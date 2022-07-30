India vs West Indies: 'Dinesh Karthik is just sensational', Twitterati react as visitors clinch 1st T20I

India extended their white ball dominance over the West Indies with a comprehensive 68-run victory in the opening fixture of a five-match T20 International series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday.

Fresh from a 3-0 sweep of a One-Day International series at Queen's Park Oval, the tourists were at their most dominant in posting a formidable 190 for six batting before easily restricting the home side to 122 for eight in reply.

Captain Rohit Sharma, one of a handful of first-choice players rested from the ODI matches, laid the foundation for his team's total with a top-score of 64 off 44 balls with seven fours and two sixes highlighting the opener's composed effort.

Dinesh Karthik then gave the innings important late impetus with an unbeaten 41 off just 19 balls, his unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 52 with Ravi Ashwin in the last four overs seeming to drain the West Indies' enthusiasm in the sweltering midday heat.

Karthik's contribution earned him the man of the match award.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to India's win:

Dinesh Karthik is just sensational…#WIvIND — Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 29, 2022

A fantastic effort to win the T20I series opener. A captain's knock by Rohit Sharma, fine finish by DK and a lethal bowling performance was great to watch.

Well done #TeamIndia! 👏🏻#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/THEUU3DDMh — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 29, 2022

Start by Rohit, finish by DK, and the bowlers backing it up. Good show from team India overall 👌🏽 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/oUJfRQUQai — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 29, 2022

The Hardik, DK, Jadeja combo is working well for India. The presence of Hardik allows India to play Jadeja and Jadeja's ability to bat at any no allows DK to play his role perfectly — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 29, 2022





With inputs from AFP