India vs West Indies: Complimentary tickets dispute, financial woes put shadow of uncertainty over Mumbai ODI

After the second match of the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series between India and West Indies got shifted out of Indore, there are doubts over Mumbai's ability to host the fourth match due to financial reasons.

FirstCricket Staff, October 09, 2018

After the second match of the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series between India and Windies got shifted out of Indore, there are doubts over Mumbai's ability to host the fourth match due to financial reasons.

As per a report on The Indian Express, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said that the organisation does not have an office bearer to dispense payments in order to host the fourth one-dayer.

Representational image. Sportzpics

Representational image. Sportzpics

"MCA doesn’t have any signatory, so who will sign payments, who will appoint vendors. Who will conduct the entire game. In such circumstances, it will be very difficult for us to hold an international game," an MCA source was quoted as saying according to the report.

The MCA finds itself in a state of a mess as far as financial matters are concerned, with the association finding itself unable to pay for the accommodation of its players participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru.

The association also finds itself locking horns with the BCCI over the distribution of complimentary passes, an issue that the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) found itself embroiled in which led to the second one-dayer of the same series getting shifted out of Indore. The cricket associations of Bengal and Tamil Nadu too were not happy with BCCI's distribution, which states that 90 percent of the tickets that go on sale are meant for the general public.

While the Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators (CoA) had pledged to provide 600 more passes from BCCI's share to the state associations to bring the dispute to an end, which the MCA says is not enough.

"We haven't taken any decision so far. But 600 tickets just won't be enough for us. We need 7,000 tickets because we need to give them to all our (330) club members, donors, government of Maharashtra, police, fire brigade, sports department, PWD," an MCA source was quoted as saying according to a report on the Times of India.

Earlier, a disagreement between the MPCA and the BCCI over the distribution of complimentary passes led to the second one-dayer between India and West Indies being shifted out of Indore's Holkar Stadium. The match will now be hosted at Visakhapatnam's Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium, as per a BCCI release.

West Indies face India in the second Test at Hyderabad after getting thrashed by an innings and 272 runs at Rajkot. The ODI series between the two sides takes place between 21 October and 1 November, which will then be followed by three T20Is taking place between 4-11 November.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, India, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, MCA, Sports, Wankhede Stadium, West Indies, Windies

