India vs West Indies, Day 3 Stats Wrap: Rishabh Pant's dash to 50 dismissals, Virat Kohli's fourth golden duck and more
India captain Virat Kohli decided against enforcing the follow on, and West Indies’ pace attack was up for the fight early, with Kemar Roach particularly impressive. He picked up 3-28, including a first-ball dismissal of Kohli caught behind, the ninth duck of the captain’s career. Here are important stats from Day 3.
West Indies batsman Darren Bravo was struck on the helmet in the final over on day three as India turned the screw against West Indies in the second test in Jamaica on Sunday, closing in on victory and a 2-0 sweep of the short series.
Bravo appeared to be unharmed after being hit by a Jasprit Bumrah short ball, and was unbeaten on 18 at stumps at Sabina Park in Kingston.
West Indies were 45 for two in their second innings after being set an unlikely target of 468 for victory.
Rishabh Pant has taken just 11 Tests to complete 50 dismissals the joint second-fastest in world cricket. AFP
Pace bowlers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami picked up one wicket each as Saturday hat-trick man Bumrah was kept wicketless in his five overs.
West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite (three) and John Campbell (16) completed a miserable series as the home team’s top order was exposed yet again by the formidable India bowling attack.
Brathwaite was caught behind off Sharma and Campbell was taken at third slip off Shami.
Earlier, West Indies resumed at 87 for seven in their first innings, and were all out for 117 as India took just over an hour to mop up the tail.
Bumrah bowled only four more overs and did not add to his wicket tally, finishing with 6-27 as Sharma, Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket apiece.
Middle-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for West Indies with 34.
India captain Virat Kohli decided against enforcing the follow on, and West Indies’ pace attack was up for the fight early, with Kemar Roach particularly impressive.
He picked up 3-28, including a first-ball dismissal of Kohli caught behind, the ninth duck of the captain’s career.
Following are the key statistical highlights at the close of play:
#West Indies were bowled out for 117 runs in their first innings of the second Test which is now their fourth-lowest total against India in Tests.
#India had a lead of 299 runs at the end of first innings which is their third-highest lead in away Tests when they didn’t enforce the follow-on. Their highest is 319, recorded against England at The Oval in 2007.
#Jasprit Bumrah’s figures of 6 for 27 in the first innings is now the third-best for an Indian player in Tests in West Indies. The best is 7 for 83 by Ravichandran Ashwin at North Sound in 2016.
#This was the seventh occasion when India didn’t enforce follow-on under the leadership of Kohli in Tests. They won four out of six games earlier in similar circumstances while two ended in a draw.
#Kemar Roach has now taken 61 wickets under the leadership of Jason Holder in Tests — the most for him under a skipper in the whites, eclipsing his 59 wickets under Darren Sammy.
#Rishabh Pant completed his 50 dismissals in 11 Tests — the joint second-fastest for a keeper alongside Adam Gilchrist. The fastest is 10 Tests, each by Mark Boucher, Jos Buttler and Tim Paine.
#Virat Kohli recorded a golden duck in the first innings which was his fourth golden duck in Tests. His earlier three golden ducks came against Australia at Melbourne in 2011, against England at Lord’s in 2014 and at The Oval in 2018.
#Mohammed Shami completed his 150 wickets in 42 Tests — the third fastest Indian pace to achieve the feat after Kapil Dev (39 Tests) and Javagal Srinath (40 Tests).
With Reuters inputs
Updated Date:
Sep 02, 2019 11:14:09 IST
