at Florida when asked about Narine. "Pollard was always slated to bat at four. As we mentioned, with them having two left-arm spinners, the next top-order batsman is Hetmyer, who is also a left-hand batter and Washington Sundar was on.

"So to expose all four left-hand top-order batsmen to the off-spinner and then expose all three middle to lower-order right-handers to the left-arm spinners wouldn't have been smart in our opinion, hence why we stuck with Pollard at four. I honestly don't see the necessity of sending Narine at 12 or 10 or 8, however much it was for 2."

Yet, a game later, Narine was opening the innings and the batting order was reshuffled with Powell moving up to No 4, Pollard pushed down to no 5 and Shimron Hetmyer at no 6. In the final T20I at Guyana, they persisted with Narine at the top, brought Hetmyer up to one down in the batting order with Pooran and Powell pushed down to the lower middle-order.

From worrying about match-ups in the first T20I to a completely chaotic approach by the third T20I, the one thing West Indies lacked was a consistent plan. Instead, going out and expressing themselves superseded logic and this has seen them being shot out for 95 in this series and 45 and 71 in the preceding series against England.

It is evident that on sluggish wickets, West Indies just seem to lack strike rotation. However, a more pertinent point was touched upon by Brathwaite before the series. He spoke about the need for “certain protocols and certain standards in place off the field” to gain adequate preparation time ahead of a series. The skipper was adamant when stating that the players did not have enough time to spice up their off-field camaraderie and felt that it affected their on-field performances.

With players like Andre Russell and Chris Gayle skipping bilaterals to play in franchise cricket around the globe, the blending time that Brathwaite sought between youngsters and seniors is hard to find. What they can do, though, is to find a backbone in their plans. There is no dearth of talent in the country, at least in the shortest format of the game. But to harness this talent and to extract the best out of them they need a visionary coach who can guide them through the troughs and make them see humility in the crests.

The newly appointed Cricket West Indies President, Ricky Skerritt, had revamped the entire selection panel and appointed an interim chairman of selectors, Robert Haynes, and an interim head coach, Floyd Reider, just prior to the World Cup.

Packing the side with one-dimensional power hitters, the selectors forgot the need to have thinking batsmen in the ranks against a strong team like India. The likes of Sherfane Rutherford and Darren Bravo were ignored despite the different, yet effective, approach they have in this format of the game.

Instead, they banked upon John Campbell, Jason Mohammed and Anthony Bramble, all of whom aren't even regulars in the playing XI in their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchises. They evidently missed an anchor, who also has the power game, in the middle-order. The younger players like Hetmyer, Powell and Pooran were mercilessly pushed around in the batting line-up with no evident plan.

The need of the hour is to have a coach who understands the West Indian ways as Skerritt put it. But they also need to stop appointing temporary staff to support the team. It is shocking that they turned down a former player and a respected figure like Desmond Haynes, who was prepared to put himself in the line of fire and guide the team out of the current ruckus.

"I would do everything in my power to assist West Indies cricket. I have sent in an application [for head coach], I haven’t got a reply. So I don’t believe West Indies cricket is interested in me," Haynes had told Wisden in a recent interview.

The issue with interim selectors and coaches is that they lack time and motivation to create a vision for the future. This is evident in the questionable selections and poorly placed plans in this India T20I series. Unless they have a strong support system and a visionary head, the Windies will continue to walk into series losses despite the blossoming talents in the Caribbean Islands.