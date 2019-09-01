India vs West Indies, Day 2 stats wrap: Jasprit Bumrah becomes third Indian to take hat-trick, Ishant Sharma scores first fifty and more
India dominated the day 2 of the second Test in Jamaica. Here are a few key stats from the day which saw many brilliant individual acts.
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs NAMW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs PNGW Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BP Ballari Tuskers beat Belagavi Panthers by 37 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW Vs IREW Ireland Women beat Namibia Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs USAW Scotland Women beat USA Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs NEDW Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 30 runs
- Saudari Cup, 2019 SINW Vs MALW Malaysia Women beat Singapore Women by 30 runs
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAY Vs BER Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW vs NEDW - Sep 1st, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 USAW vs BANW - Sep 1st, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW vs PNGW - Sep 2nd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Sep 4th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Final NRC list published in Assam: As Sarbananda Sonowal tries to quell panic, document draws criticism across political lines
-
'Abduction', conversion of Sikh teenager in Pakistan's Punjab angers minorities; woman says she embraced Islam willingly
-
NRC needed in Delhi as 'illegal immigrants are dangerous', says Manoj Tiwari; BJP MP says party to include demand in manifesto
-
Stanley Ellin and Soji Shimada: Exploring two different approaches to crime writing and what makes each work
-
US Open 2019: Graceful Naomi Osaka's class, compassion stand out in straight sets win over Coco Gauff
-
Oya 2019: Sights and sounds from Oslo's music festival, with lessons for Indian organisers
-
'Deeply concerned' about situation in Kashmir, says US Senator and presidential contender Bernie Sanders
-
Breaking Bad: Before El Camino, a look at what made Vince Gilligan's crime series a modern classic
-
State of Economy: Put aside vendetta politics, reach out to sane voices to steer economy out of 'man-made crisis', says Manmohan Singh
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3763
|114
|2
|New Zealand
|2736
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4076
|105
|5
|Australia
|2951
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3681
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah completed a hat-trick against West Indies on the second day of the second Test in Jamaica on Saturday as the home team’s all-too-familiar batting woes continued with another collapse.
Bumrah had left-hander Darren Bravo caught at second slip for four, before trapping both Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase LBW for golden ducks at Sabina Park in Kingston.
It was just the third Test hat-trick by an India bowler, following Harbhajan Singh against Australia in Calcutta in 2001 and Irfan Pathan against Pakistan in Karachi in 2006.
It was the 44th hat-trick in Test history and the first at Sabina Park.
Jasprit Bumrah (second from right)
Bumrah picked up three other wickets to finish the day with 6-16 off 9.1 overs, after last week taking 5-7 in the second innings of the first Test.
At stumps, West Indies were 87 runs for seven wickets, still 329 runs behind India’s first-innings total of 416.
Bumrah, playing his 12th Test, had already dismissed opener John Campbell caught-behind for two before embarking on his hat-trick in his next over.
Bravo fell to a beautiful outswinger that he had little choice but to play, the ball flying to KL Rahul who took a sharp catch.
Brooks was next to go after he was trapped in front of middle stump and compounded the error by wasting a review.
Chase, by contrast, was given not out after being hit on the pad. However, India captain Virat Kohli decided to review and replays and tracking technology showed the ball would have struck leg stump.
The decision was overturned, Bumrah was mobbed by his team mates, and Chase trudged off with West Indies reeling on 13 for four.
Bumrah was not finished as he soon had opener Kraigg Brathwaite caught-behind for 10, and the home team were on the ropes at 22 for five.
He left the field shortly afterwards with a calf cramp, but not before having bowled India into a match-winning position.
In Bumrah’s absence, Shimron Hetymer clobbered seven fours in a knock of 34 before being bowled off an inside edge to Mohammed Shami.
Later, Bumrah returned and continued to weave his magic. With his first ball of a new spell, he had West Indies captain Jason Holder caught at mid-off for 18.
Earlier, India resumed on day two at 264-5 and batted themselves into a commanding position as number six Hanuma Vihari scored his maiden century in his 10th Test innings.
Vihari had come within seven runs of a century in the first Test in Antigua last week, and he did not let the opportunity go begging this time.
He made 111 and shared in a 112-run eighth-wicket partnership with Ishant Sharma, who chipped in with a career-high 57.
Holder was the pick of West Indies’ bowlers with 5-77, picking up his 100th Test wicket in the process.
India won the first match in the two-Test series by 318 runs.
Here are a few key stats from Day 2 of the second Test:
- Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian bowler to take a Test hat-trick after Harbhajan Singh (v Australia, Kolkata, 2001) and Irfan Pathan (v Pakistan, Karachi, 2006).
- Jasprit Bumrah took 35 balls to complete his five-for today - the fourth quickest by any Indian bowler (where known). The quickest is 27 by Harbhajan Singh against West Indies at Kingston in 2006.
- Jason Holder became the fifth West Indies player to score 1,000-plus runs and take 100-plus wickets in Tests after Gary Sobers, Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose and Carl Hooper.
- Ishant Sharma took 126 innings to complete his maiden Test fifty - the second most by a player after James Anderson (131).
- Ishant Sharma and Hanuma Vihari added 112 runs for the eighth wicket which is now the third highest stand for India for eighth or lower wicket in Tests in West Indies.
With inputs from Reuters, stats by Umang Pabari
Updated Date:
Sep 01, 2019 14:01:10 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah says he owes his Test hat-trick to captain Virat Kohli
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Jamaica, Full Cricket Score: Vihari, Pant take visitors to 264-5 at Stumps
India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah's hat-trick, Hanuma Vihari's maiden Test hundred flattens Windies on Day 2