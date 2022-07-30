Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs West Indies: 'Dinesh Karthik is just sensational', Twitterati react as visitors clinch 1st T20I

Here's how Twitterati reacted to India's dominant win over West Indies in the first T20I.

Dinesh Karthik starred for India with an unbeaten 41 as the Men in Blue registered an emphatic 68-run win over West Indies in the first T20I in Tarouba on Friday. AP

India extended their white ball dominance over the West Indies with a comprehensive 68-run victory in the opening fixture of a five-match T20 International series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday.

Fresh from a 3-0 sweep of a One-Day International series at Queen's Park Oval, the tourists were at their most dominant in posting a formidable 190 for six batting before easily restricting the home side to 122 for eight in reply.

Captain Rohit Sharma, one of a handful of first-choice players rested from the ODI matches, laid the foundation for his team's total with a top-score of 64 off 44 balls with seven fours and two sixes highlighting the opener's composed effort.

Dinesh Karthik then gave the innings important late impetus with an unbeaten 41 off just 19 balls, his unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 52 with Ravi Ashwin in the last four overs seeming to drain the West Indies' enthusiasm in the sweltering midday heat.

Karthik's contribution earned him the man of the match award.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to India's win:



With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: July 30, 2022 01:27:20 IST

