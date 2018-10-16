India vs West Indies: Fast bowler Umesh Yadav replaces injured Shardul Thakur for first two ODIs
Fast bowler Umesh Yadav replaces injured Shardul Thakur for the first two ODIs against Windies. Thakur has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series due to a right adductor tendon injury
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 09:45 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Sabarimala row: Day before Lord Ayyappa pilgrimage, royal family, tantris demand review petition in SC
-
Sabarimala temple row: India's liberalisation in 90s brought globalisation, unavoidable economics and politics of religiosity
-
Infosys Q2 consolidated net profit rises 10.3% to Rs 4,110 cr, revenue up 17.3% at Rs 20,609 cr
-
NBA: Onus on Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets to bring down stronger-than-ever Golden State Warriors as new season tips off
-
Bangladesh retaliates with stern law even as editors protest repressive legislation curtailing press freedom
-
Bangalore Literature Festival turns seven: How a crowd-funded fest channeled a city's love of books
-
Mahesh Bhatt on Jalebi, being a non-conformist filmmaker and returning to the director's chair with Sadak 2
-
Climate change threatens dolphin habitats in Ganga
-
बिहार: बेगूसराय में भिड़े कन्हैया समर्थक और बजरंग दल, कई लोग घायल
-
वसुंधरा को लेकर राजस्थान के वोटर्स की नाराजगी की क्या है वजह?
-
#MeTooVsAkbar: एक और महिला पत्रकार ने एमजे अकबर पर लगाया आरोप, अब तक 16...
-
क्या दो 'अपने हो चुके' कांग्रेसी विधायकों ने बीजेपी की गोवा में राह आसान कर दी है?
-
बीजेपी की 'पेनल्टी कॉर्नर पॉलिटिक्स' की मिसाल है, इलाहाबाद का नाम बदलना
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6607
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Fast bowler Umesh Yadav will replace injured Shardul Thakur in India's squad for the first two ODIs against Windies.
Thakur has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Windies due to a right adductor tendon injury, BCCI said in a release on Tuesday.
File image of Umesh Yadav. AFP
The pacer suffered the injury on the first day of the second Test at Hyderabad. The injury brought a premature end to his Test debut, after just bowling 10 deliveries as he was forced off the field due to groin strain.
Fresh from a 10-wicket haul in the second Test against Windies at Hyderabad, Umesh is called up for the first two ODIs. His stellar show ensured India registered a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Windies to complete a 2-0 series whitewash.
He became only the third Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath to take 10 wickets in a Test match in India.
Umesh last played ODIs for India in July against England in the three-match series, which India lost 2-1.
In 73 ODIs, the 30-year-old has taken 105 wickets at an average of 32.60 and with an economy rate of 5.97.
The five-match ODI series between India and Windies will start on 21 October in Guwahati.
Indian team for 1st & 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav
Updated Date:
Oct 16, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Umesh Yadav says taking wickets with older SG balls a difficult task
India vs West Indies: Bharat Arun says Umesh Yadav not getting enough chances is 'unfortunate'; feels KL Rahul should be backed
India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant gets maiden ODI call-up; pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah rested for first two games