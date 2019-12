Virat Kohli smashed a masterly 94 not out to fashion a successful chase as India beat West Indies by six wickets in the first Twenty20 International.

Kohli hit six sixes and accelerated just when the team needed to help India chase down a 208-run victory target with eight balls to spare at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

KL Rahul, Kohli’s collaborator in a century stand, made 62 but the India captain completed a clinical chase, going run-a-ball in his first 20 deliveries before plundering 74 in his next 30.

Earlier, Shimron Hetmyer smashed his maiden fifty in Twenty20 Internationals as the reigning 20-overs world champions put on a six-hitting exhibition, hitting 15 of them, in their commanding total of 207-5.

Deepak Chahar dismissed Lendl Simmons early but Evin Lewis (40) and Brandon King (31) kept the run rate above 10 after Kohli won the toss and elected to field.

Washington Sundar trapped Lewis lbw and Ravindra Jadeja removed King stumped but Hetmyer and skipper Kieron Pollard (37) plundered the Indian attack aided by good luck.

Hetmyer was dropped twice by Sundar, while Rohit Sharma spilled Pollard in the deep.

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed both the batsmen in a space of three balls but Jason Holder smacked a couple of sixes in his breezy 24 not out off nine balls to take the tourists past the 200-mark.

The hosts lost Rohit early, but Rahul looked determined to strengthen his case as India’s automatic choice at the top of the batting order at next year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

It was a start identical to that of tourists but Rahul and Kohli sensibly resisted any urge to match the six-hitting prowess of their opponents.

Rahul smacked four sixes before holing out but Kohli looked unstoppable.

Kohli hit Jason Holder for a six to bring up his fifty and secured India’s victory in similar fashion, smashing Kesrick Williams over the ropes.

Williams also sent down the first front-foot no-ball exclusively monitored by the TV umpire.

Was worth coming to Hyderabad to watch this Virat special. Top hand and bottom, off side and leg, drive and pull....everything. And those two sixes! The bottom handed over mid-wicket and the last one over cover. Breathtaking! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2019

Inka time nahi, #ViratKohli ka yeh daur hai. Highest successful run chase for Team India and what a way to do it. Good contributions from KL Rahul and a good cameo from Pant. #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/k0psdLQq64 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2019

India’s highest chase in T20 internationals .A masterclass from Virat Kohli , made to look so easy and finishing the job. Grwat contribution from KL Rahul in setting the platform. Congratulations Team India #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/YHZP0rzuTC — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 6, 2019

Kohli hai tho kuch bi possible hai what a chase @imVkohli well done captain 💪🏏 superb inn from @klrahul11 too and lil cameo from @RishabhPant17 great win @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2019

Don't often say Virat scored ugly runs but this was one of those days. Still good enough to be the match winner. Reminds me of Abhinav Bindra's line from his autobiography. "The high score has to become routine. It has to be found on the fever days and and the lousy days" — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) December 6, 2019

Loved the way KL Rahul batted. Have been his fan....always pleasing to see him bat in this fashion. Free flowing.... #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 6, 2019

Virat’s innings tonight: 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 4 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 0 0 6 4 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 6 4 2 1 4 6 1 1 1 6 1 1 2 6 2 6 6 sixes

6 fours

4 twos

26 singles

8 dots (not a single dot in last 25 balls he faced!)#INDvWI #INDvsWI — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 6, 2019

The auto no-ball, the no-ball called by the third umpire, works. I have always liked the idea and I hope it stays — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2019

Thiruvananthapuram hosts the second match on Sunday.

(with inputs from Reuters)

