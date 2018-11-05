India vs West Indies: Fabian Allen feels being too aggressive paved the way for Windies' downfall in first T20I
Allen made 27 from 20 balls to take the total to 109/8 after debutant Krunal Pandya and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav choked West Indies in the middle, reducing them to 87/8 in 18 overs.
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 SAW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat South Africa Women by 90 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 5 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Sabarimala row: Who will discipline political parties for failing to uphold a Supreme Court verdict or the Constitution?
-
#MeToo India: Assam woman cop claims current ADGP sexually harassed her, husband killed self after she filed complaint
-
Men like Trump: US president appears to have found the voters' pulse with shrill campaign against migrants
-
Loved, hated but never ignored, Lewis Hamilton is the spectacle F1 needs
-
Thalaivaa, Kaththi, Puli, Theri, Mersal, Sarkar: Tracing pre, post-release controversies that haunt Vijay's career
-
Revisiting Nurjahan and Jahangir's partnership of equals, which shimmers through Jahangirnama
-
Paris Masters: Karen Khachanov's win over Novak Djokovic is just reward for his years of hard work
-
India’s demographic advantage is shrinking fast, country has 12 years to reach developed phase: SBI's Soumya Kanti Ghosh
-
राम मंदिर पर संतों के खुलकर सामने आने के बाद क्या करेगी मोदी सरकार
-
केजरीवाल के शो में मनोज तिवारी का गेस्ट अपीयरेंस भी नहीं था, फिर बुलावा किसको-किसने दिया था?
-
मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव 2018: बीजेपी ने जारी की दूसरी सूची, 17 उम्मीदवारों के नाम घोषित
-
छत्तीसगढ़: बीजेपी-कांग्रेस को जातिवादी और आरक्षण विरोधी बताकर कितना असर डाल पाएंगी मायावती?
-
तत्कालीन रक्षामंत्री मुलायम सिंह ने क्यों गायब करा दी थी बोफोर्स सौदे की फाइल?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4486
|136
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Kolkata: The West Indies batsmen paid the price for being too aggressive on not the "best" Eden Gardens pitch, said debutant Fabian Allen after the five-wicket loss in the T20 series opener against India.
Allen made 27 from 20 balls to take the total to 109/8 after debutant Krunal Pandya and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav choked West Indies in the middle, reducing them to 87/8 in 18 overs.
The 23-year-old said it was not the best of wickets and a score of 150 would have made the game competitive.
West Indies' Fabian Allen scored important 27 runs to take team to a fighting total of 109. AP
"It was not the best wicket but we had to be patient, should have played the ball on merit. We were too aggressive; I think we could have easily got 150 or 140, that was the target we were looking for," Allen said at the post-match news conference on Sunday.
The reigning World T20 champions had a four-match unbeaten run coming into the match but they were undone by some fine spin bowling.
"It's one of those days. We will look to come back in the next game. I hope we learn from this and take it to our next game," he said ahead of their second T20I in Lucknow Tuesday.
Despite being named in the squad, hard-hitting Andre Russell pulled out of the series on the eve of the opening game due to an "injury".
"Of course, he is a crucial player in the team, a leader. Chris Gayle was also not around. Young players tried to contribute as much they can," said Allen.
None of the batsmen could stay at the crease and execute their plans.
"Anything is possible in T20. it does not matter how many wickets you lose... We could have executed efficiently. It was our first game, we will try to execute our plan and play the ball on merit," he said.
"In T20s, you have to expect anything. It was one of those days. We will just look to bounce back in the next game.
Updated Date:
Nov 05, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma expertly used Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya to outfox Windies and win 1st T20I
India vs West Indies: All-rounder Andre Russell ruled out of T20I series due to injury, confirms selector Courtney Browne
India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav, debutant Krunal Pandya top report card as Windies batsmen go missing