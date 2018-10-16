Fast bowler Umesh Yadav will replace injured Shardul Thakur in India's squad for the first two ODIs against Windies.

Thakur has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Windies due to a right adductor tendon injury, BCCI said in a release on Tuesday.

The pacer suffered the injury on the first day of the second Test at Hyderabad. The injury brought a premature end to his Test debut, after just bowling 10 deliveries as he was forced off the field due to groin strain.

Fresh from a 10-wicket haul in the second Test against Windies at Hyderabad, Umesh is called up for the first two ODIs. His stellar show ensured India registered a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Windies to complete a 2-0 series whitewash.

He became only the third Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath to take 10 wickets in a Test match in India.

Umesh last played ODIs for India in July against England in the three-match series, which India lost 2-1.

In 73 ODIs, the 30-year-old has taken 105 wickets at an average of 32.60 and with an economy rate of 5.97.

The five-match ODI series between India and Windies will start on 21 October in Guwahati.

Indian team for 1st & 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav