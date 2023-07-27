India’s three-match ODI series against West Indies which starts on Thursday in Barbados also kicks off Men In Blue’s preparation for the ICC World Cup 2023 which will take place at home. Captain Rohit Sharma and team management will be looking to get the combinations right before the mega event and in such a scenario all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s role becomes extremely crucial.

Ahead of the ODI series, JioCinema experts Aakash Chopra, Saba Karim and Abhinav Mukund analysed the role Pandya can play for Team India.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that Hardik should not be seen as someone who can bowl 10 overs in each game.

“I am viewing him as someone who can give you five to six overs and not consistently giving you ten overs. Well, we will also find out in the three ODIs whether he is actually bowling and if he is bowling, how many overs Rohit Sharma is giving him responsibility to bowl.”

Pandya had a career-threatening back injury in 2018 and while he has recovered from it, the injury has impacted his ability to bowl regularly for a long time.

JioCinema expert Abhinav Mukund agreed with Chopra and said, “If you get even five or six overs from him then you are getting the job done out of him. We have got five bowlers already in contention. If Jadeja is playing and Hardik Pandya is playing, there are two genuine all-rounders. We shouldn’t think as Hardik Pandya being a front line ten over bowling option.”

Another JioCinema expert Saba Karim added, “If even he can bowl five to six overs that will be very handy for the Indian side because Hardik in the playing eleven brings the right kind of balance. He is a terrific performer with the willow, coming in at number five- six. He can also bat as a floater plus if she can chip in with those 4-5 overs of incisive pace bowling, that will be very important for India’s success.”

