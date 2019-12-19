First Cricket
India vs West Indies: Deepak Chahar ruled out of series-deciding third ODI due to back injury; Navdeep Saini named replacement

India pacer Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the series-deciding third ODI against the West Indies owing to a back injury and replaced by Navdeep Saini.

Press Trust of India, Dec 19, 2019 15:42:00 IST

Cuttack: India pacer Deepak Chahar was on Thursday ruled out of the series-deciding third ODI against the West Indies owing to a back injury and replaced by Navdeep Saini.

File image of Deepak Chahar. AP

The series is currently levelled 1-1 with the final ODI to be played on Sunday.

"Deepak felt mild pain in his lower back following the second ODI played in Vizag on Wednesday. The BCCI medical team examined him and has suggested that the fast bowler needs some rest in order to fully recover," the BCCI said in a statement.

"He has, thus, been ruled out of the final ODI," it added.

India's squad for third ODI:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 15:42:00 IST

Tags : BCCI, Deepak Chahar, India Vs West Indies 2019, India Vs West Indies 3rd ODI, Kieron Pollard, Navdeep Saini, Virat Kohli

